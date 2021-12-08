Senate rejects bipartisan bid to stop $650M Saudi arms sale

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRIAN SLODYSKO
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Tuesday rejected a bid from a bipartisan group of lawmakers to stop President Joe Biden’s administration from selling more than $650 million worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia, allowing the deal to proceed despite the gulf nation’s dismal record on human rights.

A procedural motion by Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, was rejected on a 30-67 vote, in just the latest skirmish in Congress over U.S. sales of weapons to the country.

Saudi Arabia is one of the U.S.’s most steadfast allies in an unstable region of the globe. But the country’s leading role in a civil war in nearby Yemen, which has blocked the flow of basic necessities like fuel, food and medicine, as well as the role Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman played in the assassination of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi has tested the strength of that bond.

“We could stop this war if we really had the will to do it,” Paul said on the Senate floor. “All of America should be appalled at the humanitarian disaster caused by the Saudi blockade of Yemen.”

Among those joining Paul in seeking to stop the arms sale were Sens. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, as well as liberals like Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Patty Murray of Washington.

“The United States must do everything in our power to bring this brutal and horrific war to an end,” Sanders said from the Senate floor. “Exporting more missiles to Saudi Arabia does nothing but further this conflict and pour more gasoline on already raging fire.”

This isn't the first time a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers has tried to block the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia. Congress repeatedly tried to stop former Donald Trump from selling billions worth of arms to the country — forcing the then-president to issue a handful of vetoes.

Biden himself pledged on the campaign trail in November 2019 to make the Saudis “pariahs” while vowing that he was “not going to, in fact, sell more weapons to them.”

But since his election in 2020, Biden has take a different tack.

In a statement, the administration decried efforts to block the sale, arguing such action would “undermine the President’s commitment to aid in our partner’s defenses at a time of increased missile and drone attacks against civilians in Saudi Arabia.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who supports the arms sale, said blocking it would further diminish U.S. influence in the world. He also argued that countries like Russia or China would step into the void and provide the weapons, rendering the gesture meaningless.

“It would give the world yet another reason to doubt the resolve of the United States and it would give our biggest adversaries a new foothold to exert their influence over a rapidly changing and important region,” the Kentucky Republican said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia federal judge issues injunction on federal vaccination mandate

    Judge rules against mandate requiring COVID vaccinations for employees of federal contractors.

  • Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

    Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Congress approved a $480 billion increase in the nation’s debt limit in October. President Joe Biden had called on Republicans to “get out of the way” if they won’t help Democrats shoulder the debt responsibility.

  • NBC announcers didn’t buy rules analyst’s explanation for Patrick Mahomes’ false start

    Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth needled Terry McAulay for defending referee’s call on Patrick Mahomes.

  • Bain Capital Ventures taps ex-Affirm exec as its newest partner to focus on early-stage fintech and commerce

    Bain Capital Ventures has named Christina Melas-Kyriazi, a former Affirm executive and angel investor, as its newest partner. Melas-Kyriazi will be based in the firm’s San Francisco office and focus on seed and Series A investments in emerging fintech and commerce companies -- two core areas of focus for the firm. “Christina’s expertise at the intersection of fintech and e-commerce is a perfect complement to BCV’s deep focus on these domains,” said Merritt Hummer, partner at BCV, who met Melas-Kyriazi while both attended Harvard Business School.

  • Devin Nunes chose Donald Trump over voters. It’s an early Christmas gift for Fresno, Valley

    As we all know, Trump only hires “the best people.” Wink, wink. | Opinion

  • Three inside vehicle fatally shot on Columbus' Southeast Side near Canal Winchester

    Columbus police were dispatched after 6 p.m. to the 6600 block of Kodiak Drive, a residential area south of Winchester Lakes Boulevard.

  • Michigan football coach wins assistant of the year award

    It’s been quite a turnaround this year!

  • Simu Liu Revealed What He Got To Take From The "Shang-Chi" Set, And 9 Other Behind-The-Scenes Facts

    Simu Liu would love for Shang-Chi and Korg to share a scene, and now I need it to happen.View Entire Post ›

  • Michigan football loses top recruiting staffer Courtney Morgan to Washington

    Michigan football director of player personnel Courtney Morgan is leaving for Washington less than a year after he was hired at U-M.

