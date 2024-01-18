Congress Approves Funding to Avert US Government Shutdown

(Bloomberg) -- Congress passed a temporary spending bill to avert a partial US government shutdown this weekend, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden for his expected signature.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The interim measure would fund some US agencies — set to run out of money after Friday — through March 1 and others through March 8.

The House voted 314 to 108 Thursday to pass the funding just hours after the Senate approved it.

House Speaker Mike Johnson rebuffed a last-minute effort by ultraconservative Republicans in the House Freedom Caucus to scuttle the interim funding by adding demands on immigration policy changes anathema to many Democrats.

“Americans did not give Republicans a majority in the House to continue Nancy Pelosi’s inflationary spending and Joe Biden’s failed policies,” the Freedom Caucus said in a statement just before the vote opposing the bill.

Some Republican hardliners are angered that the speaker walked back a promise he made in November not to allow more temporary extensions of funding and bucked ultraconservatives who want to use the threat of a government shutdown to pressure Biden to accept border policy changes.

Johnson instead held up emergency war funds for Ukraine as leverage in border talks, leading to an impasse on Ukraine aid.

The short-term package is meant to give lawmakers time to complete negotiations on annual funding for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1.

But six weeks of funding to March 1 may not be enough time to work out remaining differences. The House is scheduled to be on break for three of those weeks, raising prospects for yet another short-term spending bill.

“I think that’s where we’re headed unless something dramatic happens,” Dick Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Senate Democrat, said Thursday.

Leaders in both parties have agreed on an effective $1.66 trillion spending cap for the year but still are negotiating how to distribute the money among government departments and programs. They also have to resolve conservative demands to attach policies like immigration and abortion restrictions to the bills and funding for lawmakers’ individual pet projects.

If the government is operating under interim funding on April 30, automatic across-the-board spending cuts would be triggered under provisions in last June’s debt ceiling compromise. That threat could spur lawmakers to finally settle 2024 spending.

--With assistance from Maeve Sheehey.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.