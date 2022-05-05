Senate to vote Wednesday on bill that would make abortion legal nationally

WASHINGTON – Senate Democrats will vote on Wednesday on a bill that would make Roe v. Wade the law of the land and head off a Supreme Court decision that could leave states the sole authority on whether to restrict abortion.

The decision to move swiftly on legislation follows the leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court Tuesday that suggests the nation's highest court will overturn the landmark case that guaranteed the constitutional right to abortion.

The bill – introduced by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., late Tuesday evening – does not have the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster in the 50-50 Senate, but marks Democrats' first legislative attempt to enshrine the right to abortion into law since the leak.

The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 would make abortion legal nationally, superseding legislation passed by a number of states recently to severely restrict or completely ban the procedure.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced Thursday that he will file cloture on Monday, setting up a Wednesday vote on the bill.

In February, the Senate held a procedural vote on an earlier version of the bill, the Women's Health Protection Act of 2021. That vote failed to pass, 46-48, with six senators not voting..

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia joined Republicans in voting against opening debate on the bill. Anti-abortion Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania was the only other member of his caucus to not explicitly back the legislation, but voted on the procedural motion to allow debate at the time.

The 2022 version of the bill does not include a lengthy section of findings from the earlier legislation, which provides background information on abortion and – among other points – ties restrictions on the procedure to white supremacy and gender oppression, and states that the legislation is intended to protect all people with the capacity for pregnancy.

The dynamics of the Senate have not changed since then: Democrats still do not have the votes to overcome the filibuster and pass the bill into law. But Schumer nonetheless vowed to bring a bill to the floor, saying that doing so would put every senator on the record about their position.

U.S. Senator from Connecticut Richard Blumenthal give a briefing at Ukrainian Presidential office after their meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

With polls showing most Americans support abortion rights, Democrats hope the debate becomes the driving issue in the midterm elections. Such a vote would allow them to paint themselves in contrast to Senate Republicans, the vast majority of whom are anti-abortion.

"Every American is going to see where every senator stands," Schumer said following the leaked opinion. "Which side are they on? Women’s health, women’s rights, a mainstream America that protects liberty, or on the side of darkness, retrograde history."

Democratic senators expressed optimism that the political environment has changed since the February vote, given the leak of the decision.

“The threat on reproductive rights is not academic, it’s not theoretical, it’s imminent. And we need to act with that sense of urgency," Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., told USA TODAY.

Others within the Democratic caucus expressed optimism that some Republican colleagues could be convinced to support the legislation, like GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

"We already know that there are some Republicans who are pro-choice, and Senator Collins has said she'd be willing to codify Roe v Wade into law," Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said the day after the decision was leaked.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to reporters amid the fallout from a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion that could overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Collins, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that confirms Supreme Court appointments, said in a statement that if the leaked draft opinion on abortion becomes the ruling of the court, "it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office."

But Collins and Murkowski have already introduced their own abortion legislation in February, the Reproductive Choice Act, which would enact Roe's protections into law. The two Republican women argued Tuesday that their bill is less expansive than the Democrats were expected to introduce, and more likely to pass.

"The deal that Lisa Murkowski and I introduced, it would in my judgment have broader support and it is much more tailored," Collins told reporters on Tuesday before the new version of the Women's Health Protection Act was introduced.

Collins said at the time that she believes Manchin and Casey would support their legislation.

Also on the Republican side of the aisle, the Washington Post reported on Monday that Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst will introduce legislation that would ban abortion after six weeks nationally. The Post reported that a group of Republican senators has had meetings about such a bill, citing Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., who told the Post he would support such legislation.

On Wednesday, Lankford expressed doubt that any anti-abortion legislation would be able to pass in the evenly divided Senate.

"I don't think we'll be able to move on either side on this in the Senate right now," he told USA TODAY. "I do think both sides are going to present their arguments, but I don't think we'll have the ability to be able to move either direction on it nationally."

"Democrats are already saying they're going to codify Roe, but they know they're not going to move it. It's not going to go anywhere. We could bring all kinds of other things as well. We know we're not going to win them," Lankford said.

