Senatobia Police responds to viral video after man claims he was beaten by officers

The Senatobia Police Department released more information Tuesday after a video posted to social media showed an officer punching a man multiple times.

The man said he was walking down Short Street when he was allegedly attacked by an officer who had told him to get off the street.

The man, identified as Andre Burton, said the officer hit him in the back of the head.

Burton was arrested for disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and resisting arrest.

A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

The police department said they were responding to the area near the Senatobia housing authority for a large fight.

Officials said that Burton turned on the officer and resisted arrest.

Police also said they found cocaine on the ground near Burton’s feet.

Senatobia Police said there was justification for immediate danger toward the officers because Burton ‘refused to comply and repeatedly reached for his waistband where he had unknown items bulging in his pockets.’

Once Burton complied, the use of force was stopped.

Burton and his mother said they plan to sue the Senatobia Police Department.

