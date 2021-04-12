Senate Republicans gave a brand new award to Trump the same weekend he called Mitch McConnell a 'dumb son of a b----h'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eliza Relman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trump McConnell
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell listens to President Donald Trump talks to reporters while hosting Republican congressional leaders and members of Trump's cabinet in the Oval Office at the White House July 20, 2020, in Washington, DC. Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

  • The Senate Republicans' campaign arm presented Donald Trump with a new award over the weekend.

  • Trump was lavished with praise by the GOP just after he trashed Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for accepting the results of the election.

  • During a speech on Saturday, Trump called McConnell a "dumb son of a b-tch" and a "stone cold loser."

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Senate Republicans' campaign arm announced on Monday that it had presented former President Donald Trump with a new award over the weekend. Trump spent part of the same weekend attacking the top Republican in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, during an expletive-laden speech to GOP insiders.

Sen. Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, gave Trump the Champion for Freedom Award on behalf of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and praised him for "appointing three pro-Constitution judges to the Supreme Court, cutting taxes for middle-class families and job creators, and securing the border."

"President Trump fought for American workers, secured the border, and protected our constitutional rights," Scott said in a Monday statement.

On Saturday, Trump launched a full-scale attack on McConnell during an hour-long speech to lawmakers and donors at his Mar-a-Lago resort. He called his former top ally a "dumb son of a bitch" and a "stone cold loser" for accepting the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump and many Republicans have falsely claimed was "rigged" by Democrats.

"If that were Schumer instead of this dumb son of a bitch Mitch McConnell, they would never allow it to happen. They would have fought it," Trump said of the election certification.

Trump also went after McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, who served as his transportation secretary until she resigned the day after the Capitol riot.

"I hired his wife. Did he ever say thank you?" Trump said, according to The Washington Post.

The GOP leader has refused to comment on Trump's attacks.

Relations between McConnell and Trump soured following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the Georgia Senate runoffs, which handed control of the chamber to Democrats. After McConnell said Trump was "practically and morally responsible for provoking" the Capitol siege, Trump called the Senate leader a "political hack." But for four years, McConnell played a key role in passing Trump's agenda, including major tax cuts and record judicial confirmations.

Trump also attacked former Vice President Mike Pence for certifying his election loss and called Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, "full of crap."

"I wish that Mike Pence had the courage to send it back to the legislatures ... I like him so much," Trump said. "I was so disappointed."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

    It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. Trump veered sharply from prepared remarks Saturday night and instead slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as a “stone-cold loser” and mocked McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who was Trump’s transportation secretary. Trump also said he was “disappointed” in his vice president, Mike Pence, and used a profanity in assessing McConnell, according to multiple people in attendance who were not authorized to publicly discuss what was said in a private session.

  • Trump receives award from Senate GOP campaign arm despite attacks on McConnell

    The National Republican Senatorial Committee named former President Trump as the inaugural recipient of its "Champion for Freedom" award on Monday.Why it matters: The award from Senate Republicans' campaign arm was presented the same weekend that Trump tore into Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at a Republican event at Mar-a-Lago, calling him a "dumb son of a b*tch" and "stone cold loser."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Trump owes McConnell for many of his legislative victories and historic rate of judicial appointments, but the two Republican leaders have not spoken since McConnell condemned the former president for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.Trump has also vowed to campaign against some incumbent Senate Republicans, including GOP whip John Thune (S.D.) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska). The big picture: Trump remains the most popular figure in the GOP, despite clear divisions with McConnell and other establishment Republicans. He's been actively releasing 2022 endorsements and will likely play a major role in GOP primaries for years to come. The NRSC said the award is for "conservative leaders who have worked tirelessly to create good jobs, protect the values that make our country great, and stop the Democrats' socialist agenda."It was presented to Trump by NRSC chairman Rick Scott, a Florida senator and possible 2024 presidential candidate who has straddled a line between loyalty to both Trump and McConnell.What they're saying: "Throughout his administration, [Trump] made clear his commitment to getting government out of the way of people's success, paving the way for American families and job creators to reach new heights," Scott said in a statement."President Trump fought for American workers, secured the border, and protected our constitutional rights. We are grateful for his service to our country and are honored to present him with the NRSC's first Champion for Freedom award."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • John Boehner said he skewered Ted Cruz in his book because Cruz was 'stirring up some of the crazies in my own caucus'

    John Boehner and Ted Cruz have traded barbs over the last week as Boehner takes aim at his former Republican colleagues in a forthcoming book.

