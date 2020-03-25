The Senate’s Stimulus Bill Is Full of Disappointments for Climate Advocates

(Bloomberg) -- There was hope among climate activists in the U.S. that the federal stimulus to address Covid-19 might be the moment to both heal the economy and advance a long-overdue transition to clean energy.

Whatever they’d envisioned, the $2 trillion bill agreed to by the Senate in the wee hours of Wednesday morning wasn’t it.

As congressional leaders assembled the spending bill, the push for clean energy drew fierce opposition from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and conservative critics, who accused Democrats of trying to exploit the urgent need for coronavirus relief to foist an environmental agenda on a wounded country.

“Some folks in Congress and in other parts of Washington, D.C. are suggesting this is a bunch of liberals angling for the Green New Deal, and these are coastal elites that just want to pad their investments in clean energy,” says Bob Keefe, executive director of Environmental Entrepreneurs, or E2, a nonpartisan group of business leaders and investors. “It’s not.”

Most people in the clean energy sector are “boot strap-and-jeans guys,” Keefe says. “These are everyday Americans who are struggling.”

Here’s where stimulus negotiations currently stand.

The wind and solar industry asked for extension of tax credits and other supportive provisions. They were cut out entirely.

Solar power lobbyists have warned that half the industry’s jobs are at risk as a result of the pandemic. Some solar panels are stranded in other countries, and even when supplies are on hand, lockdown orders are preventing workers from installing panels. (Where oil refineries are generally exempt from shelter-in-place requirements, the waiver doesn’t extend to all renewable energy ventures.)

Wind developers are racing to get projects in service so they don’t lose some of the value of the renewable energy tax credits that will start being phased out for turbines next year. Colorado-based Scout Clean Energy, for instance, is racing to finish construction on a 200-megawatt project in South Dakota. At the same time, it’s seeking to renegotiate power-purchase agreements in anticipation that the work might not be done in time to claim the full production tax credit, says chief executive Michael Rucker.

Some renewable developers are asking Congress to create a refundable credit from the Treasury in lieu of existing tax credits, an approach that was used after the financial crisis a decade ago. Meanwhile, a collapse in financing is leading to canceled renewable projects nationwide.

“As the stock market tanks, tax equity markets are drying up, making it even harder for solar companies to utilize tools like the solar Investment Tax Credit,” says Abigail Ross Hopper, head of the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Democrats scored a win by nixing $3 billion in oil purchases for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Republicans struck back by stripping out clean energy provisions Democrats had insisted were necessary to offset the spending on fossil fuels, such as a provision tying $33 billion in bailout money for airlines to a 50% reduction in emissions. A House provision for $100 million for alternative fuels research for airlines also was cut. Air travel accounts for about 2.5% of total carbon dioxide emissions globally.

Elizabeth Gore, senior vice president of the Environmental Defense Fund, calls that a missed opportunity. “As our country faces the onslaught of the coronavirus, we need quick action to protect our health and economy,” Gore says. “But Congress must ensure that federal assistance to companies does not make the climate crisis worse for our children by increasing pollution.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues to sell new oil leases on public lands at fire sale prices.

Throughout the economic shocks caused by Covid-19—and the massive oil sell-off triggered by Saudi Arabia and Russia—the White House has continued to bolster fossil fuel in a variety of routine regulatory ways. For example, at the beginning of March, the Environmental Protection Agency expanded its proposed “Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science,” or “secret science” rule, which would restrict the agency’s use of studies that rely on confidential human health data. That includes much of the research about the harmful affects of air and water pollution.