Legislators revive, then pass, preemption on Key West cruise referendum

Mary Ellen Klas
·5 min read

A day after citizens of Key West thought the legislation aimed at overturning their vote to limit cruise ship traffic appeared dead, Republican legislative leaders quickly reversed course Wednesday and powered it past Democrats to send it to the governor.

Sen. Jim Boyd, the Bradenton Republican who sponsored the original bill that stalled earlier this week in the House, attached an amendment to an unrelated Senate transportation bill declaring that “any local ballot initiative or referendum may not restrict maritime commerce” at any one of Florida’s 15 deep-water ports.

The provision is retroactive, applying the ban to three referendums approved by 60% of Key West voters in November.

The bill was one of the most ambitious assaults on home rule this session and has commanded a remarkable amount of attention for a city that has a population of less than 25,000, an economy that has been booming, and one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state.

House Democrats suggested the super-charged interest of the Legislature’s Republicans is related to the amount of money the port generates for some powerful interests.

They spent 30 minutes late Wednesday trying but failing to amend the bill, suggesting that it was intended to benefit a wealthy business owner who gave $995,000 to the political committee of Gov. Ron DeSantis, using 11 different companies to shield the contributions.

“It’s totally a conflict of interest, and this is absolutely the swamp, that we are up to our necks in,’’ said Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando. “The fact that someone can make a $1 million contribution to the governor to ensure that he will sign this bill into law is a disgrace.”

Their efforts failed. The House voted 75-40 for the amended bill, following the 21-17 vote in the Senate, mostly along party lines.

The campaign contributions

Boyd’s district is home to hotel properties owned by Mark Walsh, the billionaire hotel operator and owner of the Key West pier, which gets most of the city’s cruise ship traffic. In the week before the legislative session began, Walsh gave $995,000 to the political committee of DeSantis.

Walsh has been fighting the referendum since last summer, when he filed a lawsuit to remove it from the ballot. According to a lease agreement with the state, Walsh’s company, Pier B Development, pays $24,572 a year to lease the pier. In an agreement with the city, the company keeps three-fourths of each $10 fee the cruise industry pays for each passenger who disembarks, and the city receives the rest — estimated at more than $4 million a year in profits.

Only one Republican stood up against the proposal, Rep. Jim Mooney, an Islamorada freshman, who countered all the arguments of the proponents and echoed the comments of the fisherman and residents who helped organize the initiative.

“I will tell you in undeniable terms that the city of Key West, the city of Marathon, the city of Key Colony Beach, the city of Islamorada, Monroe County, the National Marine Sanctuary and all the other scientific communities within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary boundaries are opposed to this bill,’’ he said.

He said that “water quality is our lifeline there,” and when the cruise ships arrive they stir up the water, hurting fishing and damaging the reefs. “When the National Marine Sanctuary says that it’s hurting our reefs, you really have to listen to that.”

But Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, the House sponsor of the original bill, defended the amendment and repeated his claim that the referendum was backed by “a cabal of wealthy landowners in Key West that don’t want what they consider cruise ship riff-raff walking down their pier.”

That’s a point of view rejected by the Key West mayor, fishermen and several business owners who testified before legislative committees. They said the goal of the initiative was not to eliminate cruise traffic but to limit it so they can protect the coral reefs from the largest cruise ships they believe are damaging the reef.

As a result of the November vote, the city will ban cruise ships with more than 1,300 passengers from docking at the city port as soon as cruise ship travel resumes and the federal no-sail order is lifted. The city will also limit the total number of cruise visitors who can disembark each day to 1,500, and give priority to cruise ships that have the best environmental and health records.

But if the amended bill is signed by the governor, those limits will never take effect.

The amendment was added to SB 1194 whose sponsor, Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, voted against Boyd’s original bill.

“This is a compromise language amendment that has been worked out between both chambers,’’ Hooper told senators in defending the amendment.

What locals fear

Arlo Haskell, a Key West resident who along with local fishermen helped organize the initiative drive, was disappointed in the turn of events.

“This is a thinly veiled attempt to overturn three voter referendums in Key West with legislation to help one mega donor who just contributed $1 million before session,’’ he said. “It’s a shame that the future of the world’s third largest barrier reef is at risk to help one man with a vendetta get richer.”

