Senate's key vote advances $1T infrastructure bill
The Senate has moved closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package after lawmakers from both parties came together and voted on Saturday to clear a key procedural hurdle. (Aug. 7)
The Senate has moved closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package after lawmakers from both parties came together and voted on Saturday to clear a key procedural hurdle. (Aug. 7)
Despite a rocky week of fits and starts, President Joe Biden on Friday praised the Senate for edging the bipartisan infrastructure plan closer to passage, ahead of a key vote on the $1 trillion package. As Biden spoke from the White House, he compared the “historic investment” to building the transcontinental railroad or the interstate highway system — lofty themes he has touched on before as he nudges Congress along. The president’s note of encouragement offers a reset for lawmakers after frustrations mounted and tempers flared overnight as the Senate stalled out, unable to expedite the package to completion.
Republicans and Democrats clashing over rival amendments to collect unpaid taxes on cryptocurrencies, which could stymie final passage.
Eighteen Republicans joined Democrats for a filibuster-proof majority to advanced the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the Senate.
The Senate voted to advance a $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure, setting up final passage as soon as this weekend.
Brett Gardner didn't start Friday night's game against the Mariners, but after entering the game in the 8th inning, all he did was score the tying run twice, and deliver a game-winning RBI single in the 11th inning to give the Yankees a big 3-2 win over Seattle. Gardner: 'Definitely a good moment for me, a good moment to be able to come through in that spot for the guys'.
A battle to win a path to citizenship for "Dreamer" immigrants, following two decades of defeat, is underway in the U.S. Senate as Democrats face tough challenges on several fronts, including within their own ranks. For the millions of immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, crossing the border illegally or overstaying visas, an obscure Senate procedure known as "budget reconciliation https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senates-reconciliation-process-its-not-way-it-sounds-2021-06-16" could determine their future this year. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hopes to use it to bypass the need for Republican support on legislation that would have Dreamers and possibly millions of other immigrants hitch a ride toward citizenship via a $3.5 trillion measure they call "human infrastructure" investments.
When it comes to suppressing the vote and undercutting a fundamental piece of American democracy, Texas Republicans are hoping the third time's the charm
For months, President Biden prioritized a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Its initial success shows that both parties recognize the political upside.
China's battling its widest outbreak since Wuhan - how long can it keep Covid out?
Penguin chicks in Chicago take first swim
President Joe Biden flubbed the number of vaccinated Americans as he took a victory lap at the White House over a positive jobs report on Friday.
(Reuters) -It should have been a number to celebrate: The U.S. Black unemployment rate fell a full percentage point to 8.2% in July - the biggest drop of any major racial or demographic group. Nearly 250,000 African Americans left the workforce and the total number employed fell by 12,000 - a measure that rose solidly for whites, Hispanics and Asians. The numbers indicate the drop in the Black unemployment rate was driven not by more people finding jobs, but by a rise in the number of people setting their job searches aside.
Senate fails to finalize bipartisan infrastructure bill, will hold key vote Saturday
Barcelona's negotiations with Lionel Messi are over and the striker is considering other offers, the club's president Joan Laporta said on Friday.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China stepped up measures to protect its capital Beijing, as an uptick in coronavirus cases driven by the more infectious Delta variant spread across multiple cities in the country. Most of the local cases were in the eastern province of Jiangsu. Those currently outside Beijing in higher risk areas should temporarily postpone their return, and others should provide a negative COVID-19 test, according to details of a Saturday meeting by local officials reported by the Beijing Daily.
A quarter of unvaccinated adults say they are likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year, according to a new report by the Kaiser Family Foundation. President Joe Biden has said the country is now in the midst of a pandemic of the unvaccinated. “Seeing their friends get sick and local hospitals fill up again with COVID patients may speed them along and add to their ranks,” Drew Altman, KFF president and chief executive officer, said.
The Senate moved closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package Saturday after lawmakers from both parties came together and voted to clear a key procedural hurdle.
The Gators secure their second transfer from Clemson this year and add depth to their offensive line with this move.
From Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders on the left to moderate Joe Manchin on the right, numerous Democratic senators have said they'll support a budget resolution outlining the ambitious domestic goals they share with President Joe Biden. None have said they'll oppose the budget measure, which the Senate seems likely to approve after its expected passage of a smaller, bipartisan infrastructure package as soon as Saturday. The backing of every Democrat in the 50-50 Senate, plus the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, will be needed to approve the budget over likely solid Republican opposition.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate voted to advance a $1 trillion infrastructure package on Saturday but remained on a slow path toward passage with two Republicans openly opposing behind-the-scenes efforts to wrap up work on one of President Joe Biden's top priorities. In a 67-27 vote demonstrating broad support, senators agreed to limit debate on the legislation, which represents the biggest investment in decades in America's roads, bridges, airports and waterways. Eighteen of the Senate's 50 Republicans voted to move forward on the legislation, with Senators John Cornyn and Deb Fischer backing the package for the first time.