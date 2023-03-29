Senate votes to repeal Iraq War authorization

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Wednesday to repeal two decades-old authorizations for past wars in Iraq, as Congress pushes to reassert its role in deciding whether to send troops into combat 20 years after the last invasion. The Democrat-led Senate voted 66-30 in favor of legislation to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for the Use of Military Force, or AUMFs, well above the 51-vote majority needed to pass the measure that would formally end the Gulf and Iraq wars. To become law, the repeal of the two AUMFs must still pass the Republican-led House of Representatives, where its prospects are less certain.