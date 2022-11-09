Senate Republican Rubio Wins Re-Election in Florida
(Bloomberg) -- Incumbent Marco Rubio defeated House Democrat Val Demings in Florida’s Senate race, NBC and CNN said.
Rubio, whose presidential ambitions were thwarted by Donald Trump in 2016, has served in the US Senate since 2011.