  • Psaki says Biden 'does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories' after a GOP senator criticized the president's social media use

    President Joe Biden "spends his time working on behalf of the American people," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

  • A GOP congressman said so many Republican voters now believe in the QAnon conspiracy theory it could destroy the party

    Rep. Peter Meijer told CNN that "disillusionment and alienation" could lead conservatives not to vote or trigger violence like the January 6 attack.

  • Trump said Anthony Fauci is 'full of crap' in an expletive-laden speech to Republican donors

    "Have you ever seen anybody that is so full of crap?" Trump asked the audience of GOP donors about Anthony Fauci

  • Pro-Trump prophet goes on wild rant, says the modern church is 'almost homosexual'

    Jeff Jansen said modern pastors were "neutered" and "effeminate," boasting that his church's ushers all toted guns and were instructed to "kill."

  • John Boehner says that Mitch McConnell 'holds his feelings, thoughts, and emotions in a lockbox'

    For Boehner, a jovial, backslapping politician who is known to publicly cry, McConnell's steely and to-the-point demeanor is quite a contrast.

  • U.S. State Department names former ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley as first chief diversity officer

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday named Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley as the State Department's first chief diversity officer, a position created to make the U.S. diplomatic corps more representative. Introducing Abercrombie-Winstanley, Blinken said the department and the country were at a "moment of reckoning" on racial equality, referring to the Black Lives Matter movement and attacks against Asian-Americans. Abercrombie-Winstanley, a career diplomat since 1985 who served as U.S. ambassador to Malta, will report directly to Blinken, he said.

  • “You’re not a one-person show": Pelosi unloads on "The Squad" in new biography

    Susan Page, USA Today's Washington bureau chief, conducted 10 interviews with Speaker Pelosi for a biography, "Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power," that's out April 20. Pelosi encouraged friends and family members to cooperate with the book — including her husband, Paul.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A taste for Axios readers:Pelosi unloads on the Squad, at one point adopting a child-like voice when discussing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and offers the Squad this blunt advice: “You’re not a one-person show. This is the Congress of the United States.”"Mitch McConnell," the speaker said, "is not a force for good in the country. He is an enabler of some of the worst stuff, and an instigator of some of it on his own."Pelosi scoffs at President Obama for not being able to deliver his home state votes for Obamacare — "Why are we having a problem with Illinois?" — and bristles at Obama getting sole credit for the deals she got through Congress. The speaker said she learned the art of politics from her father, Baltimore Mayor Thomas D'Alesandro: "What I learned from my father was everything ... I breathed it in ... Politics is every minute of every day. It is part of you."Read an excerpt.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Here’s Everything We Know About Donald Trump’s Personal Finances

    Well before he became president of the United States, Donald Trump's money and business savviness were the most interesting things about him -- at least from a global perspective. The public...

  • White House targets GOP leaders Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy in infrastructure push

