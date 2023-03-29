Senator asks Merrick Garland about opening hate crime investigation in Nashville shooting

Associated Press

Georgia's highest court is considering whether the state's restrictive abortion law is void because it violated U.S. Supreme Court precedent that was in effect at the time when it was enacted. A lower court judge last year ruled that the law enacted in 2019 was not valid because it was it was “unequivocally unconstitutional” at the time for governments to ban abortions before viability based on U.S. Supreme Court precedent in Roe v. Wade and another ruling. During oral arguments Tuesday before the Georgia Supreme Court on the state of Georgia's appeal challenging the lower court ruling, state solicitor-general Stephen Petrany noted that the U.S. Supreme Court last year ruled that Roe v. Wade was an incorrect interpretation of the U.S. Constitution.