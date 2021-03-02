Senate vetting Biden's choice for SEC head amid stock drama

FILE - In this July 30, 2013, file photo, Gary Gensler testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington.President Joe Biden’s choice to head the Securities and Exchange Commission is coming before a Senate panel for his confirmation hearing, at a moment when a roiling stock-trading drama has spurred clamor for tighter regulation of Wall Street. Gensler, a chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Obama era, has experience as a tough markets regulator during the financial crisis (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARCY GORDON
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s choice to head the Securities and Exchange Commission is coming before a Senate panel for his confirmation hearing at a moment when a roiling stock-trading drama has spurred clamor for tighter regulation of Wall Street.

Gary Gensler, a chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Obama administration, has experience as a tough markets regulator during the financial crisis. More recently he has been in the academic world. Biden’s selection of Gensler to lead the SEC signals a goal of turning the Wall Street watchdog agency toward an activist role after a deregulatory stretch during the Trump administration.

The Senate Banking Committee is weighing Gensler’s confirmation in a virtual hearing Tuesday. Also being vetted and questioned is Rohit Chopra, a member of the Federal Trade Commission who is Biden’s nominee to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Gensler is promising to work toward strengthening transparency and accountability in the markets. That will enable people “to invest with confidence and be protected from fraud and manipulation," he said in written testimony prepared for the hearing. “It means promoting efficiency and competition, so our markets operate with lower costs to companies and higher returns to investors. ... And above all, it means making sure our markets serve the needs of working families."

The trading frenzy in shares of the struggling video-game retailer GameStop lifted their price 1,600% in January, though they later fell back to Earth after days of wild price swings. A number of big hedge funds had bet that GameStop stock would fall, only to be thwarted by small investors who banded together on social media with a wave of buying that sent the price up. The saga was portrayed as a victory of ordinary investors over Wall Street giants. But some lawmakers charged that the online trading platform Robinhood acted to favor its big Wall Street clients when it blocked its customers on Jan. 28 from buying GameStop shares.

The SEC is investigating. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen convened a meeting of top federal regulators to discuss the trading turbulence and whether the way the market operates may hurt individual investors.

Allison Herren Lee, the acting SEC chair, has said the agency is examining the role that short-selling may have played in GameStop’s extreme stock moves, as well as potential stock manipulation and whether companies issuing stocks are adequately disclosing risks to investors.

The GameStop episode has bolstered political momentum in the direction of closer regulation of the securities markets, though Republican lawmakers and regulators generally will oppose new rules. Possible avenues for new rules that have been raised include requiring market players to disclose short-selling positions and restricting arrangements of payment for order flow — a common practice in which Wall Street trading firms pay companies like Robinhood to send them their customers’ orders for execution.

Gensler was a leader and adviser of Biden’s presidential transition team responsible for the Federal Reserve, banking issues and securities regulation. He doesn’t appear to face enough opposition to derail his approval by the full Senate, which the Democrats control by a slim margin.

“Gensler will tip the SEC away from making it easy for companies to raise money and toward protecting unsophisticated investors,” says Erik Gordon, assistant business professor at the University of Michigan.

Jay Clayton, a former Wall Street lawyer who headed the SEC during the Trump administration, presided over a deregulatory push to soften rules affecting Wall Street and the financial markets, as President Donald Trump pledged when he took office. Rules under the Dodd-Frank law that tightened the reins on banks and Wall Street in the wake of the 2008-09 financial crisis and the Great Recession were relaxed. Clayton also eased rules for smaller companies raising capital in the market.

With a background of having worked for nearly 20 years at Goldman Sachs, the Wall Street powerhouse investment bank, Gensler surprised many by being a tough regulator of big banks as head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. He imposed oversight on the $400 trillion worldwide market for the complex financial instruments that helped spark the 2008-09 crisis. Gensler pushed for stricter regulations that big banks and financial firms had lobbied against, and he wasn’t afraid to take positions that clashed with the Obama administration.

Among his likely priorities as SEC chair would be requirements for corporations to disclose their climate change risks, political spending and executive compensation. Gensler, who co-authored a 2002 book of investing advice for moderate-income people titled “The Great Mutual Fund Trap,” also could push for protections in ordinary investors’ relationships with their advisers. He may take up tighter rules for new “blank-check” offerings used by companies in developing stages to raise money in the markets, observers say.

