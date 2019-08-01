Senate to vote on two-year budget bill despite backlash from conservative lawmakers

WASHINGTON – The Senate is expected to vote Thursday on a controversial two-year budget bill worked out by President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats.

Many Republican lawmakers have criticized the bill, which would reduce the threat of a government shutdown in the fall but would also add to the budget deficit. The vote is expected to take place around 11 a.m. EDT.

The bill passed through the House of Representatives last Thursday 284-149, with most of its support coming from Democrats – more than twice as many Republicans voted against it than for it.

Trump will sign the bill if it passes through the Senate, according to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Although the bill represented a rare bipartisan compromise between Democrats and the White House, many congressional Republicans were furious over the increase in spending. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called the deal “a missed opportunity,” and Sen. Michael Braun, R-Ind., said the legislation was an “embarrassment” that would saddle future generations with debt.

Members of the House expressed similar sentiments in the short span of time between Trump’s announcement of the bill last Monday and its deliberation on the House floor days later.

The Freedom Caucus, a group of more than 30 Republican lawmakers, vowed to vote against the bill, calling the spending in it “completely unsustainable.”

While the House is controlled by Democrats, Republicans make up the majority of Senate seats.

The budget bill calls for a broad outline for $2.7 trillion in spending over the next two years, which amounts to a $320 billion increase over existing spending limits – a far cry from the $150 billion in spending cuts the administration was seeking less than two weeks ago.

Non-defense appropriations would increase by $56.5 billion over two years, giving domestic programs 4% increases on average in the first year of the pact. Defense appropriations would increase by $46.5 billion over those two years, with the defense budget hitting $738 billion next year, a 3% hike, followed by only a further $2.5 billion increase in 2021.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Budget deal ironed out between Pelosi, Trump to get Senate vote