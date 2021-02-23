Senate weighs historic Interior nominee, Republicans to grill her on fossil fuels

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris introduce key members of their administration in Wilmington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Valerie Volcovici

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Deb Haaland, U.S. President Joe Biden’s historic pick for interior secretary, will seek to reassure lawmakers that she will balance energy interests with climate change goals as the top administrator of America’s vast public lands on Tuesday.

Haaland, a Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico, would be the first Native American to take on a U.S. cabinet position if lawmakers confirm her after Tuesday's Senate hearing. She would also have a vital role in implementing the Biden administration’s sweeping policies to fight global warming and protect the environment.

Biden has paused new drilling from America’s federal lands and waters, the source of around 25% of current oil and gas production, while encouraging additional leasing for renewable energy sources like wind and solar power and set a goal to conserve 30% of federal land and water in the next decade.

"There’s no question that fossil energy does and will continue to play a major role in America for years to come,” Haaland will tell senators, according to her prepared remarks for Tuesday's hearing. “I know how important oil and gas revenues are to fund critical services. But we must also recognize ... that our climate challenge must be addressed," she will say.

Haaland has opposed oil pipeline and drilling projects while in Congress and also expressed support for the Green New Deal resolution to transition the U.S. economy off fossil fuels to fight climate change.

Republican lawmakers will zero in on Haaland’s views on energy, arguing that efforts to restrict drilling and mining will kill jobs.

"Her vocal opposition to oil and gas production on federal lands will only encourage President Biden along the illegal and reckless path that he has begun," said Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, the top Republican on the Senate energy committee.

Biden's predecessor, former President Donald Trump, sought to maximize oil, gas and coal production on federal lands, and downplayed the risks from climate change.

Chair of the Senate committee Joe Manchin, a Democrat who supports fossil fuel development, has not decided whether he will support her bid and has remaining questions after he met with her on Zoom, his spokeswoman Sam Runyon told Reuters.

Haaland, a Laguna Pueblo tribal citizen, will acknowledge the historic nature of her nomination in her remarks, and say that her economic struggles as a single mother who relied on food stamps make her well atuned to job and economic security.

Native American tribal leaders have urged senators to back her nomination.

She has some Republican support. Alaska Republican Congressman Don Young will introduce Haaland on Tuesday.

If confirmed, she would manage the over 500 million acres of federal and tribal surface land.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Out of the hermetically sealed chamber of Donald Trump': Fmr. U.S. Attorney on Trump's tax records

    Following the Supreme Court's decision not to block Donald Trump's tax returns from being turned over to a grand jury, former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Harry Litman joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about the potential release of the former president's records to investigators in New York.

  • Michael Cohen predicts an indictment against Trump ‘sooner than later’

    Michael Cohen thinks with New York County District Attorney Cy Vance bringing in prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to investigate Trump’s business, there will be an indictment against Trump ‘sooner than later.’

  • New Zealand coronavirus cluster grows with three new cases

    New Zealand reported three new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, as the cluster in its biggest city of Auckland expanded just days after authorities were forced to impose fresh curbs. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lifted a brief COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland last week, saying the measures had helped limit the spread of the infection to a family of three. However, a student from Papatoetoe High School in Auckland was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

  • Susan Collins likely a "no" on confirmation vote for Neera Tanden, could sink nomination

