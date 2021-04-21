Senate Republican says U.S. police reform proposal may be done in week or two

Impeachment trial of former U.S. President Trump continues in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Makini Brice and Richard Cowan
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Makini Brice and Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One day after a Minnesota jury convicted a police officer for the murder of George Floyd, Republican U.S. Senator Tim Scott said on Wednesday he may be finished with drafting a proposal for a policing reform bill in the next week or two.

Scott introduced a policing bill last summer, amid global protests sparked by the death of Floyd, an African-American man who white police officer Derek Chauvin killed by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes. That bill failed in the Senate after Democrats said it relied too much on incentives rather than mandating changes.

"I think we are on the verge of wrapping this up in the next week or two, depending on how quickly they respond to our suggestions," Scott said.

Chauvin's conviction prompted fresh calls for action on police reform in Congress. The House of Representatives this year passed the "George Floyd Justice in Policing Act," which aims to put a stop to aggressive law enforcement tactics but has not yet been considered by the Senate.

President Joe Biden plans to address police reform legislation in his first speech to a joint session of Congress next week, the White House said on Wednesday.

Scott said his proposal would make it easier for victims of police violence to sue police departments, rather than police officers.

Civilians currently face numerous legal barriers in trying to hold police departments or municipalities accountable for civil rights violations. According to Supreme Court precedent, they typically they must show that official policies or certain customs were the "moving force" behind their injuries, or that the officer had been improperly trained. Courts often dismiss these claims citing an absence of evidence.

'HEAVY ON GESTURES'

Scott said he was in talks with Democratic Senator Cory Booker and Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass, who introduced the George Floyd Act.

Spokespeople for the offices of Booker and Bass did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Bass said on Tuesday that she was optimistic about her talks with Scott and thought it would be possible to pass a bill in the next couple of months.

Booker last year called the Republicans' policing bill "heavy on gestures and light on real reform."

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters he supported Scott's approach. "I think it's time to do it," he said, referring to policing reform.

The Democratic-controlled House passed Bass's bill last month along a party-line vote, but Republicans have criticized it because it strips police officers of qualified immunity.

The legal doctrine, meant to protect government employees from frivolous litigation, has become in recent years a shield in thousands of lawsuits that have sought to hold police officers accountable when they are accused of using excessive force.

Unions for police officers and sheriffs have both opposed the changes to qualified immunity made in the House bill.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell)

Recommended Stories

  • Adam Toledo, Daunte Wright and George Floyd: Would more de-escalation training stop police from killing people?

    The trial of Derek Chauvin and the shootings of Adam Toledo and Daunte Wright have renewed the spotlight on the inadequate nature of police training.

  • In life, George Floyd struggled to find his place. In death, everyone knows his name

    His name has been on the lips of protesters everywhere chanting that black lives matter; it has become a global rallying call, a byword for racial injustice and police brutality. George Floyd, a black man killed with a white policeman’s knee on his neck, has become a parable in America’s aching racial story that has resonated far beyond Minnesota. But, in life, who was he? A childhood marked by poverty Mr Floyd grew up in Houston, Texas, coming of age in the Cuney Homes housing estate in the city’s gritty Third Ward. When he was not at school, he would hang out with friends at nearby Emancipation Park. During the Jim Crow era, when laws enforced racial segregation in the South until they were finally abolished in the 1960s, it was the only park open to black city residents. At his funeral in Houston last June, childhood friends told of his struggle to pull himself up out of its grinding poverty. “We were black and poor,” one old friend told The Telegraph. “If you were black, you were poor, that was just the way it was.” His mother, Larcenia, or “Cissy” as she was known, flipped burgers to help put food on the table, but even then there was not enough of it to go round.

