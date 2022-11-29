Senate to vote on bill protecting gay marriage rights: LIVE updates

Marriage equality bill passes key procedural vote

The Senate Tuesday is expected to pass a bill that would enshrine same-sex marriage rights into law, legislation viewed as a long-awaited endorsement of gay unions by the federal government.

The Respect for Marriage Act would guarantee federal recognition of any marriage between two people if the union was valid in the state where they married.

If passed by the Senate, it would move to the House, which approved a similar bill earlier this year with nearly 50 Republicans in support.

The bill was drafted in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade this summer and Justice Clarence Thomas expressed interest in next reconsidering same-sex and interracial marriage rights.

The latest:

Respect for Marriage Act: Religious protections added to bill Monday

The Senate Monday cleared the way for the bill while also providing a layer of religious freedom, setting up final passage of the Respect for Marriage on Tuesday.

The chamber voted 61-35 to defeat a filibuster that would have prevented the bill from moving forward.

If approved, individuals or groups would not be legally required to provide services for a wedding ceremony or celebration if it's against their religious beliefs. It also would not recognize polygamous unions.

– Savannah Kuchar and Ledge King

What's in the Respect for Marriage Act?

It would also require states to accept the legitimacy of a valid marriage performed elsewhere but not require any state to issue a marriage license contrary to its own law.

