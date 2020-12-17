Senate GOP vows to block quick assembly of Biden’s Cabinet, in revenge for Democrats’ Trump obstruction

Griffin Connolly
(Independent)
(Independent)

Senator Chuck Grassley signaled on Thursday that he and other Senate Republicans will reject President-elect Joe Biden’s request for them to quickly confirm his Cabinet selections so he can hit the ground running after his inauguration.

“Democrats are always lecturing Republican senators about approving future Biden Cabinet nominees even if we don't agree with them. Now, that's pretty darn rich,” the Iowa Republican said in a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday.

Mr Grassley pointed out that the Senate Democratic minority in 2017 prevented Donald Trump from quickly assembling his Cabinet, blocking fast-track voice votes and only letting Republicans breeze through the process for roll call votes on two nominees.

“I don't want retaliation for its own sake, but the threat of holding Democrat senators to their own standards has been our only means of deterrence of obstruction. I want to hear from Democrats why we should not now adopt their standards and vote down nominees based on politics,” Mr Grassley said.

