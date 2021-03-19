Senate's new finance cop, Oregon's Wyden, holds keys to Biden trade agenda

U.S. Senate panel holds hearing on Biden's trade nominee
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Lawder
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, a Democrat who has been called both pro-trade and pro-labor, now holds major sway over President Joe Biden's trade agenda, with his buy-in needed to advance trade agreements in Congress.

But what Wyden doesn't want, he told Reuters in an recent interview, is sweeping new trade deals at the moment.

"I'm making the case, and you'll hear it when we're talking about Biden's Build Back Better agenda, that tougher trade enforcement is going to be a bedrock principle," said the Oregon Democrat.

In particular, Wyden said he will be a "watchdog" on Mexico's compliance with stronger labor standards in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, through a new factory-level inspection mechanism he helped design. He is also calling for a tough stance on China, particularly against forced labor.

Like Biden, and many in Congress, Wyden's views on the benefits of free trade have shifted in recent years. In 2015, he brokered the current "fast track" negotiating authority that enabled the Obama administration to strike the 12-country Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal. He took heat for that effort from the left, with union groups protesting outside his Oregon home.

"What I came away with is that if you really want to rally workers and communities that have been hard hit (by trade), you’ve got to say that you’re going to do more for enforcement because that’s how you get a positive impact for workers and producers,” he said.

While Wyden's trade to-do list often overlaps with Biden campaign trade talking points, there are differences.

Wyden won't sacrifice any American jobs to carbon border adjustment taxes, which are under consideration by the new administration, he told Reuters.

He will defend safe-harbor protections for U.S. technology companies and their high-paying jobs -- many in his home state of Oregon -- at a time when they are under pressure from tax authorities and regulators worldwide, as Biden's Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, negotiates a deal on digital taxes.

Trade Promotion Authority, the "fast-track" negotiating legislation, expires on July 1, but don't expect Wyden to rush to renew it.

"I don't see TPA being a huge priority coming out of the gate right now," Wyden said. "I want results for workers and their families, not more process."

OREGON IS TRADE'S "WINNER'S CIRCLE"

Wyden's home state of Oregon has often been in what he calls "the winner's circle" of trade, where he wants to put more Americans.

Oregon's massive exports of semiconductors, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, wheat and fertilizer ingredients produced a state international goods trade surplus of $7.61 billion in 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. By comparison, California had a trade deficit of about $240 billion last year.

Intel Corp has nearly 21,000 well-paid workers in Oregon, making it the state's largest corporate employer. Footwear giant Nike based near Portland, is both a major U.S. importer and local employer with some 12,000 Oregon workers.

At the same time, Wyden, a 6-foot-4 senator who often talks about his failed dreams to play in the National Basketball Association, has been a staunch defender of Oregon's lumber industry, applauding the Trump administration's tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber.

"Senator Wyden tends to be a bridge between people who are free-trade fundamentalists and those who want a worker-focused approach," said Jamieson Greer, a trade lawyer who served as chief of staff for former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during the Trump administration.

He calls Katherine Tai, who was sworn in as the first Asian-American woman to serve as USTR on Thursday, "extremely well-suited" for the job, but he admonished her to provide more transparency to the committee -- something that he did not get from Lighthizer.

Wyden said he agrees with the approach of the Biden administration to suspend certain tariffs in an aircraft subsidy dispute with Britain and the European Union to try to negotiate settlement and work through disputed digital services taxes.

Tai will discuss the issues in a phone call next week with UK trade minister Liz Truss.

But Wyden warned that if international negotiations allow Britain's digital taxes to stand and discriminate against U.S. technology platforms, "They're going to have problems getting a free trade agreement with me."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter's 'Birdwatch' crowd experiment courts familiar challenges

    In January, just weeks after Twitter Inc permanently banned former President Donald Trump following the storming of the U.S. Capitol, the social media company started asking U.S. users to help identify and fact-check misleading tweets in a new pilot program. But Birdwatch, which has about 2,000 participants and is currently cordoned off in its own section of the site, is already facing many of the same challenges as Twitter itself -discerning facts from partisan opinion and dealing with the potential for harassment or people trying to manipulate the system. "There's a lot to do to get there, to the point where we're comfortable putting these things on tweets," Keith Coleman, Twitter's vice president of product, told Reuters.