    The White House is selling President Biden's $2.2 trillion infrastructure plan by projecting how much it will help each state — starting with Kentucky and California.Why it matters: Tagging the homes of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) not only puts them on the defensive, but warns other Republicans they'll have to explain why this bridge or that highway isn't something they can approve.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“12% of Kentuckians live in areas where, by one definition, there is no broadband infrastructure that provides minimally acceptable speeds,” reads a White House fact sheet. “The American Jobs Plan will invest $100 billion to bring universal, reliable, high-speed and affordable coverage to every family in America.” "In California, there are 1,536 bridges and over 14,220 miles of highway in poor condition," another fact sheet says. "The American Jobs Plan will devote more than $600 billion to transform our nations' transportation infrastructure."But, but, but: Republican have their own preemptive piece — a memo attacking the bill."Described as both a 'jobs‘ plan and an 'infrastructure' plan, the proposal undermines both," reads the memo from the Senate Republican Conference. "'Biden’s Partisan, Job-Crushing Slush Fund' spends just 5% of the total $2.7 trillion on roads and bridges."The big picture: The House and Senate are coming back from recess Monday for a busy session as Democrats work hard to pass the president’s infrastructure bill — or at least “make real progress” on it — by Memorial Day.One tactic being employed by the White House is publishing report cards for each of the 50 states outlining the “cost of inaction” for voting to approve the package.The details: The administration intends to have White House officials focus on how the money will be spent during interviews with local TV stations. The Democratic National Committee will use fact sheets accompanying the report cards to coordinate with state Democratic parties in selling the plan, including staging virtual events and organizing digital toolkits, a DNC spokesperson said.President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Cabinet members are expected to travel to sell the plan in the coming weeks, a White House official told Axios. "There's lots of creative ways that I expect to see local mayors and governors and local elected officials using the information in these fact sheets, in op-eds or local media," White House Deputy Communications Director Kate Berner said. “The fact sheets will be posted on the White House’s website and may be used by outside groups, as well."What they're saying: Both McConnell and McCarthy have already outlined their views on the Biden infrastructure bill."I'm going to fight them every step of the way because I think this is the wrong prescription for America," McConnell said of the infrastructure plan at a news conference in Kentucky. And McCarthy released a memo on the package that accused the president of not spending enough on physical infrastructure like bridges and highways. He said, "The rest is a 'kitchen sink' of wasteful progressive demands."The Senate Republican Conference memo adds more detail.It highlights critical news stories and polling related to the bill's rollout.“Raising taxes on manufacturers would fundamentally undermine our ability to lead this recovery," says National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons.Go deeper:White House California fact sheetWhite House Kentucky fact sheetRepublican infrastructure memoMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Trump reportedly targets 'stone cold loser' McConnell in off-the-rails RNC speech

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) appears to have been the primary target in former President Donald Trump's improvised, insult-laden speech Saturday night at a Republican National Committee gathering at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, The Washington Post and Politico report. In a familiar turn of events, Trump, who doesn't get the opportunity to vent his frustrations on Twitter these days, reportedly boasted about tossing his "boring" prepared remarks before tearing into McConnell for several minutes. At one point Trump called him a "dumb son of a b----" for not fighting the Electoral College certification on Jan. 6. "If that were [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) instead of this dumb son of a b---- Mitch McConnell they would never allow it to happen," Trump said, per the Post. "They would have fought it." He also reportedly deemed his former ally a "stone cold loser" and complained that McConnell never thanked him for hiring his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, whom he also reportedly mocked for resigning in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. McConnell wasn't alone, however. Trump went after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, as well. "Have you ever seen anybody that is so full of crap?" Trump reportedly asked the crowd. Former Vice President Mike Pence was seemingly spared the name calling, but Trump did reportedly reiterate the fact that he's disappointed Pence didn't have the "courage" to block the election certification. Beyond the personal attacks, Trump reportedly continued to push false claims that he won the 2020 election, which he described, once again, as "rigged," and he did not appear to express any regret about his role in the Capitol riot, though he did reportedly brag about the size of the crowd at his speech that took place just before the event. Read more at The Washington Post and Politico. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkThe immense untapped potential of offshore wind7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • White Evangelicals’ Un-Christian Attacks on Raphael Warnock Attacks Say It All