    Close associates of Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) tell Axios they're convinced she’ll vote against Neera Tanden to be the director of the Office of Management and Budget, eliminating a possible safety valve to save the nomination.Why it matters: Tanden's uphill climb is emblematic of the challenges facing some of President Biden's remaining high-profile nominees. Interior Department pick Deb Haaland, Health and Human Services secretary-designate Xavier Becerra and Attorney General designee Merrick Garland risk varying outcomes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSen. Joe Manchin’s surprise announcement last week that he opposed Tanden effectively put the White House on notice that any number of their nominees could implode in the 50-50 Senate. Democrats are privately concerned Manchin (D-W.Va.) isn’t finished trying to wield veto power and could announce his opposition to some of Biden’s environmental nominees. Potential targets include Michael Regan, the nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, and Elizabeth Klein, the nominee for deputy Interior secretary.Manchin sued the EPA in 2010 while serving as governor of West Virginia.His defection over Tanden also was a reminder to the White House that there’s no margin for error on looming legislative battles, from potential tax increases to climate policy.A “no” vote from Collins doesn't seal Tanden's fate but makes it less likely she would be confirmed. The White House is redoubling its efforts to convince Republicans to support her.Collins hasn’t publicly indicated how she will vote, saying last November, “I’ve heard that she’s a very prolific user of Twitter.” A Collins spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request to comment.Tanden, who once called Collins "the worst" on Twitter, has apologized for her tweets and met with 35 Democratic and Republican senators. The intrigue: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), whose Budget Committee is expected to vote on Tanden this week, has been coy if he'll support her. “I will be talking to Ms. Tanden early next week,” he said Friday on CNN.And if Republicans like Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah or Lisa Murkowski of Alaska decide to vote in favor of Tanden, Sanders could still announce his opposition.Some outside Republicans, like former OMB director and Indiana governor Mitch Daniels, are trying to convince their party to turn the page on ugly confirmation battles. “Confirming Neera Tanden would be a small and cost-free step toward reviving the comity and civility we have lost,” Daniels wrote in the Washington Post. What they are saying: With Tanden in peril, Democrats are more confident Becerra, the attorney general of California, and Haaland, a House member from New Mexico, will be confirmed.There have been questions about Becerra's health care knowledge and criticism Haaland has resorted to Democratic talking points while discussing Interior policies.“In my conversations with Senate Democrats, what I’m hearing is a huge sense of relief that in Attorney General Becerra, we’ll have a qualified, experienced leader,” said Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.). “I’m also thrilled, as so many of us are, with Rep. Haaland’s historic nomination as secretary of Interior.”Garland is viewed as a cinch to head the Department of Justice.Be smart: From the outset, Biden officials have been orchestrating advocacy campaigns for their nominees, working with outside groups and sympathetic senators to build support.Tanden and the Center for American Progress, which she leads, have championed the expansion of the child tax credit — an idea Romney and outgoing Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) also support.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • CPAC canceled a speaker who was found sharing anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, after declaring this year's theme is 'America Uncanceled'

    The rapper and activist Young Pharaoh was found to have spread anti-Semitic, anti-vaccine, and QAnon-related conspiracy theories online.

  • Leash up or else. Dog owners are put on notice after toddler is attacked at Miami park.

    A week after a toddler was viciously bitten by a dog at Margaret Pace Park in Edgewater, community leaders and animal activists are calling on owners to leash up their pets.

  • 16 movies you should watch before the Golden Globes

    If you want to sound like a real movie pro while watching the Golden Globes, be sure to check out these movies before Sunday.

  • See pictures of the White House candlelight ceremony honoring the 500,000 Americans who died in the pandemic

    "This nation will smile again. This nation will know sunny days again. This nation will know joy again," Biden said.

  • Family suing Texas utility companies for $100M after 11-year-old boy died amid power failure

    The family of Cristian Pineda is suing two power companies in Texas after the 11-year-old was found dead in their freezing mobile home.

  • Biden Declares Major Disaster in Texas after Winter Storm Causes Power, Water Shortages

    President Biden issued a major disaster declaration for the state of Texas on Saturday, after a winter storm knocked out power and heat across the state and left millions of residents without potable water. Residents of Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and other cities are being told to boil water, and 1,180 public water systems in 160 counties in the state reported service disruptions as of Friday morning, The Texas Tribune reported. Many residents were cut off from power and heating for the past week, although the state’s electrical grid restored most service on Friday. Biden “declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Texas and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms,” according to a statement from the White House. “Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.” The president said on Friday that he intended to travel to Texas as soon as possible, but that he didn’t want his visit to create logistical hurdles for responders on the ground. The storm could cause roughly $18 billion in property damage, according to predictions by catastrophe-modeling firm Karen Clark & Co. “This event has snow and ice, but it is predominantly a freezing event and most of the claims are going to be related to water damage,” Clark told The Wall Street Journal. Much of that damage is caused by water pipes that have frozen and burst in buildings across Texas.

