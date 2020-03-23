Senate again fails to advance coronavirus bill as deal remains elusive

Washington — The Senate on Monday failed for the second time to clear a key procedural hurdle to advance a massive legislative package designed to provide economic relief to American workers and industries battered by the coronavirus outbreak, as tensions boiled over among senators who vocalized their frustrations with one another over negotiations.

Senate Democrats blocked the yet-to-be-finalized stimulus package from advancing in a vote of 49 to 46, denying Republicans the 60 votes needed to move forward. Monday's action was yet another setback for senators following a failed party-line procedural vote Sunday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned it could be several days before the Senate can proceed to a vote on the deal and called the failed procedural vote "mindless obstruction."

The failure followed tense and heated exchanges on the Senate floor, with Republicans accusing Democrats of exploiting a crisis while time runs out to pull the economy back from the brink.

"The country is burning, and your side wants to play political games," Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota said. "It's time to get this done. The American people expect us to act."

McConnell urged the Senate to act with urgency as more states place stringent limitations on residents to limit the spread of the coronavirus, including by ordering businesses deemed nonessential to close.

"This is not a juicy political opportunity. This is a national emergency," McConnell said during remarks on the Senate floor before the votes.

McConnell accused Democrats of making 11th-hour demands that derailed progress on the package, including tax credits for solar energy and wind energy and new emissions standards for airlines, which are set to benefit from the stimulus package.

"Are you kidding me?" the Kentucky Republican said, adding that Democrats decided their requests are "more important than Americans' paychecks and the personal safety of doctors and nurses."

McConnell continued to place blame on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who joined discussions over the legislative package Sunday morning.

"The speaker of the House flew back from San Francisco, and suddenly, the Senate's serious bipartisan process turned into this left-wing episode of 'Supermarket Sweep,' unrelated issues left and right," he said.

McConnell urged Democrats to unify with their Republican colleagues, warning the country "doesn't have time for these political games."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, taking to the Senate floor after McConnell, cast a grim outlook for the second procedural vote, calling it "irrelevant" and saying negotiations are ongoing, just steps from the Senate chamber.

"Democrats will not stop working with our Republican counterparts until we get the job done," he said.

GOP senators descended to the floor of the chamber to express their outrage over the hold-up and accused Democrats of delaying aid as families continue to hurt.

Senator Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, angrily denounced her Democratic colleagues for not agreeing to move forward.

"I cannot believe that the answer from our friends from the other side of the aisle is delay, delay, delay. No sense of urgency," she said. "We don't have another day. We don't have another hour. We don't have another minute to delay acting."

Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana said Americans are thinking that "this country was founded by geniuses, but is being run by a bunch of idiots."

"You know what the American people are thinking right now? They're thinking that the brain is an amazing organ — it starts working in a mother's womb and it doesn't stop working until you get elected to Congress," he said.

Discussions on the nearly $2 trillion stimulus package — likely to be the largest in history — continued into Sunday night and the morning, and Schumer told reporters the goal was to craft a bipartisan compromise on Monday. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Eric Ueland, the White House legislative affairs director, met with Schumer at the Capitol in the morning.