    Elijah Nouvelage/GettyIt would be charitable to call the white religious right’s continuous attacks on Rev. Raphael Warnock, beginning from the moment he launched his successful bid to become the first Black U.S. senator from Georgia, merely un-Christian.Most recently, Georgia Baptist minister and Donald Trump loyalist Doug Collins, who once claimed Warnock’s stance as a “pro-choice pastor” is an oxymoronic “lie from the bed of hell,” blamed the senator’s condemnation of Georgia’s new voting restrictions—but not the racist law itself—for MLB’s decision to relocate its All-Star Game from the state, crying that “woke” Warnock “spread lies” about the legislation. Just a week ago, a now-deleted tweet from Warnock’s account—which stated that the “meaning of Easter is more transcendent than the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Whether you are Christian or not, through a commitment to helping others we are able to save ourselves”—so enraged very-online white evangelicals that they spent the holiest day in the Christian calendar casting judgment, labeling Warnock a “heretic,” a “narcissistic heretic,” and an “actual heretic.” Leading the charge was Jenna Ellis, an attorney for Trump’s failed coup d’état and proponent of the racist Kamala Harris birther lie. Beyond branding Warnock a “heretic,” Ellis voiced the real ideological truth underlying the attacks on the Georgia senator.“He should delete Reverend in front of his name,” Ellis tweeted about Warnock, a doctoral graduate of Columbia University’s theological seminary. “People who don’t know Jesus pretend he was a soft-spoken philanthropist… If Warnock’s church were truly biblical and Christian, he would not be a pastor. His theology and practice is inconsistent with the Bible.” She was backed up by gun enthusiast and Christian podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey, who compared the senator’s faith to a kind of “social justice moralism” in which “Jesus is not a savior but a ‘liberator’—and not from sin, but from ‘systems’... Jesus/Christianity is a means to their political and social activist ends, which they like to categorize as ‘helping others’ (what they typically mean is government programs).”The GOP Hopes This Issue Will Tarnish Warnock’s Pastor ImageWarnock’s church, which Ellis dismisses as insufficiently godly, is Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist, one of the oldest Black churches in the country and the former pulpit of Martin Luther King Jr. It is perhaps too on-the-nose that white Republican evangelicals who publicly assert that delegitimizing Black votes is doing God’s work and believe “All Lives Matter” is a Christly rebuff against assertions of Black humanity—and who, of course, selectively cite the de-radicalized MLK of white comfort and apathy—attack not only MLK’s pastoral heir, but the Black church writ large and the theology that springs from it.Those attacks are at their core about the fundamental conflict between white evangelical Christianity in America, which is both steeped in and deeply protective of the white supremacist capitalist status quo, and the traditional Black Christian church, a site of transformative racial justice.In his book White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity, Robert P. Jones traces the development of white American Christianity, demonstrating the foundational centrality of white supremacy to the early white Christian church. He highlights the split between both Northern and Southern Methodists and Baptists in 1845 over the issue of Black enslavement, the Catholic Church’s tradition of brutal global colonialism “justified by the conviction that white Christians were God’s chosen means of “civilizing” the world,” and the Native genocide of this country’s white settler colonizers. Across denominations, those churches in America—including those that argued against slavery—espoused a gospel of white supremacy and Black subordination."As the dominant cultural power in America,” Jones writes, the white Christian church has “been responsible for constructing and sustaining a project to protect White supremacy and resist Black equality. This project has framed the entire American story. American Christianity’s theological core has been thoroughly structured by an interest in protecting white supremacy… not only among Evangelicals in the South but also along mainline Protestants in the Midwest and Catholics in the Northeast.”“White evangelicals are the political quasi-religious heirs of the antebellum church,” I was told by Joseph Darby, senior pastor of Nichols Chapel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, and president of the city’s NAACP chapter. “The antebellum Southern church said that slavery was moral because they were teaching Black people about Jesus and giving them an industrious life. You had people who called themselves Christian who owned human beings. How do you justify that? Well, you justify it by saying, "They're not really people like us. They are a different kind of people, and you need to be careful with them because they can be a dangerous kind of people." So there's been a cultivated racism that still drives white evangelical Christianity in large measure.”White enslavers not only imposed Christianity on those they held in bondage, but held up the Bible as documentary evidence that Black enslavement was divinely ordained. The counter to this white Christian theology of Black debasement was the Black church, which arose to become what Henry Louis Gates describes as a “redemptive force to shine a line on the hypocrisy at the heart of their bondage.”Enslaved Black folks, both surreptitiously and by remodeling the warped gospel they had been given, forged a Christianity that offered “human dignity, earthly and heavenly freedom, and sisterly and brotherly love (as) the Black Church and the religion practiced within its embrace acted as the engine driving social transformation in America, from the antebellum abolitionist movement through the various phases of the fight against Jim Crow, and now, in our current century, to Black Lives Matter,” as Gates writes.How the Black Church Embraces Tragic History and the Fervor of FaithAnd as Warnock writes in his book The Divided Mind of the Black Church, “The black church was born fighting for freedom, and freedom is indeed its only reason for being.”“The whole ethos of the Black church is different. Most Black churches came into being as a way for there to be Black excellence, Black identity, a place for Black folks to worship freely, to work freely and to build on the way that some plantation preachers preached,” Rev. Darby told me. “Even though folks wanted them to preach that they’d be blessed in “the great by and by,” they went to Exodus, and the story of Moses, and that laid the basis of what James Cone called “Liberation Theology”—that God stands most closely with the oppressed, and that God actively works to free the oppressed. If we love God, then we have to do the same thing. So that's woven into the Black church. There's a rejection of rugged individualism, and a sense that we have to make sure that everybody's OK. And if that means fighting for justice and fairness and equity, you have to do that. It ain't about ‘the sweet by and by,’ it's about what you're going to do while you're here.”Warnock was a mentee of Cone’s, and he has described Black theology as “a new and self-conscious form of God-talk, a sophisticated apologia for a faith formed in slavery and in defense of a Black liberationist trajectory that continues to bear witness against the sins of a nation that is at once putatively Christian and profoundly racist.”Indeed, white Christianity retains the attitudes of its founders. A 2018 study by the Public Religion Research Institute found most white Christians across the board—53 percent of white evangelicals, 52 percent of white Catholics and 51 percent of white mainline Protestants—believe “socioeconomic disparities between black and white Americans are due to lack of effort by black Americans.” Those groups were also most likely to support Muslim travel bans and to believe that “recent killings of black men are isolated incidents.” White evangelical Protestants were the only group that said the U.S. “becoming a majority-nonwhite nation in the future will be mostly negative.”This is the core of the difference between Warnock’s faith and that of the white evangelicals who criticize and question the religious validity of the Black theology he espouses. They embrace a religious ideology that is fundamentally selfish, one which actively works against political change to ensure the maintenance of white power even as it pretends to be apolitical. It casts a Christianity that demands economic, racial and social equality as religiously un-American, perhaps not consciously recognizing that they are confirming the continuing anti-Black and capitalist devices that motivate their own faith.When they attempt to malign the Jesus of the Black church as “a soft-spoken philanthropist” and a “liberator,” they prove Jones’ thesis that “for nearly all of American history the Jesus conjured up by most white congregations was not merely indifferent to the status quo racial inequality; he demanded its defense and preservation as part of the natural, divinely ordained order of things.”As the MLK they refuse to cite wrote in his 1963 Letter from a Birmingham Jail, “I have watched white churchmen stand on the sideline and mouth pious irrelevancies and sanctimonious trivialities” while they inflict harm on the most vulnerable and promote a version of Christianity that not only abides, but justifies that harm.“One of my seminary professors said something way back that made perfect sense,” Darby told me. “He said the church fathers who shaped our concept of sin tend to put more emphasis on sins of the flesh than sins of the spirit because they were all old men who could no longer partake in sins of the flesh. So those became the worst sins, but they were less invested in the morality of how we treat other people.”“That's how you can get caught up in opposing abortion, fighting against transgender restrooms or transgender sports teams, because there's this warped morality,” Darby added. “How about that part about loving your neighbor as yourself? Where can I find the part that says, ‘Thou shalt own an AR-15 so that thou can smite, if need be’? It’s a kind of self-centered religion that’s wrapped up in politics, that God and guns thing. That they have to be the ones who are politically right, and they’re the arbiters of who is right politically. That’s how you can have questions about Barack Obama's faith but you can make Donald Trump almost your Messiah. That's evangelical Christianity.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Will Smith & Antoine Fuqua Confirm Georgia Exit Of ‘Emancipation’: “We Cannot In Good Conscience Provide Economic Support” After Recent Election Law – Update

