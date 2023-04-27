Senate Votes to Overturn Biden’s Truck Pollution Rule

The Senate voted 50–49 to overturn an EPA rule meant to decrease pollution emitted from heavy-duty trucks.

Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.), chairman of the Senate Energy Committee, joined all Republicans in disapproving of the rule under the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to check the actions of the executive branch. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.) did not vote.

The rule is part of an aggressive package of climate-change moves by the Biden administration. While the administration approved the Willow oil project in Alaska’s North Slope over the objections of climate activists, it set strict emissions limits on car manufacturers in an attempt to remake the auto industry. It also allowed the promotion of ESG factors by retirement fund managers, created the Office of Environmental Justice, and is now set to announce strict carbon limits on power plants.

The pollution limits specifically cover nitrogen oxides and other air pollutants. The EPA estimated that the technology required to meet the new rule’s standards will cost between $2,568 and $8,304 per vehicle. However, the American Truck Dealers Association estimates that number to be much higher.

“Additional inflationary burdens on the trucking industry will mean that any product transported by trucks — whether it’s food, clothing, or other commodities — each one of those products will cost more,” said Senator Deb Fischer (R., Neb.), the sponsor of the resolution to overturn the EPA rule, as quoted in The Hill.

Manchin said in a statement on Twitter that the EPA rule is government overreach, plain and simple.

“The last couple of years have shown that truck drivers keep our country moving,” explained Manchin. “However, the Biden Administration wants to burden the trucking industry with oppressive regulations that will increase prices by thousands and push truck drivers and small trucking companies out of business.”

“When our country faces record-high inflation and vulnerable supply chains, we cannot let the EPA continue to seize unrestrained power and create regulations that devastate our economy,” Manchin added.

The White House responded before the Senate acted by warning the body that Biden would veto any repeal that comes to his desk.

“Over time, the final rule will prevent hundreds of premature deaths, thousands of childhood asthma cases, and millions of lost school-days every year for the tens of millions of Americans who live, work, and go to school near roadways with high truck volume including truck freight routes,” the administration said in a statement, referring to nitrogen oxide being a respiratory irritant in higher concentrations.