Gensler comes armed with receptiveness to new financial technologies and cryptocurrency. As a professor of economics and management at MIT’s Sloan School of Management, he has focused research and teaching on public policy as well as digital currencies and blockchain, the global running ledgers of digital currency transactions.

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil COVID variant could spread faster amid vaccine efficacy fears, says chief NHS Test and Trace adviser

    Six cases involving the Brazil variant of coronavirus have been detected in the UK.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said Which COVID Vaccine to Get

    There’s very “good news,” according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases: The Johnson&Johnson vaccine will soon be distributed, making it the third coronavirus vaccine available to Americans. However, on CNN’s State of the Union with Dana Bash this morning, Fauci warned that we’re not out of the woods yet. New variants of COVID-19—born from London, South Africa, Brazil, California and now New York City—are proving more transmissible, and in some cases, more deadly. So which vaccine should you get—Pfizer, Moderna or J&J? Read on to hear Fauci’s response—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Dr. Fauci Says to Take Whichever Vaccine is Available to You First “So according to Johnson&Johnson,” said Bash, “their vaccine was 72% effective in preventing moderate to severe cases in the United States, lower than the 95% efficacy rate for Pfizer and Moderna. So what is your message to somebody who sees that and decides, ‘You know what, I'm going to wait and get Moderna and Pfizer and not get Johnson&Johnson.’”“You can understand that type of a concern,” said Fauci. “But in order to really compare vaccines, you have to compare them head to head. And these were not compared head to head. The message that needs to prevail is that these are three highly efficacious vaccines.” Keep reading to see which one Fauci got. 2 Dr. Fauci Said He’d Take the J&J Vaccine if It Were Offered to Him “I can tell you, I have been fully vaccinated with one that was available,” he said. “It was the Moderna. If I were not vaccinated now, and I had a choice of getting a J&J vaccine now or waiting for another vaccine, I would take whatever vaccine would be available to me as quickly as possible for the simple reason of…we want to get as many people vaccinated as quickly and as expeditiously as possible. So this is good news because we have another very good vaccine in mix.” Keep reading to see why he says it’s more urgent than ever to get vaccinated. 3 Dr. Fauci Said the More Transmissible Variants Mean You Should Get Vaccinated ASAP Fauci was asked about the COVID-19 variants—including a new one out of New York City. “We take them very seriously,” said Fauci. “And the thing that we do know from in vitro, a test tube studies, as well as indirectly from the vaccine—for example, the J&J study in, in other areas such as in South Africa, where there's a different type of a variant—that when you have a variant that diminishes the capability of the vaccine, if you get a good vaccine that has a high titer of antibody, you can not necessarily get the best possible response, but it's still within the cushion of effectiveness, which tells us don't despair about the fact that there are variants.” 4 Dr. Fauci Said You Have Two Tools to Fight the Viruses That said, he reiterated: “We need to take them seriously. But again, two ways and two tools you have to address them—continue with the types of mitigations, the public health measures that we do, that we talk about all the time. I don't even need to repeat them now, you know what they are.” He meant washing your hands, avoiding crowds, wearing a snug mask….“but also to vaccinate as many people as you possibly can, because even when you have variants, the vaccines will be important in spreading and in preventing the spread. You get variants when the virus has sort of like a complete field of going wherever it wants to go, because the people are vulnerable. If you prevent that by public health measures in vaccination, you'll dampen the effect of these variants. And that's the reason why we keep saying, keep the public health measures up and get as many people vaccinated as you possibly can.” 5 How to Avoid COVID-19 and Stay Safe So follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduces wealth tax bill aimed at people worth over $50 million

    The Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act would apply an annual 2% tax on individuals with net worths between $50 billion and $1 billion.

  • Through the mailbox slot: Japanese theatre offers new viewing experience

    The lights dim, as at the start of any theatre performance, and the audience leans forward to look through a letter-box slot or peephole in the door in front of them as the performers break out into dance. Japanese dance company Moonlight Mobile Theater has come up with a novel way of bringing people back to their avant-garde performances while maintaining social distancing. "We intentionally created small holes and slots resembling mailbox slots," said Nobuyoshi Asai, the theatre's artistic director and choreographer, explaining how limiting the scope of viewing allows the audience to become more absorbed in the performance.

