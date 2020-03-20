Senate Republicans propose $1,200 cash payments in coronavirus economic rescue package

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday unveiled a historic stimulus package that includes direct payments of $1,200 to individuals and assistance to businesses to deal with the health and economic harm from the novel coronavirus.

“We need to have the American people’s backs," said McConnell, R-Ky.

Married couples would be eligible for up to $2,400 in assistance with an additional $500 for every child.

Assistance would begin phasing out for individuals earning at least $75,000 and would not be available to those with adjusted gross incomes above $99,000. Assistance for couples phases out after $150,000 and is not available to those with joint incomes of more than $198,000.

The 247-page bill, which does not yet have a price tag, would also extend the tax filing deadline until July 15. The IRS has already extended the payment deadline until that date.

Small businesses would be eligible to receive a private bank loan equal to four months of their expenses that they wouldn't have to pay back if they stayed open, maintained their workforce and paid their bills.

The government could provide up to $208 billion in collateralized loans to industries hard hit by the outbreak. That includes airlines, which had been hoping for grants instead of loans.

"We are not bailing out the airlines or other industries – period," said Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.

Proposed help for the health care industry includes higher Medicare payments to providers along with measures to spur the hiring of health care workers, manufacture more personal protective equipment, and speed the development of new vaccines and treatments.

McConnell said Republicans would begin discussions with Democrats Friday, along with administration officials.

"We know this legislation will not be the last word," he said. "But we need to take bold action as soon as possible."

Senate Democrats have priorities of their own, and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer complained Thursday that they've been left out of discussions.

"It had virtually no input from Democrats," Schumer said after McConnell released his plan.

A few hours later, Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a joint statement saying their first impression of the proposal is that it is "not at all pro-worker and instead puts corporations way ahead of workers.”

“The number one priority is addressing this health crisis, which requires a Marshall Plan to rebuild our health care infrastructure on a continental scale and ensure the resources are there to test and treat everyone who needs it," they said.

Democrats share some of the same goals but not necessarily the same methods of assistance.

Schumer, for example, called it a "must" that the package include sick leave benefits that expand beyond what was included in emergency legislation the president signed into law Wednesday, an issue that Republicans have been skeptical of due to the impacts on small business.

Democrats also want an additional expansion of unemployment insurance and Medicaid along with temporarily canceling student loan payments.

“A one-time cash payment of $1,000, that might help families cover rent, groceries, for a month, but then what?" Schumer said. "The pandemic requires bold structural changes to our society’s safety net to give people a lifeline for months, not just weeks.”

In a conference call House Democrats held Thursday to talk about the package, Pelosi encouraged everyone to "think big" about how to use federal dollars to help people, according to a summary of the call provided by a participant.

"Time is of the essence," she said.

Democrats on the call expressed varying views about the best way to provide direct assistance to families and businesses.

While members of both parties want to speed help to small businesses to help them pay workers' salaries, there's bipartisan concern about support for large corporations.

Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott said the next stimulus package should focus solely on helping individual workers and restaurants, travel agencies and other mom-and-pop operations before moving on to large industries.

“Right now, Congress needs to focus on the Americans that are hurt most by the coronavirus – our small businesses, hourly workers and individuals whose livelihoods depend on tips,” said Scott, the former governor of Florida who once ran the nation’s largest hospital company. “We shouldn’t be bailing out large corporations that have enjoyed years of growth and prosperity.”