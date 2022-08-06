Senate rules referee readies Dems economic bill

Reuters

MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's financial crime-fighting agency said on Friday it had frozen the assets of WazirX, linked to the world's largest digital currency exchange Binance, as part of its investigation into suspected violation of foreign exchange regulations. The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that it froze assets worth 646.70 million rupees ($8.16 million). "We have been fully cooperating with the Enforcement Directorate for several days and have responded to all their queries fully and transparently," said a spokesperson for WazirX, which is among the largest virtual currency exchanges in India.