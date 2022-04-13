Senate picks prosecutors, date for South Dakota AG Jason Ravnsborg's impeachment trial

The South Dakota House of Representatives recites the Pledge of Allegiance Tuesday before debating articles of impeachment against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo will serve as the lead prosecutor in the Senate impeachment trial of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck said Wednesday.

The decision comes less than 24 hours after Ravnsborg was impeached by the House of Representatives for his role in the traffic fatality of Joseph Boever.

The Senate will hold a two-day trial starting on June 21. Schoenbeck said that it was the first window in which he could get all of the senators together.

Vargo will be assisted in the trial by Clay County State's Attorney Alexis Tracy, Schoenbeck added.

Vargo was part of the original team of state's attorneys that Hyde County Deputy State's Attorney Emily Sovell used in determining what charges should be brought. Ultimately he left the team before Sovell charged Ravnsborg with three misdemeanors, to which Ravnsborg later pleaded no contest to two of them.

"He knows the evidence," Schoenbeck said.

But Vargo's closeness to the case could raise concerns about a possible conflict. House Speaker Spencer Gosch, who led a nine-member committee that reviewed evidence in the case and ultimately recommended that the attorney general not be impeached, said he stood behind the work that the committee and its lawyer, Sara Frankenstein, did in the case.

Gosch said he thought it would have been inappropriate for Vargo to be involved in his committee's investigation.

"I don't think Vargo is unbiased," said Gosch, a Republican from Glenham.

Schoenbeck brushed aside any concerns over a conflict, saying Vargo knows the facts of the incident.

"This is a political trial. It's not a criminal trial. It's not a civil trial," he said.

All senators will receive copies of the investigative materials from the House by April 26, Schoenbeck said. That will give the senators ample time to review the materials before the trial starts, he added.