  • More opposition to classroom cameras: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says he wouldn't support proposal

    "There are responsible things we can do to improve public education and I think clarity and transparency on the curriculum is the way to do that," Ducey said.

  • George Clooney and Ben Affleck talk about new film 'The Tender Bar'

    This star-studded coming-of-age film is about a boy growing up in the glow of a bar who seeks a replacement father figure and forms a bond with his uncle.

  • Alabama Gov. Ivey draws challengers in 2022 GOP primary

    Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who had been considered a safe incumbent as she seeks a second full-term in office, is drawing challengers in next year’s 2022 Republican primary with candidates gambling that they can capitalize on ties to former President Donald Trump or conservative voter dissatisfaction with the pandemic and other matters. Lynda Blanchard, who was Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia, is switching from the U.S. Senate race to the gubernatorial contest, according to a copy of a campaign event invitation she tweeted. Toll road developer Tim James, the son of former Alabama Gov. Fob James, confirmed Monday that he is launching a primary challenge against Ivey.

  • Israel eyes 400 self-driving electric taxis, possibly on road by early 2022

    Israel on Tuesday unveiled a draft law to allow 400 self-driving electric-powered taxis to operate around the country as early as next year. The proposed Transportation Ministry's law that was presented to parliament's Economic Affairs Committee would arrange, supervise and develop the autonomous sector in Israel, initially limited to just taxis. Avner Flor, an official at the ministry, said 640 Israeli start-ups were already working in the autonomous segment, with goals for zero road accidents and reduced emissions and congestion.

  • Jets disrespect, Judge's comments, Saquon Barkley washed? | Football Night in NY | SportsNite

    On SportsNite, Eamon McAnaney, Ralph Vacchiano and Leger Douzable offer their take on whether the Philadelphia Eagles crossed the line, trash talking in Week 13 against the New York Jets. They'll also touch on what stood out about Zach Wilson's performance, if players pay attention to watch coaches say publicly (like what Joe Judge said about the Giants offense after the Week 13 game vs the Miami Dolphins), and at what point is it fair to criticize an ineffective Saquon Barkley. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night.

  • New proposal would improve Social Security’s finances and modestly enhance benefits

    Rep. Al Lawson (D-FL) recently proposed a piece of Social Security legislation, which has been scored by SSA’s Office of the Chief Actuary. The Lawson proposal is the second major Social Security bill in a month. As a reminder, the Social Security actuaries project a program deficit over the next 75 years of 3.54% of taxable payrolls.

  • South Africa readies hospitals as Omicron variant drives new COVID-19 wave

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa is preparing its hospitals for more admissions, as the Omicron coronavirus variant pushes the country into a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday. Omicron was first detected in southern Africa last month and has triggered global alarm as governments fear another surge in infections. South Africa's daily infections surged last week to more than 16,000 on Friday from roughly 2,300 on Monday.

  • ‘This home is special': Charged-up Mario Cristobal welcomed back as new Miami Hurricanes coach

    An impassioned Mario Cristobal is welcomed back to his alma mater as coach of the Hurricanes, firing up alumni hoping for a return to glory days.

  • It's possible, but not likely, Alec Baldwin's gun fired without him pulling the trigger

    The gun could have a mechanical defect, or could have been misidentified by police. But it is more likely Alec Baldwin did pull the trigger.

  • UAE Switches Weekend to Saturday-Sunday, Adopts 4 ½ Day Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate Refugee in Town: CoyotesThe United Arab Emirates will move its weekend to Saturday and Sunday for state employees, breaking ranks with the rest of the Gulf as it accelerates a push to dra

  • Israel announces completion of security barrier around Gaza

    Israel on Tuesday announced the completion of an enhanced security barrier around the Gaza Strip designed to prevent militants from sneaking into the country. Israel has fought four wars with Hamas since the Islamic militant group seized power in Gaza nearly 15 years ago, most recently in May. During a 2014 war, Palestinian militants tunneled into Israel and clashed with Israeli troops. Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced the completion of the barrier after more than three years of construction, saying it places an “iron wall” between Hamas and residents of southern Israel.