  • Despite growing chorus, DOJ is limited in police probes

    The only way for 13-year-old Adam Toledo to get justice, activists say, is with a federal probe into the Chicago police officer who shot him during a foot chase down a darkened alley. About a dozen people gathered Tuesday at a legal office in the heart of a Latino neighborhood, near Little Village where the boy was shot last month, to ask the Justice Department to get involved. “We cannot leave it up to the police department to investigate itself and expect meaningful reforms,” said attorney and activist Arturo Jáuregui.

  • Derek Chauvin held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is being held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd's death on Tuesday, according to the New York Times.Why it matters: Chauvin, who is still awaiting sentencing, is being held in the isolation wing of Minnesota’s only maximum-security prison because the state's prison system fears for his safety.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The cells in the prison's isolation wing are small and only contain a bench with a mattress pad, a combination toilet and sink and a tiny shower and are constantly monitored by cameras as well as a guard inspection every 30 minutes.The former officer is allowed to exercise for one hour a day outside of his cell but will be kept away from other inmates.The big picture: A sentencing decision for Chauvin will be rendered in the coming weeks.Chauvin faces a likely sentence of up to 12 years behind bars for the second-degree murder charge, though the judge could go higher if jurors find aggravating factors.Go deeper: Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd is the rare officer convictionMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Johnson & Johnson-Vaccine Fiasco Is Business as Usual for the FDA

    Last week, the Food and Drug Administration reported that six women of childbearing age who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine contracted a rare form of blood clotting in the venous drainage of the brain — one associated with a low platelet count. Sadly, one of the six died and another is in critical condition at the time of this writing. The FDA recommended “pausing” the use of the J&J vaccine until more information can be gathered. But even though this was less than a one-in-a-million event — more than 6 million Americans have received the J&J vaccine — and the risk of blood clots in women taking oral contraceptives is higher, the advisory panel established by the FDA to study the problem punted. It decided to not decide — waiting instead to see if any more cases get reported. We may never know how many people will die from COVID who would have gladly taken their chances with the vaccine. The FDA is also sitting on a decision to grant emergency-use authorization to the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine. Though it has been widely used throughout the developed world, reports of the same rare complication resulting from the AstraZeneca vaccine — which, like the J&J vaccine, uses an adenovirus as a vector — have kept the FDA from approving its use. Yet the U.S. government is giving roughly 4 million doses of its stock of the vaccine to Mexico and Canada. The FDA won’t allow Americans to act on their own assessments of the risk of dying from COVID versus the risk of a complication from these two vaccines. Instead, it has forced the public to accept the risk-benefit assessment of the majority of its advisory-committee members. And this is nothing new: For more than 80 years, the FDA has infringed on the right of people to make their own lifesaving decisions. The FDA secured authority over deciding which drugs will be prescription-only and which will be available over the counter in 1951. That power denied women ready access to emergency contraception — the “morning-after pill” — for more than twelve years, despite the recommendations of expert advisory panels and its availability in Europe. It ultimately took a court order for women to get access to the drug without restriction. To this day, the FDA still requires a prescription for hormonal contraceptives, despite appeals from the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Academy of Family Practice to allow American women to join women in 102 other countries who get birth-control pills over the counter. For years, the FDA deprived people of access to safe, non-sedative antihistamines without a prescription while permitting them to buy much more dangerous sedative antihistamines over the counter. And the FDA still hinders efforts to combat drug-overdose deaths by classifying the overdose antidote naloxone as prescription-only, despite tacitly admitting it should not require a prescription. Self-administered, at-home tests for various medical conditions have required pre-market FDA approval since 1976. The FDA’s paternalistic concern for consumers has delayed or blocked patients from accessing at-home pregnancy tests, at-home HIV tests, at-home genetic-screening tests, and most recently, at-home COVID tests. FDA procrastination in approving drugs for the market, sometimes influenced by vocal special-interest groups, causes countless unseen patients to suffer or die waiting for permission to use a lifesaving drug. This phenomenon, known as drug lag, spurred civil disobedience from AIDS activists in the 1980s and inspired the “Right to Try” movement of the last decade. The severe costs of securing FDA approval, in money and time, are responsible for what health economists call drug loss, the phenomenon whereby pharmaceutical manufacturers choose not to invest in the development of new drugs because they don’t believe they’ll be able to recoup the considerable approval costs. Aside from political pressures, as Nobel-winning economist Milton Friedman pointed out, FDA regulators fear the fallout from potential adverse reactions to approved drugs. Yet they are insulated from the unseen consequences of drug lag and drug loss, so they have an incentive to maintain the status quo. In a Cato Institute white paper, Michael F. Cannon and I have traced the history of how private organizations monitored, reported on, and regulated pharmaceuticals prior to the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act of 1938. Organizations such as the U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention and the American Medical Association Council on Pharmacy and Chemistry engaged in safety and quality testing of drugs on the market. Only drugs with the AMA’s Seal of Acceptance could be advertised in the various AMA journals. The AMA’s Chemical Laboratory continuously tested products for purity and composition. The AMA’s Council on Pharmacy and Chemistry was shuttered in 1955, as the FDA continued to accumulate unchallenged authority to regulate drugs. But even today, the AMA maintains a registry of reported adverse drug reactions. And other organizations, from Consumer Reports to health-insurance companies to academic journals to foreign regulatory agencies, continuously monitor and report on the safety and efficacy of drugs and vaccines. The FDA itself relies on research and trials conducted in the private sector. In 2015 and again in 2019, Senators Ted Cruz (R., Texas) and Mike Lee (R., Utah) introduced the Reciprocity Ensures Streamlined Use of Lifesaving Treatments (RESULT) Act. The proposal would allow consumers to choose between FDA-approved drugs and drugs approved by the regulatory agencies of a number of developed countries. Though it is too deferential to FDA regulators and doesn’t provide nearly enough choice, it would still be a step in the right direction. But it failed to advance out of committee both times it was introduced. The COVID-19 pandemic has provided many examples of how regulations and bureaucratic stasis can impede a rapid and nimble response to a public-health emergency. To deal with the emergency, the FDA temporarily suspended many of its regulations and other red tape — a tacit admission that they were blocking the way. If anything good comes out of the pandemic, let it be a widespread recognition that the 21st century has no use for this sclerotic, politicized relic of 20th-century central planning.

