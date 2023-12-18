Senate Republicans say Newsom should take ‘early action’ to address $68 billion deficit

Andrew Sheeler
Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

CA SENATE GOP CALL FOR NEWSOM TO TAKE ‘EARLY ACTION’ ON BUDGET

Top Senate Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones, R-Santee, and Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee Vice-Chair Roger Niello, R-Fair Oaks, called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to act fast to deal with the state’s anticipated $68 billion deficit for the 2024-25 budget year.

“With recent budget revenues failing to meet projections and the Legislative Analyst’s forecast of a $68 billion deficit for 2024-25, we urge you to consider early action to improve the state’s finances. Making prudent adjustments to the current year’s General Fund budget would help prevent the fiscal condition of the state’s finances from getting worse,” Jones and Niello wrote in a letter to the governor.

The letter notes the state spending freeze that was announced last week, but says that doesn’t go far enough.

“However, without broader, accelerated actions to the current year’s budget, the amount of available solutions will be limited and have a disproportionate impact on the 2024-25 budget years,” the letter reads. “Failing to act now will lead to increased instability in future budgets and impact the functions and services the state provides. Including accelerated action proposals in your January budget will help the state achieve this aim.”

The letter does not disclose what early action Jones and Niello want Newsom to take.

This letter follows one sent last week by Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, and Assembly Budget Committee Vice-Chair Vince Fong, which called on Newsom to order a special session to tackle the budget problem.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Despite spending $20 billion to address homelessness in California, the devastating crisis is only getting worse. Maybe Gavin Newsom should spend a little less time on late night talk shows and a little more time tackling an urgent issue that continues to be felt across our state.”

- California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson, in a statement following the release of U.S. Housing and Urban Development data showing California’s homeless population topping 181,000.

Best of The Bee:

  • Embattled Sacramento City Councilman Sean Loloee was indicted by a federal grand jury on fraud, obstruction and other charges, according to a 26-page indictment unsealed Friday morning, via Sam Stanton and Theresa Clift.

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to insist that low-wage Californians are taxed less in the state than their counterparts in Texas and Florida. He’s right about those making up to roughly $55,000 a year. Those earning more, though, generally pay more in taxes in California, via David Lightman.

