Senate poised for battle on $3.5 trillion partisan spending package

Senate lawmakers are expected to pass a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package by Tuesday morning, clearing the agenda for a much bigger spending bill poised to become an epic partisan battle.

Republicans began lining up amendments to counter the $3.5 trillion social spending legislation just hours after Democrats unveiled the package Monday morning. Republicans say the measure advances a socialist agenda that will hike taxes and kill jobs.

TOP REPUBLICAN: GOP WON'T' HELP RAISE DEBT LIMIT TO FUND $3.5 TRILLION SPENDING PACKAGE

“The Democratic Party is attempting to pass what could be the most radical left-wing legislation this country has ever seen — and they’re rushing it through Congress, hoping no one notices,” said Sen Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican. “The Senate is not just a rubber stamp for this kind of insanity. I will make sure that my colleagues lining up to support this agenda are held accountable.”

Senate Democratic leaders praise the massive spending bill and provisions that include free preschool, free community college, broader Medicare benefits, increased healthcare subsidies, and an extension of the child tax credit.

The bill will create jobs and lower taxes for middle-class adults, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday, acknowledging the legislation was historic in cost and scope.

“It’s big, bold change,” the New York Democrat said Monday. “It’s the kind of change Americans thirst for.”

But Republicans want no part of it.

None are expected to vote for the package, and the party is lining up to oppose a debt ceiling increase that the Treasury will need to keep paying the nation's bills.

But the GOP can do little to stop Democrats from passing the $3.5 trillion package, which they’ll accomplish with just 51 votes instead of the usual 60 after the likely approval of a budget resolution outlining the spending package later this week.

Republican lawmakers can use the debate time on the budget resolution to bring up unlimited amendments, including those that could become politically painful votes for Democrats.

Hawley has already announced 15 amendments, including one that would restrict federal funding from public schools that do not reopen for in-person learning this year, mandate COVID-19 vaccines, or require students to wear masks.

Another amendment Hawley will offer would fund hiring 100,000 police officers nationwide “to combat a growing crime wave in the United States.”

Other Republican senators plan to offer their own amendments, GOP aides told the Washington Examiner.

Senate Democrats are also likely to offer amendments, and votes will take place rapidly in what is termed a “vote-a-rama.”

Debate can last up to 50 hours unless all 100 senators agree to end it sooner.

Senate Democrats need all 50 in their party to vote in favor of the budget resolution to pass it with a simple majority, facilitated by the tiebreaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Then the measure heads to the House, where Democrats will likely try to add additional money and policy provisions, while Republicans will remain universally opposed.

The top Republican on the House Budget Committee, Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, called the spending package “a road map to ruin for America’s working families.”

Smith said the bill would fuel more inflation and undercut economic opportunity and growth while piling onto the debt. About half the bill would be paid for with tax increases on corporations and the wealthy, while $1.75 trillion would not be offset.

“Trillions more borrowing and trillions more spending when inflation is already sticking American families with higher costs,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, warned Monday.

Senate Democrats plan to consider the budget resolution after completing the infrastructure bill, which is expected to pass with at least 10 Republicans. That measure would fund roads, bridges, water projects, broadband expansion, mass transit, and electric vehicle infrastructure.

Negotiations on an amendment addressing cryptocurrency IRS reporting requirements fell apart Monday afternoon over objections from lawmakers in both parties.

Sen. Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican, objected to a unanimous agreement on the cryptocurrency amendment because the Senate would not approve his amendment to boost defense infrastructure spending by $50 billion.

Original Author: Susan Ferrechio

