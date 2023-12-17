Senate sex tape: Capitol Hill hearing room where leaked video was recorded home to several historic events

Several high-profile hearings have taken place in the Senate hearing room where an alleged congressional staffer reportedly filmed a sex tape.

The U.S. Capitol Police told Fox News they were aware of an amateur pornographic video published by the Daily Caller on Friday, which shows someone identified as a congressional staffer, engaging in sex with another man in Hart Senate Office Building room 216.

The Daily Caller report states the video was leaked after being "shared in a private group for gay men in politics." The men's identities haven't been confirmed.

Social media posts claimed the alleged staffer worked for Sen. Ben Cardin's office. Hours after the story broke, Cardin's office announced that a legislative aide had been dismissed but did not address reports linking a member of his staff to the sex tape.

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 9: Hart Senate Office Building Room 216 is set up for the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett before Mondays Senate Judiciary Committee at the Capitol in Washington on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

"We will have no further comment on this personnel matter," his office wrote in a statement.

According to the Daily Caller, the explicit video was recorded in Hart 216. Here's a look at some of the high-profile events that have taken place in that same hearing room:

Now-Supreme Court Associate Justice Bret Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings were held in Hart 216, which took place from September 4-7, 2018.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 06: Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh organizes his desk before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Now-Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito's confirmation hearings took place in Hart 216 from January 9-13, 2006.

WASHINGTON - JANUARY 12: U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Judge Samuel Alito (R), answers questions during the fourth and likely final day of his confirmation hearings January 12, 2006 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Senators have questioned Alito heavily on his views on abortion and executive powers during the hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Now-Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor's confirmation hearings were held from July 13-16, 2009 in Hart 216.

UNITED STATES - JULY 14: Supreme Court nominee Sonia Sotomayor testifies on the second day of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 216 Hart Building, July 14, 2009

Now-Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings took place in Hart 216 from Oct 12-15, 2020.

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 13: Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett holds up her notepad at the request of Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, on the second day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Now-Chief Justice John Roberts' confirmation hearings were held in Hart 216 from September 12-15, 2005.

Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee John Roberts speaks to his wife Jane, during the third day of his confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on September 14, 2005.

Now-Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch's confirmation hearings were held from March 20-23, 2017 in Hart 216.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: Judge Neil Gorsuch testifies during the third day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2017 in Washington. Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left on the court by the February 2016 death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia.

Now-Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings were held in Hart 216 from March 21 to 24, 2022.

Now-Supreme Court Associate Justice Elena Kagan's confirmation hearings took place in Hart 216 from June 28-July 1, 2010.

WASHINGTON - JUNE 30: U.S. Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan answers questions from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of her confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill June 30, 2010 in Washington, DC. Kagan is U.S. President Barack Obama's second Supreme Court nominee since taking office.

The National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States, known as the 9/11 Commission, held several hearings in Hart 216.

WASHINGTON - APRIL 8: U.S. National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice is sworn in before testifing at the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks on the United States, on Capitol Hill April 8, 2004 in Washington, DC. Rice is defending the Bush administration's anti-terror policy to the panel investigating what happened before the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Former FBI Director James Comey appeared in a hearing inside Hart 216 on June 8, 2017, to discuss his interactions with former President Trump.

Former FBI Director James Comey testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on his past relationship with President Donald Trump, and his role in the Russian interference investigation, in the Senate Hart building on Capitol Hill, on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry's confirmation hearings were held in Hart 216 on January 24, 2013.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 24: Sen. John Kerry (D-MA) testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to become the next Secretary of State in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 24, 2013 in Washington, DC. Nominated by President Barack Obama to succeed Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State, Kerry has served on this committee for 28 years and has been chairman for four of those years.





