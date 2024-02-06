Senate Republicans are poised to block border security, Ukraine funding package

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans are poised to block a border security bill that a bipartisan group of lawmakers spent months working on – and which they demanded in exchange for additional aid to Ukraine.

Less than two days after the bill came out, nearly half of the Republicans in the Senate have said they are against it. Most argue it doesn't go far enough to stop illegal migration into the United States, some say it doesn't make sense to advance legislation that is "dead on arrival" in the House, and some would prefer to leave it as an election-year issue.

The third-ranking Republican in leadership, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., came out against the bill Tuesday morning, saying "Americans will turn to the upcoming election to end the border crisis."

The second-ranking Republican, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. wouldn't commit Monday to voting for it, saying he's "still reviewing the text," and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly did not actively lobby for or against the bill during a closed-door meeting last night – instead telling members they should vote against a procedural vote to move the package forward on Wednesday.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting Monday night, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., the lead GOP negotiator on the bill, said he anticipates that the Wednesday vote does not pass and that Senate Republicans will vote together to stop consideration for the moment. At least 60 votes are needed in the Senate to consider the legislation.

"I would anticipate that people are saying 'hey, I need a lot more time to go through this,'" Lankford said. Even Lankford himself would not commit to voting to move forward the legislation that he crafted.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., the lead GOP negotiator on the Senate border and foreign aid package, does a TV news interview at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

It is a stunning turnaround from just a few months ago, when a group of Senate Republicans demanded that Democrats attach a border security solution to President Joe Biden's request for $106 billion in additional aid to Ukraine, Israel and other foreign security priorities.

Many Republican senators have said they want more time to consider possible amendments to the legislation, while others have said the package is close to dead. Behind the scenes, concerns about the 2024 presidential election or opposition to Ukraine funding are adding additional complications to negotiations.

Lankford worked with Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., over months to craft a border security bill that would implement sweeping changes to the way migrants are apprehended and processed at the border.

The proposal, released Sunday evening, would vastly expand detention at the border and speed up humanitarian asylum programs. It would also make it harder for people to qualify for asylum and fill out the border wall.

Perhaps the most controversial element of the package is a new three-year policy to essentially shut down processing of asylum applications from people who crossed illegally if the number of expulsions and apprehensions of migrants reaches an average of 5,000 illegal crossings per day for a week. Based on the number of migrants currently crossing the southern border, that threshold would likely trigger that new mechanism immediately.

However, several Republican senators have said it would instead allow up to 5,000 migrants per day. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who is referring to the bill as the "Border Never Closes Act" and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said it "does NOTHING to actually secure the border."

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks during a news conference with Republican Senators about border security issues at the U.S. Capitol January 24, 2024 in Washington, DC.

It is included in an emergency spending bill that would appropriate more than $60 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel, and $10 billion humanitarian aid – a longstanding request of President Joe Biden's that has the support of both McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The Senate will vote on cloture on the bill on Wednesday, a procedural vote that would advance the bill and make it available for a majority vote of the full Senate. A higher threshold – 60 senators – is necessary to pass the procedural hurdle.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Senate GOP poised to block border security package