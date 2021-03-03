Biden strikes stimulus deal with Senate Democrats

Burgess Everett and Caitlin Emma
·6 min read
Senate Democrats and President Joe Biden settled a last-minute debate over Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill on Wednesday, choosing to keep federal unemployment benefit payments at $400 per week but narrow the phaseout of the measure's $1,400 stimulus checks.

The breakthrough came just hours before debate was expected to kick off on the bill. But a delayed response from the Congressional Budget Office on its budgetary impacts punted the first test vote on the legislation to Thursday. The Senate is waiting for the CBO to confirm that its bill doesn’t run afoul of the rules of budget reconciliation, the process that allows passage of the package with a simple majority.

And plans by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) to force the reading of a bill that clocks in at more than 500 pages threatens to kick the Senate's work into the weekend. Johnson said he will stay on the floor to ensure the Senate clerk has to read the entire thing.

“That’s what I’ll have to do," Johnson said. “It’s not about delaying things. It’s about educating the public about what this bill is and what this bill isn’t. And it isn't a Covid relief bill."

Despite the delay, the Democrats took a huge step toward wrangling the lockstep unity they need to pass the huge spending bill while controlling only 50 Senate seats, relying on Vice President Kamala Harris's tie-breaking vote. Biden signed off on moderate Democrats' demand to phase out the checks more quickly, a Democratic aide said, and most Democrats signaled they were comfortable with the tweak.

The bill's $1,400 payments will now phase out completely at $80,000 per year for individuals and $160,000 for joint filers; the phase-outs will start at $75,000 and $150,000 respectively. But the bill will retain $400 in extra weekly unemployment payments through August rather than cut them to $300, as suggested by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

In an interview, Manchin said he approves of the changes and doesn’t intend to offer an amendment to change them. Republicans are expected to offer their own similar amendment, however.

“It’s going to be a good package that’s going to help an awful lot of people. And it’s targeted. The main thing is, it’s targeted to get to people in need,” Manchin said.

When asked about the compromise, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “We’re interested in seeing the total package when it comes over. So far, so good.“

The activity signals that the House and Senate are on the verge of making Biden's top priority a reality. But there are still some speed bumps ahead, including an uncertain amendment process and simple delays from the GOP.

Senate Republicans are anticipating a painful few days. Midday Wednesday, Johnson told colleagues he wants to Senate clerk to read the entire text of the bill, which would add hours to its consideration. Asked what reading the bill would accomplish, Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming said, “Senator Johnson will speak for himself on that." Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said that trying to talk Johnson out of it would probably not be successful.

“Any senator who wants that to happen can do that,” Cornyn said. “I‘d rather get to vote on amendments. It wasn't my choice.”

On the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer railed against Republicans for blasting Biden’s bill as a “liberal wish list,” noting that the package contains provisions from Republicans like Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio and moderate Democrats like Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

“This is an American wish list,” Schumer said on the floor. “When people want checks to help them get out of the morass, that’s not a liberal wish list. That’s what the American people want.”

At least one Republican senator said she isn’t yet a hard no on the bill. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska entered a bipartisan lunch on Wednesday as “listening Lisa,” she said in an interview. Murkowski has had long talks with the administration about her state's beleaguered economy during her consideration of Neera Tanden's nomination to be Biden's budget chief.

“I can’t stand that after any of this stuff we moved to last year that we are considering $1.9 trillion much of which is not specifically focused on Covid relief,” she said. “But I’m coming from a state where people are saying: 'we need some help Lisa. And we want to know how you can.'”

The breakthrough on checks and unemployment benefits has Democrats ready to press forward on Biden's bill as soon as possible. Biden urged the party to “swallow” provisions they don’t like during a virtual lunch meeting on Tuesday, according to one Senate Democrat. Moderate senators could offer their $300 weekly proposal as an amendment later this week, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said he plans to force a vote on a $15 hourly minimum wage.

The disagreement over unemployment benefits was not a big enough problem to derail the party’s push for quick passage of the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill. Once the bill proceeds to a debate, Democrats said they expected a relatively smooth process as they race to finish the bill ahead of the March 14 expiration of some boosted unemployment benefits. The Senate is hoping to send its version of the legislation back to the House well before that deadline in order to give states a head start on the logistics of extending those benefits.

The Senate will substitute in its own text before it finishes voting. Among the things the Senate will remove from the House bill: the $15 minimum wage increase, as well as several transportation projects, all of which were ruled out by the Senate's nonpartisan parliamentarian.

Senate Democrats need all 50 of their members and Harris's vote to kick off consideration of the bill. After that the chamber will plunge into a long debate and finish with a series of amendment votes that could run for hours on end, known as a "vote-a-rama."

Senate Republicans are debating how painful to make things for Democrats, possibly by dragging out the marathon of unlimited amendments overnight. That would likely happen late on Thursday or early Friday morning after the delay.

“I’m hoping for infinity. There are people talking about trying to set up a schedule and having it go on and on,” said Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

Some Republicans want to keep forcing amendment votes well into Friday or even beyond. Paul suggested to Schumer to spread the pain over two days.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) predicted a cascade of GOP amendments meant to squeeze Democrats, including tweaks that would strip funding for purposes seen by Republicans as unrelated to the public health crisis as well as “sensible adjustments to the rest of the package.” When asked about potential timing for the voting ordeal, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said it would start "probably late" and said Republicans will "grind our way through it as we do in this process."