  • Pelicans Reaction: New Orleans bully Jazz in paint to earn biggest win of season

    Despite a shaky finish to the game, New Orleans bullied Utah to the tune of 74 points in the paint to earn its biggest win of the season, 129-124.

  • Betting on death of petrol cars, Volvo to go all electric by 2030

    Volvo's entire car lineup will be fully electric by 2030, the Chinese-owned company said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of carmakers planning to phase out fossil-fuel engines by the end of this decade. "I am totally convinced there will be no customers who really want to stay with a petrol engine," Volvo Chief Executive Håkan Samuelsson told reporters when asked about future demand for electric vehicles. "We are convinced that an electric car is more attractive for customers."

  • Paris Hilton Says David Letterman Was Trying to 'Humiliate' Her in Resurfaced 2007 Interview

    Paris Hilton opened up about how she was unfairly targeted by the media as an old David Letterman interview has resurfaced and made headlines. Hilton revealed that the talk show host along with other comedians, including Sarah Silverman, would joke at her expense and admitted how it’s impacted her years later. She spoke on the matter during an episode of her podcast 'This Is Paris.'

  • China ‘Worried’ About Bubbles in Property, Foreign Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top banking regulator said he’s “very worried” about risks emerging from bubbles in global financial markets and the nation’s property sector, sparking fresh concerns about further tightening in the world’s second-biggest economy. Stocks dropped across Asia.Bubbles in U.S. and European markets could burst because their rallies are heading in the opposite direction of their underlying economies and will have to face corrections “sooner or later,” Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and Party secretary of the central bank said at a briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.READ MORE: Asian stocks slip as investors weigh impact of bond yields and China’s asset-bubble warningChina’s financial regulators are walking a fine line of trying to curb risks at home while limiting disruptions from abroad as the economy opens wider to foreign capital. The CBIRC vowed in January to stay “ahead of systemic risks,” after capping bank lending to the property market, slashing shadow banking activities and claiming victory in unwinding a wild expansion in peer-to-peer lending.“China’s monetary policy has not been as easy as the U.S. and Europe,” said Steven Leung, executive director at Uob Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. “This latest comment will create worry of further tightening.”Asia stocks tumbled and U.S. futures declined on Guo’s comments. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index erased earlier gains of as much as 0.8%. The CSI 300 Index in China fell as much as 1.4% and Hong Kong’s main gauge dropped almost 1%. Chinese government bonds gained from a shift toward haven assets, sending yields on benchmark 10-year notes to a nearly three-week low.“Beijing calling the overseas market rally a bubble won’t help sentiment in Hong Kong stocks, which had been seeing strong inflows from the mainland,” said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi.Regulators are watching capital inflows into China, where the economy is still growing and interest rates are higher, although the size and speed of such inflows remain controllable at the moment, Guo said.China’s top financial regulator also weighed in on the fintech sector, saying platforms that offer banking services must comply with the same capital requirements as traditional lenders to curb risks. The regulator has set different deadlines for each type of service, with the longest grace period of no more than two years, Guo said, without elaborating.Guo also said bubbles in China’s property market remain relatively big, with many people buying homes for investment or speculative purposes, which is “very dangerous.”A strong economic recovery, combined with a credit surge and a renewed fear of missing out have stoked buyer enthusiasm across China’s largest cities despite stricter curbs this year. Authorities have responded with a slew of policies to fine tune the industry, including a new mechanism on bank lending for real estate and fresh land-bidding rules designed to curb high-flying land costs.Still, home prices in the secondary market, which faces less government intervention, gained the most in 18 months in January, official data showed last week. Existing-home prices of certain popular projects in Shanghai surged more than 30% last year, according to China Real Estate Information Corp.“Guo’s comment reflects that Beijing wants a very stable financial market,” said Linus Yip, a strategist at First Shanghai Securities. “Stabilization is the ultimate goal of its monetary policy.”Other comments from Guo:China lending rates are likely to rebound this yearFinancial firms in Hong Kong not bound by U.S. sanctionsChina supports more Chinese firms listing in Hong KongReaction: Here’s What Analysts Are Saying on China’s Concern Over Bubbles(Updates with chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Don Cheadle Made the ‘Wrap It Up’ Sign for Jason Sudeikis — and More from Backstage at the Golden Globes

    Daniel Kaluuya talked about how he was nearly cut off from giving an acceptance speech about his "Judas and the Black Messiah" role.

