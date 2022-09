Associated Press

A Texas judge has thrown out a lawsuit that the state bar brought seeking to discipline the top deputy to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over the Republican's failed effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus claims of fraud. Judge John Youngblood dismissed the case against First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster with prejudice last week, ruling that his court lacks jurisdiction over the petition brought by State Bar of Texas under the “separation of powers doctrine." The ruling is a partial victory for Paxton as he seeks a third term as Texas' top lawyer against Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza.