Senate passes third COVID-19 relief bill, House to review and vote

President Biden is on the edge of his first major legislative victory with the COVID-19 relief bill, but his administration isn't counting it as a win yet. Ed O'Keefe reports on what steps are left and what its passage could mean for millions of families.

Video Transcript

GAYLE KING: In other news-- and yep, there is other news-- Congress is close to finishing President Biden's top priority, that giant coronavirus relief package. The Senate passed a $1.9 trillion, with a T, bill on a party line vote that was on Saturday. The House still has to vote on it.

Ed O'Keefe is at the White House with more on this story. Ed, good morning to you. What's the timeline for the final action here?

ED O'KEEFE: Good morning, Gayle. We expect the House will pass the Senate's version of this bill tomorrow. But here at the White House, they're not resting on their laurels. No sense of complacency here as they prepare for passage of this. Absolutely no room for complacency where the instructions the White House staffers over the weekend as they prepare to implement the legislation.

A reminder that it includes those long-awaited $1,400 stimulus payments for many Americans. The president says eligible Americans should be getting those payments later this month. There's also some provisions you may not realize, including an expansion of the child tax credit for a year of up to $3,600 per child. And one of the biggest changes to the Affordable Care Act in years-- $34 billion goes to expand Obamacare subsidies, meaning more people will be able to buy health care on the exchanges, and others will have lower insurance premiums.

There's also relief for restaurants and concert venues that have been struggling during the pandemic. But there's been no Republican support for this legislation as of yet, and that's a rough sign for bipartisanship in Washington. If he can't get it for financial relief during the pandemic, will the president be able to get it for his other priorities like infrastructure spending, combating climate change, or immigration reform? Tony, we'll have to wait and see.

TONY DOKOUPIL: It's an open question, but this bill could help a lot of people. Ed, thank you very much.

Recommended Stories

  • Highlights of the $1.9T COVID bill nearing final passage

    The Senate approved a sweeping pandemic relief package over Republican opposition on Saturday, moving President Joe Biden closer to a milestone political victory that would provide $1,400 checks for most American and direct billions of dollars to schools, state and local governments, and businesses. The bill cleared by a party-line vote of 50-49 after a marathon overnight voting session and now heads back to the House for final passage, which could come early next week. Expanded unemployment benefits from the federal government would be extended through Sept. 6 at $300 a week.

  • Stock Futures Rise as Stimulus Checks Are Expected to Arrive Soon

    “Over 85% of American households will get direct payments of $1,400 per person,” Biden said over the weekend.

  • Biden expects stimulus payouts to begin yet this month, says bill passage speeds up vaccinations

    President Joe Biden, speaking Saturday after Senate passage of a COVID-19 stimulus bill, said he anticipated relief checks and deposits for Americans to be sent out yet this month. Biden also said passage of the bill that now returns to the House next week, where it is largely expected to earn final approval before being sent for the president's signature, speeds up the availability of vaccinations to all American adults who want the shots to the middle of May. That is slightly sooner than his most recent target date. The Senate narrowly approved the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on a 50-49 party-line vote.

  • 'We can do big things,' Schumer says as Senate approves aid

    Tensions were raw ahead of midnight as Republican leader Mitch McConnell rose in the Senate for the purpose of publicly ridiculing Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over the daylong delay as Democrats argued among themselves over the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package. Senate passage of the sweeping relief bill Saturday puts President Joe Biden’s top priority closer to becoming law, poised to unleash billion for vaccines, $1,400 direct payments and other aid, and shows Schumer, in his first big test as majority leader, can unify the ever-so-slim Democratic majority and deliver the votes.

  • Senator Roy Blunt Announces He Will Not Run for Reelection

    Senator Roy Blunt (R., Mo.) announced Monday he will not seek reelection in 2022. “After 14 general election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year,” said Blunt, who is the ranking Republican member of the Senate Rules Committee. “In every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I’ve tried to do my best. In almost 12,000 votes in the Congress, I’m sure I wasn’t right every time, but you really make that decision based on the information you have at the time,” the 71-year-old senator said in his announcement. Blunt, who was first elected to the Senate in 2010, is the fifth Republican senator to announce he will retire rather than seek reelection next year. He joins Senators Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Rob Portman of Ohio, Richard Shelby of Alabama and Richard Burr of North Carolina, all of whom have announced they will not run again as Republicans look to reclaim control of the now-evenly divided Senate.

