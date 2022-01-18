Senate starts debate on voting rights bill with no Republican support

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is moving forward with debate on the voting rights bill. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, Politico's national political correspondent Meridith McGraw, and Wall Street Journal congressional reporter Eliza Collins join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on that and the day's other political headlines.

