Senator Arthur Orr introduces bill to stop protest outside homes, swatting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama State Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) has introduced a bill that would make protesting outside of someone’s home a misdemeanor in Alabama.

The proposed bill, named SB57, was introduced on Tuesday and would make protesting outside a residence a crime in the State of Alabama.

Specifically, the bill says that no person would be allowed to protest or picket “at or near a residence occupied or used by any individual with the intent to harass, intimidate, or disturb that individual or other individuals who reside at that residence.”

The bill would make protesting near a residence a Class C misdemeanor while a second or subsequent offense would be a Class B misdemeanor.

The bill also includes language that requires police to offer a warning before arresting anyone for protesting near a house.

“Prior to making an arrest for a violation of this section, a law enforcement officer shall instruct the person who is picketing or protesting to immediately and peaceably disperse,” the bill said.

The bill would also make “swatting” illegal in the state of Alabama. The bill defines swatting as making a false report to law enforcement that causes an emergency response that ends with a person injured or dead as a result of lawful conduct during the response.

The bill would make swatting a Class B felony.

