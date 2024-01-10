Senate, state reps, city council members file for 2024 elections

Jan. 10—Several local offices are up for the vote this year — primarily the Senate, state representatives and London City Council.

The city council race will not be held until November's general election as only 10 candidates filed to fill the six available seats. A run-off race is held in the May primary only if more than 12 candidates file.

Those filing for London City Council are the six current sitting members — Donnie Lee Philpot, Holly Little, Justin Young, Stacy Benge, Kip Jervis and Kelly Greene.

Those seeking to unseat a current council member are Chase Carson, Terry Napier, Eric Edwards and Anthony Ortega.

The London City Council is a non-partisan race and candidates are not required to list their political party. Nor is the city council categorized into districts, such as magistrates in the county government are required to do.

In the 21st District Senate race, current Senator Brandon Storm — London (Republican) is running unopposed.

The 2022 redistricting across the state divided Laurel County into six districts — rather than its past 5-way division — for House of Representatives.

The 71st District, the newest district that divides Laurel County, includes northeastern Pulaski County, northwestern Laurel County, all of Rockcastle County, and the southern section of Madison County.

The incumbent for House District 71 is Josh Bray of Mt. Vernon (Republican). He will face off in the November election with Democratic opponent, Rachelle Riddle, also of Mt. Vernon.

Nick Wilson (R) of Williamsburg is unopposed in his re-bid for District 82 that includes parts of southern Laurel County, as is District 85 Representative Shane Baker (R) of Somerset. The 85th House District includes western Laurel County precincts.

Derek Lewis (R) of London is also running unopposed for his third term as District 90 representative.

Tom Odell Smith (R) of Gray, KY, faces opposition in the May primary by Barbourville resident, Billy J. Taylor (R), in the District 86 race. District 86 includes all of Knox County and some southeastern precincts in Laurel County.

Timmy Truett (R) of McKee will face off against Republican opponent Idalia Holland of Beattyville in the May primary election for District 89. That area covers Jackson County, parts of Madison and northern Laurel County.

In his bid to extend his record-setting tenure, Congressman Hal Rogers will face opposition in the 5th District come May from Republican challengers Dana Edwards of Manchester, Brandon Monhollen of London, and David E. Kraftchak Jr. of London.

The Primary ballot also includes eight presidential candidates.

President Joe Biden, who is seeking a second term, is among three Democrats who have filed their candidacy papers at the Secretary of State's office. His challengers are Dean Phillips, 54, a Congressman from Minnesota and Marianne Williamson,71, a Houston, Texas, native who is an author.

Former President Donald Trump is seeking a return to that office, and is among five Republicans who will be on the ballot. The others are former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, 61, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 45, former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, 51 and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, 38, a Cincinnati, Ohio, native.

The deadline to file for the 2024 political races was Friday, Jan. 5.