The Florida Ports Council, which represents all ports affected by the amendment, said it was neutral on the amendment.

“Our ports go through a significant master planning process where we have a lot of local input,’’ said Michael Rubin, vice president of the Ports Council. “Most of them want to have citizens comfortable with what they do. They spend a lot of time putting together master plans with citizen input. Nobody is very comfortable with overturning a vote by citizens, but the opportunity for input is there in the master planning process.”

Haskell, however, said that the reason Key West citizens organized the referendum is because the city’s ports master plan is outdated, having not been amended in nearly six years.

“The reason we needed a referendum here was because of the city’s long intransigence and refusal to address public concerns about cruise ships,’’ he said.

Mary Ellen Klas can be reached at meklas@miamiherald.com

Recommended Stories

  • CDC 'committed' to U.S. cruise industry resuming operations by mid-summer

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is "committed" to the resumption of cruise industry passenger operations in the United States by mid-summer, the agency said on Wednesday, announcing new steps to speed approvals. The assurance comes after the state of Alaska last week joined Florida's April 8 suit to overturn a CDC decision to bar the industry from immediately resuming operations halted for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. "If a ship attests that 98% of its crew and 95% of its passengers are fully vaccinated," the agency told the industry in a letter released publicly, that ship may skip simulated voyages and move directly to open water sailing.

  • Fully vaccinated people can unmask outdoors in some cases -U.S. CDC

    Fully vaccinated people can safely engage in outdoor activities like walking and hiking without wearing masks but should continue to use face-coverings in public spaces where they are required, U.S. health regulators said on Tuesday. The updated health advice comes as more than half of all adults in the United States have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). "The release of these new guidelines is a first step at helping fully vaccinated Americans resume activities they had stopped doing because of the pandemic, while being mindful of the potential risk of transmitting the virus to others," the CDC said.

  • By the Numbers: President Biden’s unique address to Congress

    A closer look at the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress.

  • 20 Best Countries to Live Considering Climate Change

    In this article we will take a look at the 20 best countries to live considering climate change. You can skip our detailed analysis of the threats posed by climate change and go directly to the 5 Best Countries to Live Considering Climate Change. Climate change is posing existential threats to the world. It has […]

  • Dems lean closer to going it alone on Biden’s $4T spending plan

    The unmistakable movement toward a party-line approach is reminiscent of the opening weeks of Biden’s presidency.

  • Spain to Welcome International Travelers with COVID-19 Vaccine or Negative Test Starting in June

    In order to enter Spain, international travelers will be required to show that they've been vaccinated, tested negative for the virus or recently recovered from the virus

  • Ted Cruz appeared to doze off during President Biden's first joint address to Congress

    Sen. Ted Cruz later called the speech 'boring, but radical.'

  • Haunting Photos Reveal a Massive Abandoned Town of Disneyesque Castles

    What was supposed to be a luxurious urban development for wealthy foreigners has become an eerie half-finished ghost town in Turkey Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • First Lady Jill Biden Is Facing an Urgent Petition to Redo Melania Trump’s White House Rose Garden

    At some point in President Joe Biden’s administration, we knew this topic was going to come up — returning the White House Rose Garden to its former glory. That’s exactly what a new Change.org petition is asking of current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden after the former First Lady Melania Trump took the garden from […]

  • How to make Herb-Basted Pork Chops with Justin Chapple | Made Genius | Food & Wine

    Hot pan drippings and melted butter tease the essential oils out of rosemary, thyme, and sage, creating rich juices for basting pork chops during the final minutes of cooking.

  • Panthers’ 3 best NFL draft scenarios tonight and what they should do with each

    What should the Carolina Panthers do with the eighth overall pick? That depends ...

  • Donald Trump blasts Liz Cheney’s polling as ‘sooo low’ calling her a ‘warmongering fool’

    Wyoming Republican representative voted to impeach former president in January

  • Why Are There No Mosquitoes at Disney World? The Reason Is Nothing Short of Magical

    As Walt Disney liked to say, "If you can dream it, you can do it." For many, when dreaming about how to get rid of pesky mosquitoes, they resort to bug spray and call it a day.