  • UK PM Johnson says optimistic about fully reopening in June

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he was very optimistic that all COVID-19 restrictions in England would end on June 21, and added that the government would hold a review into the use of vaccine certificates. Johnson unveiled a map out of lockdown for England on Monday that would keep some businesses shuttered until the summer, saying caution was necessary to ensure there were no reversals on a "one-way road to freedom". "I'm hopeful, but obviously nothing can be guaranteed ... I'm very optimistic that we'll be able to get there," Johnson told broadcasters when asked about the June 21 date earmarked to end restrictions.

  • China's rise to define transatlantic ties, NATO chief says

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Friday for Europe, Canada and the United States to uphold the international rules-based order that Russia and China are challenging, and described Beijing's rising power as a defining issue. The growing power of China is reshaping the priorities of the Atlantic alliance, which traditionally focused on the threat from Russia but now is seeking a consensus among Western nations that Beijing is no longer a benign trading partner.

  • Biden's 1st month was about erasing the mark of 'former guy'

    When Joe Biden walked into the Oval Office for the first time as president a month ago, his pens were ready. Four years ago, pens were just one more little drama in Donald Trump's White House. On matters far more profound than a pen, Biden is out to demonstrate that the days of a seat-of-the-pants presidency are over.

  • U.S. defense secretary calls Saudi crown prince, reaffirms strategic ties

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, state media said on Friday, days after the White House said it would deal with the king, not his heir, and U.S. officials would engage their counterparties in the kingdom. Crown Prince Mohammed, who is also Saudi Defence Minister, reviewed bilateral relations with Austin, especially in defence cooperation, state news agency SPA said. Austin reaffirmed the importance of the strategic defence partnership between the two countries, and said the United States was committed to helping Riyadh defend itself, condemning attacks launched into the kingdom by the Houthi group in Yemen.

  • AP reporter on possible Cruz Mexico trip fallout

    With Texas paralyzed by a winter storm, Sen. Ted Cruz took his family on vacation to Cancun, Mexico, drawing criticism from some Texans and leaders in both parties. The Associated Press' Jake Bleiberg discusses the fallout of Sen. Cruz's trip. (Feb 18)

  • Taiwan scrambles air force again after Chinese exercises in South China Sea

    Taiwan's air force scrambled for a second straight day on Saturday after a dozen Chinese fighter aircraft and bombers carried out drills close to Taiwan-controlled islands in the disputed South China Sea, the defence ministry in Taipei said. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as Chinese territory, has carried out repeated air missions in the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone in recent months, mostly near the Pratas Islands.

  • Australian woman to lodge police complaint over alleged rape in parliament: media

    A woman who says she was raped by a colleague in Australia's parliament two years ago said in a statement given to Australian media on Friday that she would lodge a formal complaint with police to open an investigation into the incident. "Firstly, I want a comprehensive police investigation into what happened to me … and for my perpetrator to face the full force of the law," Brittany Higgins said in the statement, reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Police in the capital Canberra confirmed they had spoken to a woman in April 2019 over the alleged incident though she chose not to make a formal complaint at that time.

  • U.S. says it won't bow to pressure from Iran on more sanctions relief before potential talks

    The United States plans to take no additional actions in response to pressure from Iran before talks with Tehran and major powers about returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Friday. Tehran and Washington have been at odds over who should make the first step to revive the accord. Iran says the United States must first lift former President Donald Trump’s sanctions while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal.

  • Will voters remember? Cruz trip tests durability of scandal

    Ted Cruz's political career already featured many surprise twists before a jaunt to Mexico this week brought him a new level of notoriety. The Texas senator was once the biggest threat to Donald Trump capturing the 2016 presidential nomination. During a particularly bitter stretch of that year's Republican primary, Cruz called Trump a “coward” and “pathological liar.”

  • National Guard on standby in DC for March 4 - the day QAnon followers believe that Trump will become president

    The conspiracy theorists are clinging on to the bizarre hope that Trump will be sworn in as president on March 4, 2021.