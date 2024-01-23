Senate Republicans vote for maps based on Evers' plan with changes for incumbents

MADISON – Senate Republicans voted Tuesday to approve a legislative map plan they said was based on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' submission to the state Supreme Court, with changes to avoid placing Republican incumbents in the same district and running against each other.

The vote comes about a week before two consultants are set to submit a report analyzing several map proposals submitted as part of a redistricting case before the state Supreme Court, which declared the current legislative maps unconstitutional. The court said it is prepared to draw maps if Evers and the Republican-led Legislature cannot reach an agreement.

Four Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the measure: Sens. Joan Ballweg of Markesan, Julian Bradley of Franklin, Chris Kapenga of Delafield and Eric Wimberger of Green Bay.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said adopting the plan would "finally put this redistricting saga behind us."

"In the governor's submission, it's clear that he considered incumbency ... to ensure disenfranchisement of voters all around the state," LeMahieu said. "Our map maintains the partisan makeup of the governor's map but preserves incumbents."

Democrats called Republicans' vote a "last-ditch, disingenuous and desperate attempt to hold onto power."

Republicans passed the map proposal as an amendment to a nonpartisan redistricting bill that the Assembly passed in September. Democrats and the public did not see the amendment before the Senate took it up on the floor.

"It will not be the governor's map, because they're going to be changing it to protect their incumbents," Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein said. "Are we supposed to analyze something as serious as Wisconsin's legislative districts in mere minutes in the eleventh hour?"

The amended plan would now have to return to the Assembly for a vote before it heads to Evers. His spokeswoman, Britt Cudaback, signaled that the governor would not support changes to his proposal.

"Let’s be very clear: if Republicans today take up maps that are not the fair maps Gov. Evers submitted to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, then they aren’t the governor’s maps. Period," she said on X, formerly Twitter.

Under the map submitted to the court by Evers, Republicans would likely hold a 53-46 majority in the Assembly and 17-16 majority in the Senate. Republicans currently hold 64 out of 99 seats in the Assembly and 22 out of 33 seats in the Senate, a supermajority in that house.

Attorneys for Republican lawmakers on Monday again asked the court to reconsider its timeline to give parties "a full and fair opportunity to litigate this case in a way that the current schedule does not allow." The maps must be in place by March 15 deadline to enact new districts ahead of the August legislative primary.

Democrat and Republican leaders of the state Assembly have also been meeting behind the scenes to form a committee of lawmakers to create maps ordered by the court.

Correspondences obtained by the Journal Sentinel show the caucuses are at an impasse over how to design the districts and how much support within each caucus each new map proposal should receive in order to be considered.

