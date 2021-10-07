Senate strikes debt ceiling deal

Reuters

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the government could run out of cash by Oct. 18 if the debt ceiling is not raised or suspended, cautioning it would be its first-ever default. A two-year suspension of the debt ceiling expired in July and Democrats and Republicans in Congress remain at odds over whether extend or raise it. "At this stage, given Republicans’ staunch refusal to vote to suspend or raise the debt limit, we expect that Democrats will likely reach an agreement within their own party to raise the debt limit through the budget reconciliation process, which requires only a simple majority of Democratic votes in the Senate (50 senators and the vice president), in time to avoid a default," the credit rating agency said in a report.