  • 'Giant step' as Biden Covid rescue plan clears Senate

    The US Senate on Saturday voted to approve a $1.9 trillion relief package in what President Joe Biden called a "giant step" towards reviving the pandemic-stricken American economy, capping frenzied negotiations and a marathon overnight voting session.

  • Where People Are Moving During COVID-19: Each State, Ranked

    Since the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping through the United States in February and March of 2020, some people have moved away from their city or state, perhaps driven by a desire to seek the safest...

  • Rush to bitcoin? Not so fast, say keepers of corporate coffers

    When Elon Musk's Tesla became the biggest name to reveal it had added bitcoin to its coffers last month, many pundits were swift to call a corporate rush towards the booming cryptocurrency. Yet there's unlikely to be a concerted crypto charge any time soon, say many finance executives and accountants loath to risk balance sheets and reputations on a highly volatile and unpredictable asset that confounds convention. "When I did my treasury exams, the thing we were told as number one objective is to guarantee security and liquidity of the balance sheet," said Graham Robinson, a partner in international tax and treasury at PwC and adviser to the UK's Association for Corporate Treasurers.

  • Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation Emergency Relief Drive Feeds Over 1,000 Houston Families After Winter Storm

    Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation launched a relief drive to help the city following the deadly winter storm that hit Texas last month.

  • 10 Times to Hire a Professional Organizer (10 photos)

    Wondering if it’s time to hire a professional organizer? This pro is trained to set up spaces that function smoothly and efficiently, eliminate clutter, create filing systems and teach you processes and solutions you can rely on to stay on track after he or she leaves. If you are going through a major...

  • A day in the life of Gov. Ron DeSantis as Florida rebounds from COVID-19

    Part 2: 'Fox & Friends' co-host Brian Kilmeade heads to Florida to spend the day with Gov. Ron DeSantis and his family.

  • President Biden on verge of signing COVID-19 relief package

    President Joe Biden could soon sign the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, which passed in the Senate over the weekend. Despite some GOP-approved amendments in the bill, no Republican senator voted for it. CBS News White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined "CBSN AM" with the latest on the package, an executive order on voting rights and more.

  • The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

    The truth is, the Social Security checks your great grandparents might have been receiving in the 1950s were much smaller.

  • Biden says Americans will start receiving their $1,400 stimulus checks 'this month'

    "This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month, to the American people who so desperately need the help," Biden said Saturday.

  • Senate Passes $3,000 Child Tax Credit for 2021

    The provision would temporarily increase the child tax credit to $3,000 or $3,600 per child for most families and have 50% of it paid in advance by the IRS.

  • Microsoft Slips, GE Jumps and Stimulus Fails to Lift the S&P 500

    Stocks look set for a mixed open Monday after the Senate’s passage of a $1.9 trillion Covid stimulus package failed to lift the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite and investors continued to wrestle with the implications of higher bond yields.

  • What Actually Happens If You Don’t Pay Your Taxes

    As a tax attorney, Danielle Dryden has seen it all. That is, she’s seen all sorts of situations where people haven’t paid their taxes and they’ve owed amounts ranging from thousands...

  • Should You Buy Ocugen Stock in March?

    Ocugen has set record highs this month on news regarding COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. Is it too late to get in on the stock?

