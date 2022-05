The Guardian

Activists say case offers a stark warning to women in the US, where the supreme court is considering overturning Roe v Wade Pro-choice demonstrators march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in San Salvador, in September 2021. Photograph: Jessica Orellana/Reuters A court in El Salvador has sentenced a woman who suffered a miscarriage to 30 years in prison for aggravated homicide, in a case which activists said offers a stark warning to women in the United States, where the supreme court is c