  • New US airline has $19 fares, $10 checked bags and flies out of small airports: Meet Avelo Airlines

    Avelo Airlines began service Wednesday from Hollywood Burbank Airport. It's starting with 11 western U.S. routes.

  • The 10 Best U.S. Beach Towns to Live In

    Turn every day into a vacation when you move to one of these beach towns.

  • NASCAR Next-Gen Image Leaked Ahead of May Unveil

    The Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota bodies will be unveiled on May 5.

  • 6 months from launch, all-new Mahindra Thar surpasses 50K in bookings

    Things look good for Indian multinational automotive manufacturing corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), as its new Thar 4x4 SUV surpassed 50,000 bookings in just six months. The all-new Thar was launched in India in the latter part of 2020 and captured the attention of local automotive enthusiasts because of its unmissable design, breath-taking performance, legendary off-road capability, everyday comfort, technology, and world-class safety. According to M&M, the all-new Thar continues to attract not only die-hard Thar enthusiasts but urban lifestyle-seekers as well. This has opened up an entirely new set of customers. M&M Automotive Division Chief Executive Officer Veejay Nakra said, “We are overwhelmed with this unprecedented response that the all-new Thar has garnered. It has, in fact, surpassed all our expectations. The wait for the all-new Thar has been longer than expected and we sincerely appreciate our customers’ patience and unwavering confidence in us while we are working with our suppliers to ramp up production in these challenging times.” The Indian automaker has fast-tracked the process of increasing the vehicle’s production both at its Nasik facility and at the supplier end. This has been done to meet the demand for the Thar and reduce the waiting period for customers which is said to be 10 months long at most locations and dealerships in India. The current-generation Thar comes in two variants, the AX, and the LX. Both are offered in either a gasoline or a diesel engine: the former an mHawk 130 diesel mill and the latter an mStallion 150 TGDi gasoline powertrain. The mHawk 130 is capable of putting out 130hp and 300Nm of torque while the mStallion 150 boasts a maximum power output of 150hp and 300Nm of torque. The AX can be had in a six-speed manual transmission while the LX in either a six-speed manual transmission or six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Both variants use independent double-wishbone suspensions with coil-over damper and stabilizer bars at the front and multi-link solid rear axle with coil-over damper and stabilizer bars at the rear. These are paired with disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the back. Safety-wise, the new Thar comes with features like an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) and brake assist, a set of airbags, Isofix child seat mounts, a roll cage, three-point seat belts at the rear, panic braking signal, and vehicle over-speed warning. The all-new Thar received a four-star rating in adult and child safety from NCAP. And just like a proper 4X4, the new Mahindra Thar comes with a slew of accessories and upgrade options. From infotainment and sound upgrades to body kits and vehicle protection accessories, the Thar 4X4 does offer both optional aesthetic upgrades and off-roading essentials. During its launch, Nakra said, “The Thar has represented the spirit of freedom, thrill and fun-to-drive character that few other vehicles can match. With the all-new Thar, we aim to protect this legacy with superior performance both on and off the tarmac, advanced technology features, excellent safety, and everyday ride comfort, all adding to the unadulterated driving pleasure of a true-blue modern SUV.” According to M&M, the all-new Thar celebrates the company’s seven decades of 4X4 legacy. Its legendary off-road capability is matched with superior on-road handling and drive quality, while comfort and technology features make this an SUV for everyday use. The all-new Thar’s success in a country laden with hatchbacks and entry-level sedans show just how well this 4X4 SUV sits in the Indian automotive landscape. In the Philippines, Mahindra is better known for the Enforcer Patrol Jeeps and the Scorpio Light Transport Vehicles (LTV) used by Philippine National Police (PNP). Photos from Mahindra Also read: Mahindra unleashes next-gen Thar 4x4 SUV Mahindra to be joined by electric mobility arm for EV development Mahindra unveils new Marazzo MPV, now BS-6 compliant

  • House passes bill prohibiting businesses and others from requiring vaccine passports

    Businesses, schools and government entities across Florida will be barred from asking anyone to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination under a bill passed by the House and sent to the Senate for final approval Wednesday.

  • Is Vanguard PRIMECAP Core Investor (VPCCX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for VPCCX

  • a Goal from Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

    (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal from Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 04/28/2021