Senate Republicans promise to release Biden probe ahead of election to 'answer questions' for primary voters

Senate Republicans allege their probe of the Biden family has nothing to do with the 2020 election — and also that it totally does.

After former Vice President Joe Biden rounded up several Super Tuesday states and secured a delegate lead in race for the Democratic nomination, Senate Homeland Security Chair Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) delivered an update on his party's investigation into Biden's son Hunter Biden. Johnson said he'd release an "interim report" on the probe within the next one to two months, apparently to help Democratic primary voters make their choice, Politico's Andrew Desiderio reports.

Senate Republicans have been probing Hunter Biden's work in Ukraine ever since the impeachment trial of President Trump ended without a conviction. This probe and its subsequent report aren't intended to influence the election, Johnson said before pulling a total 180 and saying "if I were a Democrat primary voter, I'd want these questions satisfactorily answered before I cast my final vote."









“These are questions that Joe Biden has never adequately answered,” Johnson tells us. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) March 4, 2020

Just on Tuesday, Johnson told his committee he was considering subpoenaing documents related to Hunter Biden's work on the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, Reuters reported. That suggestion came without any clear reason, except the fact that the former vice president had just won South Carolina's Democratic primary.

