Senate ready to consider police reform bill, which Democrats say ‘doesn’t go far enough’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ana Ceballos
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A House plan that would set statewide policing standards did not appear to go far enough for senators who heard the bill for the first time on Tuesday — but it might just have to do this year.

The legislation is the result of late-session negotiations between House Republican leaders and the Florida Legislative Black Caucus, whose members filed more than a dozen measures calling for “fair and just policing” after a wave of protests were set off by the death of George Floyd last May in Minneapolis.

“This bill certainly doesn’t go far enough. But I think it would be horrible if we didn’t have some type of legislation to recognize what is going on in our society,” said Sen. Perry Thurston, D-Fort Lauderdale.

Sen. Randolph Bracy, an Orlando Democrat who is carrying the House bill in the Senate, agreed that the measure should be stricter. But he did not amend the bill because any changes could delay its passage and put the bill in peril with just three days left in the 60-day legislative session.

“I believe we can build upon this in years to come, but we do have to start somewhere,” Bracy said. “I believe this is the moment and this is the vehicle.”

The House bill, which could be considered by the full Senate as early as Wednesday, would set statewide use-of-force standards for Florida law enforcement officers. It would target the use of choke holds, add more oversight on investigations into deaths caused by police and require officers to be trained on “de-escalation” techniques.

The bill, however, does not spell out the exact training procedures or the consequences for violating the new standards. It also does not require officers to undergo “implicit bias” training, as proposed in a bill in the Senate that had bipartisan support.

‘No-brainer’ standards

If signed into law, the use of a choke hold — a controversial and deadly neck restraint used by police to subdue suspects — would be barred unless an officer “perceives an immediate threat of serious bodily injury or death to themselves or another person.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, noted during Tuesday’s meeting that those were the same standards that are currently in place for the use of firearms and tasers.

The bill would allow law enforcement agencies to further restrict the use of choke holds, including a ban on the practice like in Miami-Dade County. But the bill does not set any penalties for police officers who violate those bans.

“It would be up to the employing agency to determine what the penalty would be,” Bracy said.

The bill would also require on-duty officers to intervene when another officer is using excessive force, and it would require independent investigations to be conducted when an officer kills someone either by using force or firing a weapon.

Thurston said the standards set by the bill are a “no-brainer,” even though he wishes more could have been done. Sen. Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville, also said the statewide standards were important to have in place so that the state could start expanding them.

“I am happy to see that this bill came forward, but as was mentioned before there is more to do,” she said. “The fear is real in our young Black men, so the training part of it is important dealing with negative behavior.”

The push for a police reform bill gained renewed momentum in the Florida House in the final days of the legislative session, just days after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an “anti-riot” bill in response to last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests.

House and Senate Democrats fiercely opposed the “anti-riot” bill and decried that it included enhanced penalties for protesters who hurt police officers but did nothing to address police use of force against peaceful protesters and members of the community.

Bracy said in an interview that the police reform bill is not “any consolation whatsoever” for the “anti-riot” bill, but rather a “step” that has long been needed to start addressing community mistrust in police.

Late session maneuvers

The bill was considered on the House floor for the first time Friday, three days after a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of Floyd. The chamber unanimously passed the bill on Monday.

Shortly after its passage, Senate President Wilton Simpson called a hearing for the House bill before the Senate Rules Committee, and he told reporters he believes “it is something that we will be supporting” on the Senate floor before the 60-day legislative session ends April 30.

The late-session movements left little room to negotiate changes to the bill, which was tightly negotiated by House Speaker Chris Sprowls. Sprowls, a Republican from Palm Harbor who is a former prosecutor and the son of a police officer, has been reluctant to support more holistic police reforms authored by the Senate.

“We kind of have a feeling of what the House will take and what they won’t take,” Bracy told the Herald/Times in an interview last week.

“I don’t think there has been a bill like this definitely in the past couple of decades where you provide some reforms and you have the entire Legislature on board and you have the police organizations on board,” Bracy said.

The bill is backed by virtually every key statewide law enforcement organization, endorsements that Republican leaders in recent years have deferred to when considering criminal justice reforms.

DeSantis, however, has been mum on whether he would support such a measure. The governor, who is positioning himself for reelection in 2022, has taken a staunch pro-law enforcement stance and touted the “anti-riot” bill to highlight that position.

His office has ignored repeated requests seeking comment on the governor’s position on the bill. His spokeswoman, Meredith Beatrice, said Friday she had “received” the request but has not responded since.

Recommended Stories

  • Sean Hannity's Deceptive Rant About Oscars Deserves Its Own Award

    The Fox News host ripped an Oscar-winning director for talking about police violence but left out a critical detail.

  • GOP Gov. Larry Hogan Issues Stark Warning To Fellow Republicans

    "We’ve got to get back to reality," the Maryland Republican said of his own party.

  • Delaware officer fighting for his life after assault at home; suspect arrested

    Delaware State Police have arrested a man after a police officer and an elderly couple were assaulted early Sunday morning in Delmar, Sussex County. Police say the officer is fighting for his life.

  • 'Pop' fans: Biden kids, grandkids part of White House scene

    President Joe Biden's grandkids say anyone who wants to take a crack at their “Pop” has to go through them first. When Biden calls to check in, he doesn't stop with one grandchild but ends up dialing all of them for updates. Biden’s big Irish American family has been a prominent part of the White House scene during his first 100 days in office, with his wife, children and grandchildren providing the grounding that people close to the president say has served Biden during nearly a half century of public service.

