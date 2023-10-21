Senate staffer robbed at gunpoint, police say
A Senate staffer was robbed Thursday night in Northeast D.C., according to police.
A Senate staffer was robbed Thursday night in Northeast D.C., according to police.
A fatal stabbing in Brooklyn and the killing of a journalist in Philadelphia have deepened a sense of unease in some big cities.
Actor had some tough luck while working on the film that opened 25 years ago.
It was a back-and-forth affair with the benches clearing before the Astros prevailed again in Arlington. Then the Diamondbacks stunned the Phillies and tied the NLCS.
The Diamondbacks scored four unanswered runs to erase what was a 5-2 Philadelphia lead in Game 4.
The Hornets rookie admitted he delivered the gun that was used to allegedly kill Jamea Jonae Harris in January.
"When I was looking at my friend, my brother, I was like, 'Man, he's gone. There's no way I can get him back,'" says the surviving member of the disgraced duo, whose story is finally being told "in the right way" in a new documentary.
This ultra-potent set has racked up more than 2,500 five-star reviews.
Andonovski is reportedly set to take the reins of the Current, which hasn't had a permanent manager since April 19.
'Tis the season for 40 new Hallmark holiday movies!
One reviewer with arthritis said the 4-in-1 gadget 'gives my achy hands a break.'
Experts are concerned about pharmacy closures across the U.S. making it harder for people to access important medications.
An international group of law enforcement agencies have disrupted the notorious RagnarLocker ransomware operation. TechCrunch reported Thursday that an international law enforcement operation involving agencies from the U.S., European Union and Japan had seized the RagnarLocker group’s dark web portal. The portal, which the gang used to extort its victims by publishing their stolen data, now reads: “This service has been seized by a part of a coordinated international law enforcement action against the RagnarLocker group.”
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 7.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
The "hip-drop tackle" is squarely in the NFL's crosshairs as the league continues its effort to make the game safer for its players.
The Fed’s public communications can look and sound a lot like wishful thinking. In some ways it is.
Kevin Durant and LeBron James will play against each other in a regular-season game next week for the first time since 2018.
During a one-on-one, Golden Bachelor Gerry learns his date is with him over her own daughter's wedding.
Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez & Co. didn't pull any punches with an offensive barrage that began from the first pitch.
Nutritionists dish on how to make better smoothies, plus sneaky ways to add more good-for-you ingredients.