  • Here’s what’s next for Biden’s $1.9T stimulus plan

    Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Rick Newman discuss Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan as it heads to the Senate.

  • AP PHOTOS: 1 month in Myanmar under military control

    The hopes of building a robust democracy in Myanmar were shattered when the powerful military toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party in a coup Feb. 1. In the month since, the mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. When the army blocked Parliament from convening and detained Suu Kyi and others in her government the day of its takeover, it alleged the most recent election was tainted by fraud.

  • Aung San Suu Kyi hit with fresh charges after Myanmar's bloodiest day

    Myanmar’s detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was hit with new charges of causing “fear and alarm” on Monday, in addition to previous accusations of illegally importing walkie talkies and violating the country’s natural disaster law. The new charges were delivered during a court hearing conducted via video link. It was the first time Ms Suu Kyi’s legal team had seen her in person and they reported that she appeared to be in “good health.” Khin Maung Zaw, her lawyer, said she had also been accused of a violation of communications laws. “We cannot say for sure how many more cases Daw Aung San Suu Kyi will face in this period,” he told reporters in the capital, Naypyitaw. “Anything can happen in this country at this time.” She has been held in an undisclosed location since the February 1 coup when the military seized power, arrested the leaders of the democratically-elected government and said it would hold fresh elections in a year. The initial charges carried sentences of up to three years and would disqualify Ms Suu Kyi from office. It is unclear what punishment the new charges would entail.

  • Bond jitters putting markets in 'completely new light', BIS says

    The swift rise of borrowing costs on global bond markets over the last month could completely alter the outlook for financial markets, according to the central bank for the world's central banks, the Bank for International Settlements. In its latest quarterly report, the Swiss-based BIS also noted how wild retail trading-driven swings in stocks such as GameStop recently had helped whip up volatility. The big shift however has been in the U.S. Treasury markets that tend to propel global borrowing costs on the sense that unprecedented stimulus will ignite inflation if COVID-19 vaccines allow economies to fully reopen this year.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gold Bulls Losing Battle with Bond Investors

    Gold is just an investment that competes for capital just like bonds, stocks and now cryptocurrencies.

  • ‘It Is Far From Being Over,’ Trump Hints Comeback at CPAC

    Former President Donald Trump hinted at another run for the White House and criticized the early actions of the Biden administration during his Sunday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Vaccine Wins FDA Authorization

    Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) vaccine, developed by its subsidiary Janssen, received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA on Saturday. This followed a unanimous vote by the regulator's vaccines and related biological products advisory committee that it do so. In contrast to the two shots required for both of the other FDA-authorized coronavirus vaccines -- Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) mRNA-1273 and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ: BNTX) BNT162b2 -- Johnson & Johnson's is a one-shot inoculation.

  • Analysis: Emerging markets feel the heat of the 'bondfire'

    Just when developing economies were ready to bask in the post-COVID rebound in global growth, in sweeps a bond market blaze to scorch them again. Most major investment banks were predicting a stellar 2021 for emerging market assets as long as one crucial snag - global borrowing costs rising too fast - was avoided. February saw their steepest monthly gain since Donald Trump's shock 2016 U.S. presidential election win and, though the move comes from record low levels, for emerging markets now carrying nearly $80 trillion worth of debt it has been painful few weeks.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch?

    Forbes lists Kyle Busch as the highest-paid NASCAR driver in 2020, with total earnings of $17.8 million from his salary, race prizes and endorsements and licensing. Net worth: $80 million Read: The...

  • Column: Biden throws a bombshell at Amazon's anti-union campaign

    Amazon's campaign against a union drive in Alabama has drawn fire from President Biden.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Relief Bill Passes House, Next Up Is Senate

    Late last week, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed a House vote and is now heading to the Senate. Perhaps the most highly anticipated relief measure featured in the new bill is a third round of stimulus checks, this time worth up to $1,400 apiece. The relief bill also includes a $400 weekly boost to unemployment benefits through Aug. 29.