    UPDATED, 6:01 AM: The Georgia exit for Emancipation is now official. Said star Will Smith and director Antoine Fuqua: “At this moment in time, the Nation is coming to terms with its history and is attempting to eliminate vestiges of institutional racism to achieve true racial justice. We cannot in good conscience provide economic support […]

  • Corporate America is still dangerously delusional about what the GOP has become

    The party of big business has taken to policing corporate America's speech now, and that's not going to change anytime soon.

  • Trump wants you to start calling it the 'Trumpcine' instead of the COVID-19 vaccine, report says

    Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his frustrating that he isn't receiving credit for the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

  • Matt Gaetz's associate expected to plead guilty in sex trafficking case: What that means for the congressman

    A plea deal for Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg would "almost certainly be very bad" for the Florida Republican, said a former federal prosecutor.

  • Former GOP House Speaker John Boehner says he doesn't think Ronald Reagan could get elected in today's Republican Party

    Boehner criticized current GOP leaders like Donald Trump and Ted Cruz, who he called a "reckless a--hole who thinks he is smarter than everyone else."

  • Freddie Freeman, Ronald Acuna each share heartwarming moments with father-son duos in Atlanta

    Ronald Acuna hit a homer for a father and son from Guatemala, and Freddie Freeman shocked a young Phillies fan with a signed ball.