  • Pelosi responds again to Chauvin verdict, this time saying George Floyd 'did not die in vain'

    After being criticized for her remarks about George Floyd "sacrificing" his life "for justice," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tried again on Twitter. "George Floyd should be alive today," Pelosi tweeted on Tuesday evening. "His family's calls for justice for his murder were heard around the world. He did not die in vain. We must make sure other families don't suffer the same racism, violence, and pain, and we must enact the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act." Pelosi appeared at a press conference with the Congressional Black Caucus shortly after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man. Floyd's death gained worldwide attention, sparking global protests against police brutality, and during her remarks, Pelosi thanked Floyd "for sacrificing your life for justice." She added that because of him and "millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous for justice." More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedMore than half of Republican voters back Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal plan, poll finds

  • Yuta Watanabe after signing first NBA contract: 'This is just the beginning'

    Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe feels extremely proud after signing his first NBA contract.

  • Manhattan to stop prosecuting prostitution

    Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced on Wednesday that his office would stop prosecuting prostitution, the New York Times reports.Why it matters: The movement to decriminalize sex work has been gaining steam for the past couple of years. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The group Human Rights Watch argues, "Criminalizing adult, voluntary, and consensual sex — including the commercial exchange of sexual services — is incompatible with the human right to personal autonomy and privacy."The big picture: Manhattan now joins a number of other jurisdictions that refuse to prosecute sex workers. A Brooklyn judge last month dismissed 857 cases related to prostitution at the request of the borough's district attorney, according to the New York Post. In Queens, the district attorney moved to dismiss almost 700 cases against people charged with loitering for the purpose of prostitution — a law popularly known as "Walking While Trans" that was repealed in February.Details: Vance asked a judge to dismiss 914 cases involving prostitution and unlicensed massage, as well as over 5,000 cases for loitering for the purpose of prostitution.What they're saying: "Over the last decade we’ve learned from those with lived experience, and from our own experience on the ground: Criminally prosecuting prostitution does not make us safer, and too often, achieves the opposite result by further marginalizing vulnerable New Yorkers," Vance said, per The Times.But, but, but: "The office will continue to prosecute other crimes related to prostitution, including patronizing sex workers and sex trafficking," The Times writes.Worth noting: The New York legislature is currently in the process of considering the Sex Trade Survivors Justice & Equality Act, legislation that would decriminalize prostitution and hold pimps, sex traffickers and buyers accountable.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Suburban Chicago woman gets 6.5 years for labor trafficking