  • Republican doctors in Congress join forces in ad promoting COVID-19 vaccinations

    Physicians, assemble. A group of Republican doctors serving in Congress — including Sens. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), and John Boozman (R-Ark.), as well as several House Republicans — joined forces to film a new video ad promoting COVID-19 vaccinations. Polls have suggested GOP voters are, on average, more hesitant about getting vaccinated, so the lawmakers decided to get proactive. In the video, they discuss the vaccines' safety and efficacy, but Marshall adds that getting a shot means "we can throw away our mask and live life as free as we did before." Operation Warp Speed, the initiative launched under the Trump administration, also got a shout for speeding up the Food and Drug Administration's approval process without cutting corners. All told, the video was generally warmly received, especially for its ability to combine scientific and medical advice with an appreciation for conservative values. This is an unequivocally good video of Republican members of Congress telling people to get vaccinated. It also frames getting vaccinated as a means to regaining "freedom" and ending "lockdowns." It talks about returning to church and assuaging fears of cutting corners. https://t.co/YiJHnKoYtz — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) April 27, 2021 Still, some viewers joked, in reference to the polarized political climate in the United States, that Republican voters would have been persuaded more easily if the ad featured Democratic lawmakers recommending they don't get vaccinated. More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionNew York Post claim about Kamala Harris quickly debunkedDemocrats face a stark choice on redistricting

  • U.S. appeals court rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's latest bail request

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's latest request for bail, after her lawyer said guards in her Brooklyn jail were keeping her awake at night to ensure she does not commit suicide like the financier Jeffrey Epstein. In a brief order, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said that to the extent Maxwell is being deprived of sleep, she should seek relief from U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, who oversees her criminal case. "I'm heartbroken," Maxwell's lawyer David Markus said in an email.

  • Police make viral videos mocking LeBron James for ‘YOU’RE NEXT’ tweet after Ma’Khia Bryant shooting

    The TikTok has been seen 270,000 more times than the 2.83 million average audience of an NBA game this season

  • ‘Shark Tank’ Star Daymond John Apologizes, Deletes Tweet Praising Louis Farrakhan at DMX Funeral

    “I do not condone and never would condone any anti Semitic, prejudice or any remarks of hatred,” John says “Shark Tank” star Daymond John apologized on Sunday for praising a speech that controversial religious figure Louis Farrakhan gave at DMX’s funeral, after intense criticism from people who called out Farrakhan’s history of antisemitic statements. “In regards to my tweet regarding DMXs funeral, my comments on Minister Farrakhan were only related to what I just witnessed tonight, unbeknownst to his prior stances,” John, who founded the clothing company FUBU, tweeted. “As someone who was fortunate enough to have a step dad of the Jewish faith, I do not condone and never would condone any anti Semitic, prejudice or any remarks of hatred.”“The prior tweet will be removed to avoid further pain and confusion to anyone who has felt hurt in the past by any negative comments of his,” he concluded. Also Read: Watch DMX’s Young Daughter Perform a Song She Wrote for His Memorial Service (Video) Earlier in the day, John tweeted: “What a powerful speech from Minister Louis Farrakhan for the #dmxfuneral. His deep understanding of the Bible and respect for other people’s religions was truly inspiring. #RIPDMX.” That tweet received a flood of responses from people pointing out Farrakhan’s record — the ADL’s website has archived dozens of anti-Semitic comments made by Farrakhan going back decades, including the time he warned that “satanic Jews” had “taken over BET.” And in 2018, Facebook deleted a video from Farrakhan comparing Jewish people to termites. See John’s statement below: pic.twitter.com/8ueR690jck— Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) April 26, 2021 Read original story ‘Shark Tank’ Star Daymond John Apologizes, Deletes Tweet Praising Louis Farrakhan at DMX Funeral At TheWrap

  • Biden 100 days: What we all got wrong about him

    People expected a low-key president, trying to unify. Instead he's been transformational, says BBC's Jon Sopel.

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Prison guard watched inmate hang himself and stopped colleague from intervening, prosecutors say

    Manhattan attorney says 38-year-old 'must be held criminally accountable' for death of Black man

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Federal jury find Durham man guilty in attempted robbery and killing of Hong Zheng

    In closing arguments, the defense attorney contended 24-year-old Maurice Wiley was not present when Zheng was fatally shot.

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says

  • Poll finds majority of Americans want better ballot access, as GOP pushes voter-suppression bills

    Nearly three-quarters of Americans are confident in election results, despite Republican arguments to ensure ‘voter confidence’

  • Jacob Blake’s uncle arrested at protest over police officer’s return to work

    ‘It’s like a heavyweight fight, somebody’s going down, it’s not going to be us,’ Justin Blake says

  • Capitol riot suspect says he only called Pelosi a ‘biatch’ in desk note which shows he’s less offensive

    ‘And I left a note on her desk saying Nancy, Bigo was here you b***h,’ Barnett had bragged before cameras after the US Capitol riots

  • Andrew Brown Jr died after police ‘kill shot to the back of the head’, lawyer says

    Lawyers for the family of Andrew Brown Jr say he was shot five times by the police, including a fatal fifth shot to the head

  • More than 200 employees at Simon and Schuster call on company to stop publishing books by Trump-linked authors

    Employees say publisher ‘has chosen complicity in perpetuating white supremacy by publishing Mike Pence ‘