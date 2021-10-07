Senate strikes debt ceiling deal
The deal will increase the debt limit through early December.
Former President Donald Trump blasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday for “folding” to Democrats amid a congressional standoff over the looming deadline to avoid a default.
Congress is choosing the 2nd stupidest option on the debt ceiling
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blinked.Why it matters: After McConnell refused for months to budge over his insistence that Democrats suspend the debt limit through the budget reconciliation process, he tried to forestall changes to the filibuster by offering Democrats an alternate route to temporarily raise the debt limit through December.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell offered Democrats a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling into December, which would alleviate the immediate risk of a default and could push it into an end-of-the year political fight.
Democrats and Republicans will vote today on whether or not to raise the legal U.S. debt limit, with failure to do so threatening to send the economy back into a recession. Read: Biden Warns Economy...
President Joe Biden said it is a “real possibility” that Senate Democrats could seek to revise the chamber’s filibuster rules to overcome a Republican blockade on raising the debt ceiling.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the government could run out of cash by Oct. 18 if the debt ceiling is not raised or suspended, cautioning it would be its first-ever default. A two-year suspension of the debt ceiling expired in July and Democrats and Republicans in Congress remain at odds over whether extend or raise it. "At this stage, given Republicans’ staunch refusal to vote to suspend or raise the debt limit, we expect that Democrats will likely reach an agreement within their own party to raise the debt limit through the budget reconciliation process, which requires only a simple majority of Democratic votes in the Senate (50 senators and the vice president), in time to avoid a default," the credit rating agency said in a report.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Thursday that Senate Democrats and Republicans have reached an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December.Driving the news: The agreement is to raise the limit by $480 billion, which is what Yellen says is needed to get to Dec. 3, a Senate leadership aide told Axios.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The agreement comes less than two weeks before Oct. 18, the date Secr
Listing out five responses to President Joe Biden's question on the debt ceiling, Dimon bluntly stated: "We should get rid of this debt ceiling."
And Republicans aren't budging on the debt limit.
Ahead of a looming deadline, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday offered to raise the debt ceiling temporarily to avoid a default.
Democrats are considering whether to get rid of the filibuster, which would let them bypass Republicans and raise the borrowing limit by a simple majority.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) on Wednesday floated a short-term extension of the debt limit in order to avoid a looming default.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) doubled down on his opposition to changing the filibuster rules on Wednesday as President Biden floated a rule change as a way to raise the debt ceiling.Why it matters: If Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling by Oct. 18, it would have devastating consequences for the national and global economy. Republicans have refused to help Democrats lift the debt limit.
Senate leaders came to an agreement on a bill that would temporarily raise the debt ceiling to avoid defaulting on loans later this month.
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is offering Democrats a plan to avert default for a couple of months, and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the sides are "making good progress" in talks.
During a White House speech on the government debt conflict, President Joe Biden warned the U.S. is at risk of exceeding the legal limit on its debt in two weeks and running out of money.