  • Blinken warns entities involved in Nord Stream 2 pipeline to immediately quit

    The U.S. State Department is tracking efforts to complete Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline and evaluating information on entities that appear to be involved, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. "Any entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks U.S. sanctions and should immediately abandon work on the pipeline," Blinken said in a statement, adding the Biden administration is committed to complying with 2019 and 2020 legislation with regards to the pipeline and sanctions.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to block Equality Act as war declared over filibuster

    ‘I would talk until I fell over’ to ensure Equality Act and other Democratic legislation does not become law, South Carolina Republican says

  • Jack in the Box manager stabbed after telling man to wear mask

    Police say the suspect "belligerently refused" to cooperate with a store policy that requires face masks inside the establishment, before stabbing the manager three times.

  • America Finally Delivers for Black Farmers—Thanks to Raphael Warnock

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyGeorgia is the state that gave Democrats their Senate majority, and one of the two senators who accomplished it, Raphael Warnock, should be taking bows alongside President Biden when the White House’s “Help is Here” tour visits the peach state on Friday. Warnock is responsible for getting debt relief for Black farmers into the American Rescue Plan, an issue that has eluded meaningful action for decades, and one that he is deeply familiar with having grown up in rural Georgia.It is highly unusual for a freshman senator in their first months in office to notch such a notable achievement, but his election as the 50th Democrat made passage possible of the $1.9 trillion package. And so a grateful Democratic leadership wants to make sure the voters recognize how central he is to the change Biden promised to deliver. Warnock will be on the ballot next year and the Republican-controlled legislature in Georgia is passing all sorts of barriers to voting to discourage a high turnout that benefits Democrats—and to ensure they get a different outcome in November 2022, when Warnock will be running for his first full Senate term.Tucked into the massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill is a provision, for which Warnock is directly responsible, creating a $5 billion fund aimed at benefiting farmers of color who historically have been marginalized and need help to cover outstanding debts and avoid foreclosure—help, by the way, that white farmers routinely receive. Fully $4 billion of the total would go toward debt relief, and $1 billion would provide technical assistance and grants, much belated help to right a grievous historical wrong.‘Not All Pastors Do That’: How Rev. Raphael Warnock Used His Pulpit to Fight AIDS“Almost from its inception, U.S. farm policy has been racist,” says Zoe Willingham, co-author of a 2019 report on Black farmers for the Center for American Progress. The government’s documented history of denying federal loans to Black farmers led to the loss of about 90 percent of their land between 1910 and 1997, while white farmers lost only about 2 percent. “The first meaningful action for Black farmers is in the federal financial loan forgiveness in the American Rescue Plan,” says Willingham, who credits grassroots farmer groups and strong progressive leaders like Warnock for generating the support in Congress. “It’s been thrilling to see the leadership he’s taken on.”Almost immediately upon arriving in the Senate, Warnock proposed a stand-alone bill, Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act. Its central component is loan forgiveness, and working with his Democratic colleagues Cory Booker and Ben Ray Luhan, he got the first meaningful action on this long and deep-seated problem of financial relief for Black farmers. “I do hope this is lifted up by Biden as a huge victory,” Willingham told The Daily Beast. “He has highlighted a forgotten segment of rural America, and that is rural communities of color.”Warnock grew up in public housing in rural Georgia, where his mother as a teenager picked cotton as a sharecropper. “40 acres and a mule” was the federal government’s promise to distribute land to freed Blacks after the Civil War. That was a failed promise, and in 1999, 16 years after the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights