Senate rejects vaccine mandate for businesses

Associated Press

Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday he'd vote to uphold the Senate parliamentarian's decision if she rules that immigration or other provisions should fall from Democrats’ huge social and environment bill, underscoring the party's uphill fight to keep some top priorities in the legislation. Elizabeth MacDonough, the chamber's nonpartisan rules referee, is expected to decide shortly whether language letting millions of migrants remain temporarily in the U.S. can stay in the 10-year, roughly $2 trillion measure. MacDonough’s decisions can be ignored by whichever Democrat is presiding over the chamber during debate, but Republicans could force votes challenging that.