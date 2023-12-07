Is Biden's Ukraine aid package in jeopardy? GOP senators vote to block it

WASHINGTON - The Senate voted to block a spending bill Wednesday that would have provided aid to Ukraine and Israel as Republicans have clamored for stricter border security measures.

The bill was voted down 49 to 51, with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., voting against it along with all the Senate Republicans.

Sanders took issues with the Israeli military's approach responding to the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks.

“I believe that it would be irresponsible for us to provide an additional $10.1 billion in unconditional military aid that will allow the Netanyahu government to continue its current offensive military approach,” Sanders said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, before the vote.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also flipped his vote to no as a “procedural move” so he can bring up the bill again in the future, according to Roll Call. The amendment needed a standard 60 votes to pass.

Though Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has supported aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, he urged his colleagues to oppose any procedural moves that would advance the package without “meaningful changes” to border security.

Though the bill didn’t pass, President Joe Biden said he is willing to “make significant compromises at the border” to get the package through, according to the Associated Press.

“If we don’t support Ukraine, what is the rest of the world going to do?” Biden asked.

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., said “This kind of thorny, difficult problem is exactly what Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell have worked on before. And we could use their help and their leadership on this.”

Contributing: Rachel Looker, Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Senate Republicans block aid to Ukraine, call for more border security measures