described in detail the discrimination against Black farmers, the USDA (Department of Agriculture) settled a lawsuit with Black farmers to pay damages. It’s known as the Pigford case, named after one of the farmers, and it was a moral victory that fell far short on the financial end. “It marked the recognition of the battle for farmers, but it in no way made up for the century of discrimination they suffered,” says Willingham.As a senator, Barack Obama sponsored the Claims Remedy Act for another round of payments. Among the cosponsors was fellow Senator Joe Biden. In 2010, with both men in the White House, Obama signed the $1.15 billion legislation, saying it would bring an end to what he called “a painful chapter in American history.” Conservatives attacked it as backdoor reparations, and while a billion dollars is not nothing, it did very little to redress the loss of land and the degradation of Black rural communities.When the American Recovery Plan passed with debt relief for Black farmers, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack called to congratulate John Boyd, the founder and president of the National Black Farmers Association. A fourth-generation farmer in Baskerville, Virginia, Boyd has suffered directly at the hands of racist USDA county agents, and after decades of activism, protesting around the country and lobbying lawmakers, he knows all the players in Washington. Vilsack called him twice to “calm the waters” when he was going through Senate confirmation for a second tour of duty at the USDA. “I told him (Vilsack) things can’t be the same as they were under Obama. He has to be more aggressive about confronting discrimination in the debt write-downs and debt write-offs. It’s the behavior and the culture, that’s why we call it (USDA) ‘The Last Plantation.’”Boyd, 55, grows corn, wheat, and soybeans, and has a hundred head of beef cattle on 114 acres of land. He’s been farming for 38 years, long enough to have experienced the most blatant forms of discrimination. He described to the Daily Beast how the local county agent was “the next thing to God,” lording it over the Black farmers, seeing them only one day a week and “loudly and boastfully” calling them “boy” and lobbing racial insults. “We called it Black Wednesday,” says Boyd. Of 157 agricultural loans made in Boyd’s home of Mecklenburg County, just two were to black farmers. Loan applications for local white farmers took 30 days to process; the same application for black farmers took 387 days.During the Trump administration, Boyd met with Trump’s Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, who told him Black farmers had to “get big or get out.” Boyd says he replied, “How are we going to get big when you won’t lend us any money?” In the CARES Act, nearly all of the billions of dollars slated for farmers went to white farmers, according to USDA data.GOP Senator Lindsey Graham has characterized the $5 billion fund set aside in the American Recovery Plan for debt relief for marginalized farmers “reparations,” a loaded term. Boyd has lobbied for Graham’s support over the years and says the South Carolina Republican is “very cordial, but he never did anything about” the issue. “We’ve gone through so much history from slavery to sharecropping to Jim Crow,” Boyd says, “and now we have a chance to get some help, and he’s taking potshots at it.”The debt relief is for Black, Hispanic, Native Americans “and any group that fits the designation of being marginalized,” says Boyd. At the end of our interview, he said there was one thing he wanted in this article, and that was his message: “Don’t give up especially young people, who are doing this work, you’ve got to keep pushing.” In 2003, he rode his wagon pulled by two mules to Washington, DC to protest. It took him 17 days. He had a sign that said, “40 acres and Struggles,” the name of his mules. “People laughed at me, and here we are all these years later finally getting some justice.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Spa shootings suspect was traveling to Florida 'perhaps to carry out additional shootings' before being arrested, Atlanta mayor says

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested in connection to the shootings on Tuesday, following a car chase south of Atlanta.

  • Trump says he may run again for president in 2024 in order to defeat Meghan Markle

    Trump said he hoped Markle would run "because if that happened, I think I'd have an even stronger feeling toward running."

