Senate rejects crackdown on 'verbal violence' on public lands

Mar. 11—CONCORD — An attempt to stop "verbal or physical violence" on public lands was killed in the state Senate on Thursday, as Republicans charged it would "make us snitches against others."

The Senate instead endorsed mandating that all law enforcement agencies receive training on implicit bias and cultural diversity, a central plank of the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency that Gov. Chris Sununu formed after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.

Several racial minority members of the state House of Representatives joined with Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, to pursue the original bill (SB 114), which would have created a database in the Department of Cultural and Natural Resources of all incidents of threats of violence or discrimination against residents.

"This bill addresses public safety," Whitley said. "If incidents do occur, what are we going to do about that?"

Sen. Kevin Avard, R-Nashua, led criticism of the bill, taking issue with its use of the term "verbal violence."

"This introduces thought police. What is verbal violence? Who defines it?" he said.

Avard said the bill amounted to an assault on the First Amendment.

High school students working as lifeguards and park attendants would have to undergo diversity training they would not be equipped to enforce, Avard said.

"This only divides us and makes us snitches against others," he said.

Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, said fears of discrimination and threats of violence are valid and already have been identified.

"There is nothing in here about enforcement of free speech or creating crimes about free speech. It's simply not in the bill," Watters said.

The bill would only lead to more polarization, according to Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry.

"We live in a society where people get offended by the smallest thing," Carson said. "I don't see where a bill is going to fix that."

The Senate voted along party lines, 14-10, with Republicans uniting to strip the bill of its four original sections.

The law enforcement training mandate passed, 24-0, and the bill moved over to the Senate Finance Committee for further review.

