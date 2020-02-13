Senate poised to pass bill curbing Trump's war powers with Iran after Soleimani strike, but a veto is likely

WASHINGTON – The Senate is expected to approve a resolution Thursday that would restrict President Donald Trump's ability to wage war with Iran in a rare bipartisan effort to curb executive powers.

The debate over the president's war powerscomes amid ongoing questions about Trump's controversial decision to authorize a drone strike killing Iran's most powerful military leader in January.

Senate Democrats say they have enough Republican support to win passage of the measure, which would bar Trump from using military force against Iran unless Congress specifically voted to authorize such action.

"An offensive war requires a congressional debate and vote. This should not be a controversial proposition," Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said during Wednesday's debate. "If we're to order our young men and women ... to risk their lives in health and war, it should be on the basis of careful deliberation by the people's elected legislature and not on the say-so of any one person."

Democrats say the issue has become more urgent, after Trump green-lighted the deadly attack on Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani – a decision that heightened U.S.-Iranian tensions and sparked fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East.

“For years, I’ve been deeply concerned about President Trump stumbling into a war with Iran. We’re now at a boiling point," Kaine said when he introduced his resolution.

Republicans hold a 53-seat majority, and most GOP senators are likely to oppose the resolution, arguing it's unnecessary and unconstitutional.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the bill would "severely limit" the Pentagon's ability to defend the U.S. against threats posed by Iran. And he blasted Democrats for their criticism of the Soleimani killing.

"This was not some reckless act. It was a calculated and limited response to a significant, growing threat of attack against U.S. personnel in Iraq by an emboldened adversary," McConnell said in a Senate floor speech Tuesday. Trump's decision, he added, has restored deterrence and reduced the risk of war.

Even if Kaine's bill passes the Senate and the House, Trump is almost certain to veto it.

The president blasted Kaine's resolution on Wednesday.

"It is very important for our Country’s SECURITY that the United States Senate not vote for the Iran War Powers Resolution," Trump tweeted. "We are doing very well with Iran and this is not the time to show weakness."

And there's little chance Kaine and his allies could get the two-thirds supermajority needed to override a veto.

The House approved a bill on Jan. 30 that would block Trump from using any federal funds for "unauthorized military force against Iran." Trump is also likely to veto that measure, which passed 228-175.

Kaine, the chief sponsor of the resolution, has long advocated for a more assertive congressional role in the use of American military might.

Kaine said at least four GOP senators agreed to support his resolution: Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Mike Lee of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine and Todd Young of Indiana.

Lee dismissed criticism from his fellow GOP lawmakers that the measure would tie Trump's hands or signal "weakness" on the part of the United States.

"We don’t send a message of weakness when we stand up for the rule of law," Lee said Wednesday. "That's a message of strength."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Iran: Senate poised to pass bill curbing President Trump's war powers