  • The Hong Kong pets emigrating with their owners

    After China's new National Security Law to quell unrest and tighten control over Hong Kong, 40-year-old Don Yip decided it was time to leave but not without his pets.“(These pets) are really a part of my family. I'm also emotionally attached to them after raising them for so many years, I can't abandon them.”Yip made plans to settle in the UK after a new visa scheme for those with British National Overseas passports.As part of that, Yip has spent over $14,000 getting ready to relocate his three fluffy huskies and cat, including transportation, vaccinations and processing medical documents.For help, he hired a pet relocation service called Life Travel.Diana Chan is the company’s founder.She says her business surged in 2019, when Hong Kong faced months of anti-government protests."From 2017 to 2019, our business to successfully transporting pets increased threefold. It was expected to increase due to the influence from the social unrest.”Official numbers show a 35 percent increase in animal export certificates from 2018 to 2020.Animal welfare group the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also said demand for pet microchips is now four times what it once was.Countries like the UK and Australia require them for pets coming in.Jane Gray is with the SPCA's local chapter."Of course, (travelling) will be stressful (for the pets). But, it's a short-term stressful event for maybe 24 hours, when you're talking about the rest of an animal's life with their owner.”Last month, Yip, his girlfriend and her daughter prepared their four pets to make the long journey.They carefully sealed them into kennels and said goodbye before reuniting again in the UK.

  • Officials probe how Trump Tower employees received vaccines before they were eligible

    Local hospital sets up vaccine site at former president’s Chicago hotel

  • Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Four-day event hosted by woman who peddled conspiracies about the 2020 race will focus in part on ‘election integrity’

  • Who deserves credit? Biden leans into pandemic politics

    In President Joe Biden's war against the coronavirus, former President Donald Trump hardly exists. The Democratic president ignored Trump in his first prime-time address to the nation, aside from a brief indirect jab. It was the same when Biden kicked off a national tour in Pennsylvania on Tuesday to promote the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

  • Ralph Fiennes 'can't understand vitriol' towards JK Rowling

    The Harry Potter actor defends its creator over comments she made about transgender people.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and the Squad have made their mark in Congress — just not with actual lawmaking, study finds

    Analysis: Being an effective member of Congress entails much more than just the sausage-making of writing laws, writes US political correspondent Griffin Connolly

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Baker: More vaccine on way, but don't let your guard down

    After more than a year of life limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, Massachusetts is closing in on 1 million fully vaccinated residents and, on Wednesday, announced a timeline for when the rest of the population can begin getting their shots.

  • 10 times women made history in 2021

    Beyoncé won her 28th Grammy at the 2021 awards. She now has more Grammy wins than any woman in history.

  • 'Critically important' to maintain Good Friday agreement: Biden

    "We strongly support that, and think it's critically important to be maintained," Biden said at the start of a virtual meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on St. Patrick's Day. "The political and economic stability of Northern Ireland is very much in the interest of all our people."Biden and Martin pledged to expand ties between the two close allies, including on issues such as climate change, combating the coronavirus pandemic, and cancer research.Martin said he looked forward to visiting Washington and hoped Biden would be able to visit Ireland once it was safe.The Irish leader thanked Biden for his "unwavering support" of the Good Friday Agreement, adding, "It has meant a lot. And it has mattered."

  • A man was found guilty of keeping live sharks in a pool in his basement with plans to sell them on the underground exotic fish market

    Investigators were tipped off after the man was arrested in Georgia with five sharks in the back of his truck.

  • Politics latest news: Government only learned about vaccine shortage 'in last few days', minister admits

    Covid vaccine supply shortage to paralyse UK rollout Ursula von der Leyen threatens to block exports to UK Coronavirus latest news: Indian government halting vaccine exports to UK blamed for supply issues Allister Heath: Tories have abandoned London to a doom-spiral Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The Government only learned about the shortage in vaccine supplies "in the last few days", a senior minister has admitted. Matt Hancock yesterday revealed that appointments for first doses of the Covid jabs would be halted throughout the month of April. Under-50s will not get a jab unless there are "exceptional circumstances" until at least May. But Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, stressed that all those who had appointments already scheduled would receive jabs, and that the target to vaccinate all over-50s by mid-April would be met. He told Radio 4's Today programme ministers had "learned from some of our manufacturers" that there would be a problem after vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi predicted a boost to numbers in the spring. Questioned on reports that the delay was caused by an export ban from India, he stressed there were issues with "multiple manufacturers", adding: "It would not be right to pin blame on any one manufacturer, they are working incredibly hard... It is to be expected there will be some ups and downs." A "number of global manufactures are experiencing issues", Mr Jenrick said. Follow the latest updates below.