    A suburban Chicago woman was sentenced Tuesday to six and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to charges alleging she helped several people from Guatemala enter the U.S. illegally and forbid them from leaving her home until they paid off debts to her. Concepcion Malinek, 50, of Cicero, had pleaded guilty last year to one count of labor trafficking.

  • Black teenage girl shot dead by Columbus police

    Protesters voiced outrage in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday after a Black teenage girl was fatally shot by a police officer.Authorities said the girl had lunged at two people with a knife.They also say the officers involved were answering a 911 call about an attempted stabbing.Columbus police released police body camera footage of Tuesday's shooting just hours later.Police chief Michael Woods says that the video shows the victim holding a knife after officers arrived, and charging toward another girl.A police officer then opened fire on the girl with the knife as she collapsed against a car parked in the driveway."As per policy officers immediately accessed the female for injuries, summoned a medic and began CPR."Authorities described the victim as a 15-year-old girl, but family members have identified her as 16-year-old Makiyah Bryant.Woods said that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has opened an inquiry and appealed for calm until the case is closed.Protesters had already begun gathering near the crime scene earlier in the day.The shooting comes just as peaceful marchers across the country took to the streets after Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, whose death last summer sparked anti-racism protests around the world.The Columbus police officer who opened fire on Tuesday was not identified, but Woods said he "would be taken off the street" pending an investigation.

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • Truck drives into crowd celebrating Chauvin verdict

    Demonstrators forced out of the way amid screams of ‘oh my god’

  • 'I feel vindicated': Floyd supporters praise guilty verdict

    Chauvin was convicted of murder on Tuesday in the arrest of George Floyd, a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement's treatment of Black Americans.The 12-member jury found Chauvin, 45, criminally liable in Floyd's death last year after considering three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts. Deliberations began on Monday and lasted just over 10 hours.In a confrontation captured on video, Chauvin, who is white, pushed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs, for more than nine minutes on May 25, 2020, as he and three fellow officers arrested Floyd, who was accused of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a grocery store.Chauvin had pleaded not guilty to the charges of second-degree unintentional murder involving "intentional infliction of bodily harm," third-degree unintentional "depraved mind" murder involving an "act eminently dangerous to others," and second-degree manslaughter involving a death caused by "culpable negligence."

  • Nashik: Oxygen leak leaves 22 Covid-19 patients dead in India

    The accident in an Indian hospital happened when an oxygen tank was refilling the storage tank.

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’

  • Derek Chauvin news – live: Fox News, DeSantis and Taylor Greene attack verdict as Biden launches police review

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • Netflix loses $20 billion in market value after subscriber growth falls short of forecasts

    The streaming platform's stock price tumbled 8% after it forecast only 1 million member additions this quarter.

  • Trump urges Americans to get vaccinated as he calls J&J pause ‘so stupid’

    ‘That’s the worst thing you could have done from a public-relations standpoint’

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police tell bystanders ‘blue lives matter’ after girl shot dead as Chauvin verdict delivered

    Force releases body camera footage showing moment teenager was killed

  • Tesla: Elon Musk suggests Autopilot not to blame for fatal crash

    One victim was found in the front passenger seat and the other was in the back after the accident in Texas.