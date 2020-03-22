U.S. Stumbles on Aid; Australia Readies Stimulus: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) --

Democrats blocked the U.S. Senate from advancing a massive aid package as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the measure fell short of her goals. President Donald Trump declared disasters in three states hardest hit by the outbreak.

S&P 500 futures dropped 5% and hit limit down as the death toll surged across Europe. Germany, Italy and Greece added limits, and more U.S. states issued stay-home orders. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in quarantine, while U.S. Senator Rand Paul tested positive.

Australia’s parliament convenes Monday for a special sitting to pass stimulus measures to support the economy. The International Olympic Committee will study a possible postponement of the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Key Developments:

Cases topped 329,000, deaths near 14,500: Johns Hopkins dataItaly fatalities climb by 651, less than Saturday, to 5,476Spain deaths rise 30% to 1,720Emirates to suspend most passenger flightsGermany cases rise to 24,254, deaths climb to 81U.S. infections top 31,000, France fatalities rise to 562

Japan Poll Shows 69% Think Olympics Should Be Delayed (7:26 a.m. HK)

A Yomiuri poll found that 69% of respondents said the Tokyo Olympics should be postponed, while 8% said the games should be canceled. The survey, conducted March 20-22, showed that 17% said the games should be held as scheduled.

Australian Lawmakers Meet to Push Through Stimulus (7:22 a.m. HK)

Australia’s parliament convenes Monday for a special sitting to pass stimulus measures to support the economy, including an additional A$66 billion ($38.2 billion) package aimed at averting recession and saving jobs.

A reduced number of lawmakers are meeting from 10 a.m. in Canberra, with the stimulus plans the only legislation on the agenda. The opposition Labor party has signaled its support, meaning they should become law this week.

Biden Says ‘No Need’ to Postpone November Vote (7:20 a.m. HK)

Joe Biden rejected suggestions that the November U.S. election might be postponed amid the pandemic, saying it’s important that voting continues as it has during other crises in American history.

“We ought to be able to preserve our health and our democracy at the same time,” the 2020 Democratic front-runner said on a conference call with Atlanta-area donors. “You know, we voted in the middle of a civil war, we voted in the middle of World War I and II.”

Biden said he’ll be communicating and campaigning more from his home, where a recreation room has been converted into a TV studio with a high-speed internet connection for video presentations.

Senate Unable to Advance Aid Measure (6:45 a.m. HK)

Democrats blocked a procedural Senate vote to advance the coronavirus economic rescue package after congressional leaders disagreed on how to spend nearly $2 trillion. This complicates Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan for the Senate to pass the bill Monday.

Both parties want immediate and extensive relief for an economy ravaged by the coronavirus. But they continue to differ on key sections, including a $500 billion chunk of the bill that could be used to help corporations, including airlines, or state and local governments.

Asked about the Senate vote at the White House, the president said: “We’ll see what happens. I think we’ll get there. To me it’s not very complicated. We have to help the worker, we have to save the companies. As soon as we’re finished with this war our country is going to bounce back like you’ve never seen before.”

Trump to Sign Emergency Declarations (6:10 a.m. HK)

President Donald Trump said he will issue disaster declarations for California, Washington and New York -- the three states hardest-hit by the pandemic. The action lets the states deploy the National Guard to respond to the crisis.

As part of the response, the U.S. Navy hospital ship Mercy is heading to Los Angeles to provide more beds to help reduce pressure on the city’s hospital system now treating Covid-19 cases. The ship should arrive in the city within a week, officials said.