  • Economists: Biden's $1,400 COVID-19 checks may be great politics, but it's questionable economics

    Most people used the first coronavirus check to pad their savings or pay down debt. AP Photo/Eric GayThe US$1,400 direct checks to people are the most expensive and perhaps most popular part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package racing its way through Congress right now. The House is set to vote on a final version of the package narrowly passed by the Senate on March 6 before it moves on to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature. Moderate Senate Democrats, who had voiced concerns about how many people would receive direct payments in the original proposal endorsed by the House, managed to make them more targeted at lower-income households, which means an estimated 17 million fewer people will get a check. The coronavirus package contains a lot of provisions that will help struggling Americans, and we understand why the checks are so popular – with 78% support among adults in a recent survey. No one turns down extra money, after all. But as economists, we also believe that these direct payments make little economic sense – even with the lower income threshold. And this is true whether you think the purpose of the checks is relief or stimulus. Relief needs to be targeted First let’s consider the checks as relief. The purpose of a measure primarily designed as relief during an economic crisis is to help those most affected. The latest jobs report shows about 10 million people are unemployed, including 4.1 million who have been without a job for at least 27 weeks. That’s not to mention the millions more who have left the labor force altogether because of the pandemic. These people – mostly workers in the hospitality and leisure industries, disproportionately low-income and people of color – are in desperate need of aid and support, without which destitution and homelessness are real possibilities. But for the vast majority of Americans, it’s like the pandemic never happened, financially speaking. These are mostly office workers and other professionals who have had to work from home for all or part of the pandemic but saw no change in their income. A recent Pew survey found that 79% of Americans reported their family’s financial situation is about the same as or better than a year ago. The most pain was unsurprisingly among lower-income households, 31% of whom said they were worse off than a year ago – but even among this group over two-thirds said their situation was the same or better. The House’s measure would have phased out completely at incomes of $100,000 for single people and $200,000 for couples. The Senate version phases out at $80,000 and $160,000, which would still benefit about 280 million people, including children, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a nonpartisan think tank. This is a pretty marginal change and still means that checks will go to a lot of people who don’t really need them. Stimulus needs to stimulate OK, then how about the checks as a stimulus? So even if a lot of people who aren’t in desperate need get a payment, at least they’ll spend it and help the economy recover from the COVID-19 shock, right? There are two problems with that. The first is that it’s not clear the economy needs much stimulus right now. While the jobs report showed millions of people remained unemployed, the February numbers came in a lot better than expected, adding to signs the U.S. economy is in fairly good shape. And there are also growing concerns about inflation, given the sharp rise in some market interest rates, which too much stimulus could accelerate. The other issue is that past coronavirus checks haven’t been all that stimulative. The government began cutting $1,200 “economic impact” checks for most Americans back in March and sent out another round of checks about half that size in December. Research conducted on the first round of checks found that the vast majority of Americans saved most of the money or used it to pay down debt. About 40% of the money went toward purchases supporting industries such as food, beauty and other nondurable consumer products that had already seen spikes in spending before the checks went out. In other words, the checks weren’t very stimulative. Moreover, a third of likely recipients of the next round of checks said they would save the money. A better use of the money So you might be wondering, what’s a better way to spend the several hundred billion dollars earmarked for checks? At a minimum, relief payments should be targeted, such as to people who lost jobs or are working fewer hours due to illness. But in our view, a better way would be to increase those supplemental unemployment checks from the $300 lawmakers agreed to to $600, as the first coronavirus relief measure included last March. Or take the U.K. approach and provide targeted but generous income replacement for workers affected by COVID-19. Another very helpful and focused measure would be to help people pay for their mortgages and rent – otherwise a massive housing crisis is looming on the post-pandemic horizon. We believe President Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill gets a lot right, such as significant aid to state and local governments, increased food stamp benefits and additional support for small businesses. Sending one-off $1,400 checks to people experiencing no economic hardship during the pandemic is not among them. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Robert H. Scott III, Monmouth University and Kenneth Mitchell, Monmouth University. Read more:Support for Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package may not be as broad as it seems – it’s all a matter of perspectiveRelief or stimulus: What’s the difference, and what it means for Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus package The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Senate Democrats pass $1.9 trillion relief bill without Republican support

    After 25 hours and votes on 39 amendments, the Senate passed a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. No Republicans voted for the bill. Kris Van Cleave reports.