“I would get lots of rest tonight,” advised Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.).

Marianne LeVine contributed to this report.

  • So, When Is That Third Stimulus Check Going To Actually Come?

    The next COVID relief bill is currently being negotiated in the Senate after passing the House late last Friday. It contains $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals making over $75,000 per year ($112,500 for heads of households and $150,000 for couples), though the amount phases out completely for individuals making over $100,000 per year ($150,000 for heads of households $200,000 for couples) — but even that qualifying income level might get further diminished. After talks with some top Senate Democrats, it seems that President Biden has just agreed to lower the point at which the checks disappear to $80,000 for single filers and $160,000 for couples: Biden agrees to phase out checks faster, per Dem source: pic.twitter.com/00WTBgcSPJ— Erica Werner (@ericawerner) March 3, 2021 Centrist Democrats are also asking for just a $300/week federal unemployment boost, instead of the $400/week that’s currently in the bill. These significant modifications are particularly of note because of the way in which time is of the essence: The relief bill must pass before March 14 to avoid unemployment benefits from expiring, and the Senate may be voting on the bill later today. This story was originally published on February 26, 2021. According to a Twitter account called @WaitingOnBiden, today is the 38th day that President Biden has not sent $2,000 stimulus payments to Americans, something he promised he would usher out immediately after he assumed office. The last relief bill passed in December, while Trump was still president. The relief bill before that was passed in late March 2020, and now we’re just a few days away from March 2021. The good news is that the House is finally voting on the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan today, which includes a $1,400 stimulus payment to those who fall within the income limits. It will pass in the Democrat-controlled House, and it is likely to pass in the Senate through a process called budget reconciliation, which essentially allows lawmakers to pass fiscal bills more quickly because it only requires a simple majority to pass, instead of 60 votes. Beyond the stimulus payments, the relief bill also contains a $400 per week federal unemployment boost. The current set of federal unemployment provisions are set to expire by March 14, essentially giving Congress a hard deadline by which to pass the relief bill. While $1.9 trillion might sound like a lot, economists generally agree that the government should spend as much as it needs to help its citizens — that is its mandate, after all — without handwringing over what-ifs such as inflation or “overheating” the economy. The bad news, though, is that a key part of the relief bill — a $15 federal minimum wage hike — will likely not be included. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled yesterday that the inclusion of a minimum wage raise broke the rules of what can and can’t be included in a reconciliation bill. But what is a Parliamentarian, you ask? Turns out, it is not someone who only smokes Parliaments. The Parliamentarian is a non-partisan advisor who interprets rules and precedents within the Senate. It is an appointment and not an elected position. The Senate also doesn’t have to listen to the Parliamentarian’s rulings; the “presiding officer” of the Senate — in other words, the Vice President — can ignore the Parliamentarian. There’s precedent for that. According to Washington Post reporter Jeff Stein, however, Vice President Harris will not be overruling MacDonough. That means that the minimum wage provision will be removed from the bill in the Senate and return to the House for another vote. It also means that any attempt to raise the federal minimum wage — which has not been raised since 2009 and remains at $7.25 — will need to be introduced in a standalone bill that won’t be able to pass via budget reconciliation, needing to clear the bar of 60 votes. Top Democrats have already announced an alternate plan that would impose a 5% tax on big corporations if they don’t raise their wages and even tax credits for small businesses that do raise wages. But some economists are concerned that a tax disincentive, or tax credits, would not do enough to actually raise wages for a broad swath of workers. While many conservatives have bristled at the idea of a $15 federal minimum wage, American wages have generally remained at a standstill for decades. If the minimum wage had kept pace with workers’ productivity and inflation, it would be around $20 per hour right now. We also need to acknowledge the huge impact a minimum wage hike would have on the people who have been most harmed by the pandemic. The Economic Policy Institute (EPI) recently released an analysis of wages in the past year and found that average, inflation-adjusted wages in the U.S. had actually gone up in 2020. Great news, right? Wrong. The EPI found that average wages had increased because the makeup of the American workforce had changed so drastically — a huge proportion of those who lost their jobs during the pandemic were those making low wages, or around $14 per hour or less. In contrast, people making $25 per hour and above actually saw job gains overall in 2020. With so many low-wage jobs having disappeared, we get the illusion that there’s been progress instead of a downslide. A $15 minimum wage would be life-changing to so many Americans, and its exclusion from the next stimulus bill is an enormous disappointment. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?New Stimulus Checks Will Go Out To Fewer PeopleWhat To Know About Biden's COVID-19 Relief PlanBiden Is Making Sweeping Changes To Minimum Wage

The Chicago report also warned that typical counter-terrorism approaches, such as arresting members of dangerous extremist groups, would not be very effective to confront this complex threat, which may require “de-escalation approaches for anger among large swaths of mainstream society”. The George Washington University report also revealed how instrumental the alleged rioters’ own social media posts have been to building criminal cases against them. Roughly half of people charged over the riot had their own alleged social media posts used against them as evidence, while about 30% of people charged had “been possibly incriminated” by the social media accounts of friends.

