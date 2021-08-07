Senate's key vote advances $1T infrastructure bill

Reuters

A battle to win a path to citizenship for "Dreamer" immigrants, following two decades of defeat, is underway in the U.S. Senate as Democrats face tough challenges on several fronts, including within their own ranks. For the millions of immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, crossing the border illegally or overstaying visas, an obscure Senate procedure known as "budget reconciliation https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senates-reconciliation-process-its-not-way-it-sounds-2021-06-16" could determine their future this year. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hopes to use it to bypass the need for Republican support on legislation that would have Dreamers and possibly millions of other immigrants hitch a ride toward citizenship via a $3.5 trillion measure they call "human infrastructure" investments.