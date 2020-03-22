Democrats Block Stimulus Bill as Talks Stall: Congress Update

(Bloomberg) --

U.S. senators met Sunday in a bid to finalize a bipartisan bill worth more than $1 trillion to help soften the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi say they want to add more worker-focused provisions to the draft legislation released late last week by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has been representing the Trump administration in the talks.

Here are the latest developments:

Democrats Block Stimulus Bill as Talks Stall (6:42 p.m.)

Democrats blocked a procedural Senate vote to advance the coronavirus economic rescue package Sunday after congressional leaders disagreed on how to spend nearly $2 trillion. This complicates McConnell’s plan for the Senate to pass the bill Monday.

Both parties want immediate and extensive relief for an economy ravaged by the coronavirus. But they continue to differ on key sections, including a $500 billion chunk of the bill that could be used to help corporations, including airlines, or state and local governments.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left a meeting in McConnell’s office earlier Sunday saying they had no deal and the House would write its own package -- a move that could add days of partisan wrangling.

Pelosi Says House Is Finalizing Counterproposal (4:38 p.m.)

The Democratic speaker said the House is finalizing its version of the next round of fiscal stimulus, even as Republican and Democratic senators try to resolve disputes over the Senate bill.

“There is at this time a big difference between the Take Responsibility for Workers and Families Act and what the Senate Republicans are proposing,” Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues.

If the House doesn’t take up the same version of the legislation passed in the Senate, it will take longer for the bill to get to President Donald Trump for his signature. Negotiations in the Senate continue, since McConnell would need Democratic support to pass his bill.

McConnell Delays Procedural Vote on Stimulus (3:03 p.m.)

McConnell put off a procedural vote on the stimulus bill amid objections from Democrats that the GOP’s draft legislation ignored some of their key demands.

Democrats threatened to vote against moving forward with the bill unless they were able to strike a deal on several provisions. The vote was set to take place about 3 p.m. and McConnell delayed it until 6 p.m.

Democrats Slam ‘Corporate Cronies’ GOP Bailout (2:33 p.m.)

Senate Democrats say the current version of the stimulus bill is lacking when it comes to funds for state and local governments, expanded emergency leave provisions, support for treatment of the uninsured, and relief for student loans, according to a person familiar with their objections.

Democrats also want the bill to bolster unemployment insurance for more than three months, protect people from eviction or foreclosure and send direct payments to all Americans, even those who didn’t file tax returns in 2018 and 2019.

Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown compared the GOP proposal to the 2008 bailout that gave “Wall Street a blank check with taxpayer money.” Still, he said he’ll continue negotiating with his Republican colleagues.

“We have to provide real relief to workers and hold corporations accountable,” Brown said in a statement. “That means no corporate bailouts without investing in the Dignity of Work.”

Maryland Democrat Chris Van Hollen said the current version of the stimulus bill amounts to a bailout for “big corporate cronies at everyone else’s expense.”

Democrats Pan GOP Stimulus Offer, Plan Own Bill (14:09 ET)

Pelosi and Senate Democrats said the current version of the virus stimulus bill doesn’t go far enough to address their concerns, casting doubt on McConnell’s timeline for a Senate vote Monday.

Illinis Senator Dick Durbin, a member of Democratic leadership, said Senate Republicans were wrong to say they’d move ahead to drafting legislative language before Democrats had signed off.

Among other hurdles, Durbin and Senator Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat from Michigan, said Republicans’ offer didn’t provide enough of a ramp-up in health care resources, such as expanding hospital capacity.

“We have to have the health care piece large enough to help our hospitals,” Stabenow told reporterd. “What we’ve seen so far is not.”