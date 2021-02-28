Senator Bill Cassidy Predicts Trump Will Not Be 2024 Nominee

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Evans
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) predicted that former President Trump will not be the Republican party’s presidential nominee in the 2024 elections, in a Sunday interview on CNN.

Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted in favor of impeaching Trump for incitement of insurrection, weeks after a mob of the president’s supporters breached the Capitol and forced lawmakers to evacuate the building. The senator’s comments came hours before Trump was scheduled to deliver his first public speech since leaving office, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida.

Cassidy was asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday whether he thought Trump could be nominated for president in 2024.

“I don’t mean to duck, but the truth is you could ask me [about] a lot of people, if they are fit. Point is, I don’t think he’ll be our nominee,” Cassidy responded. Republicans will need to reach out to Trump-skeptic voters in order to win elections, the senator added.

“Over the last four years we lost the House, the Senate and the presidency. That has not happened in a single four years under a president since Herbert Hoover,” Cassidy said. “If we plan to win in 2022 and 2024, we have to listen to the voters — not just those who really like President Trump, but also those who perhaps are not sure. If we speak to those who are less sure . . . we win; if we don’t, we lose.”

The comments come amid an intra-Republican battle for influence in the GOP following Trump’s defeat in the November elections. After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) condemned Trump as “practically and morally responsible” for the riots at the Capitol in early January, Trump responded by labeling McConnell a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Republican predicts Trump won’t be party’s presidential nominee in 2024

    Senator Bill Cassidy points to seats lost in House and Senate during Trump presidency and says ‘if we idolize one person, we will lose’ Senator Bill Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump at his impeachment trial. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters Bill Cassidy, the Louisiana Republican senator, predicted on Sunday morning that Donald Trump will not be the party’s nominee for president in 2024, pointing to the number of seats lost by Republicans in the House and Senate over the four years Trump was in office. Cassidy was asked on CNN’s State of the Union show whether he would support Trump if the former president runs for another term in 2024, or if he would support him if he did run and won the Republican nomination to challenge Joe Biden. “That’s a theoretical that I don’t think will come to pass,” Cassidy said. He added: “I don’t mean to duck, but the truth is … I don’t think he’ll be our nominee.” Cassidy also warned his party against revolving around a single dominant figure. “If we idolize one person, we will lose,” he said. Sen. Bill Cassidy says he doesn’t think fmr. Pres. Trump will be the GOP nominee for president in 2024. "Over the last four years, we lost the House... the Senate and the presidency" which has not happened since Herbert Hoover. "If we idolize one person, we will lose" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/AJvH2MkDSM— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 28, 2021 “Political campaigns are about winning,” the senator added. In the 2020 election, Trump and his party lost control of the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives. “That has not happened in a single four years under a president since [former President] Herbert Hoover,” Cassidy said. Trump was then impeached for a historic second time, for inciting the 6 January deadly insurrection at the US Capitol after his supporters charged Congress and invaded both chambers after being riled up over the election result by Trump at a rally near the White House moments before. Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump at his impeachment trial. Trump also presided over management of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, claiming the virus would “just disappear”, deliberately playing down the full dangers early on and floating bogus treatments, while more than 500,000 perished, by far the highest death toll in the world. Asked about Trump’s strength in the GOP, as the rightwing conservative conference CPAC has lined up speaker after speaker lauding the former president over the last three days, with some repeating his lies that he really won the 2020 election, Cassidy rejected the notion that Trump controls the party. “CPAC is not the entirety of the Republican party,” he said. He argued that the GOP should focus on those voters who switched from Trump to Biden in the November election. “If we speak to those issues, to those families, to those individuals, that’s when we win,” he said.

  • Mitch McConnell says he would support Donald Trump if he wins the 2024 Republican nomination

    Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, has vowed to back Donald Trump if he wins the party's presidential nomination in 2024. The move cleared the path for the fractured party to potentially reunite behind a comeback attempt by the former president to recapture the White House. Asked if he would support Mr Trump, should he win the nomination, Mr McConnell said: "The nominee of the party? Absolutely!" However, he added that "a lot could happen" before 2024 and suggested the nomination race was "wide open". Two weeks ago Mr McConnell excoriated Mr Trump in a speech on the Senate floor, saying he was "practically and morally responsible" for the US Capitol riot on Jan 6. Mr McConnell had also previously indicated he wanted to "purge" Mr Trump from the party. Mr Trump is due to re-emerge from a self-imposed political hiatus at Mar-a-Lago when he delivers his first major post-presidential speech on Sunday to the Conservative Political Action Conference [CPAC] in Orlando, Florida. It was being seen as an opportunity for him to show that he is the presumptive 2024 nominee. Mr Trump was not expected to announce his candidacy, but to present himself as considering it favourably. That may discourage some of the host of other potential candidates from making preparations to run. "They know they can’t compete against the former president," said one of Mr Trump's advisers. Mr Trump has been urged by advisers not to dwell. in his speech, on unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in 2020. Instead, he was expected to focus on "the future" and "fighting Biden’s socialist agenda". Mr Trump had responded to Mr McConnell's condemnation of him by calling the Republican Senate leader a "dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack." That had raised the prospect of a civil war within the party as the two men battled for control. But since Mr McConnell's castigation of Mr Trump polls have shown the vast majority of Republican voters still approve of the former president, and he is the overwhelming favourite for the 2024 nomination. Following his row with Mr Trump, Mr McConnell was not scheduled to speak at CPAC. Asked by Fox News about their war of words, Mr McConnell said: "What happened in the past is not something relevant now. We're moving forward." He denied the party was facing a "civil war" and said it was "actually in very good shape" as it seeks to win back control of the Senate and House of Representatives in midterm elections next year. Mr McConnell said: "I think we’ve unified in opposition to this new administration’s extremely progressive approach. President Biden has made it quite easy for us to get together. "Let's focus on winning the House and the Senate in '22. That will set up the next nominee for president, whoever that may be, with the best chance to be victorious."

  • A bipartisan coronavirus relief bill would be easier to pass: GOP Sen. Rob Portman

    Coronavirus relief would be easier to pass if it were truly bipartisan, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." "There's an easy answer to this, let's make it bipartisan," Portman told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos. "We can continue to work together and in this case, very easy to get Republican support for a COVID relief package," he added.

  • Republicans At CPAC Are 'Horny For Another Insurrection’ In Stinging Supercut

    "The Daily Show" montage spots similarities in the rhetoric of Republicans at the Conservative Political Action Conference and the U.S. Capitol rioters.

  • CPAC stage is shaped like a Nordic rune used on some Nazi uniforms

    After Twitter users noted the similarities, the CPAC organizer said the "stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous."

  • SNL's Fauci hosts vaccination eligibility game show in latest cold open

    To counter some of the more confusing aspects of COVID-19 vaccination eligibility in the United States, Saturday Night Live's version of Dr. Anthony Fauci, portrayed by Kate McKinnon, hosted a game show in which "everyday Americans" receive a chance to vie for a shot. The judges of "So You Think You Can Get the Vaccine" were a trio of governors — California's Gavin Newsom, Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer, and New York's Andrew Cuomo (played by Alex Moffatt, Pete Davidson, and Cecily Strong, respectively). The show got off to a rough start. Among the first few contestants were a woman pretending to be much older than she was, a fake smoker, and Aidy Bryant's Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex), who appeared more focused on delivering a standup comedy routine than getting vaccinated. Finally, a serious candidate who met all the requirements was given the nod of approval from the governors, but it turned out it was all for naught when they told him he'd have to go make an appointment online like everyone else. Watch the full clip below. More stories from theweek.com5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventureBiden in the quagmireRecords provide Louisiana State Police's 1st acknowledgement Black man who died in custody was mistreated

  • There was a lot of ego during the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty, says David West

    The Warriors won three titles in four years, but one player on that dynasty says sacrifices were made to accommodate the egos.

  • How Much Money Does President Joe Biden Make?

    For most Americans, an annual salary deep into the six figures approaching a half-million bucks a year would represent a very welcome pay raise. But for high-level Washington insiders, even a big...

  • Experts concerned about Pope Francis' trip to Iraq

    They're concerned about the public health message that it sends.

  • US is 'gravely concerned' by reports of abuses in Ethiopia

    The United States is “gravely concerned by reported atrocities and the overall deteriorating situation” in Ethiopia's Tigray region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the toughest statement yet from Washington on Ethiopia's ongoing conflict. Accounts of atrocities by Ethiopian and allied forces against residents of the country's northern region of Tigray were detailed in reports by The Associated Press and by Amnesty International. Ethiopia’s central government and regional officials in Tigray both believe that each other’s governments are illegitimate after the pandemic disrupted elections.

  • Draymond Green makes history with 19 assists

    Warriors forward Draymond Green handed out a career-high 19 assists on Friday night while Kings guard Buddy Hield continued to struggle with his shot. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

  • VIDEO: Statement released after bizarre incident in West Brom – Brighton

    This game had drama galore in the first half and one moment still has everyone scratching their heads.

  • ‘Gateway to Gastonia’? SNL sketch on LaMelo Ball, dad LaVar pokes fun at Charlotte

    Once the Hornets rookie wins NBA MVP, he’s going to create a monster that could take on the likes of Godzilla and King Kong.

  • Biden to talk migration with Mexico's López Obrador, who spent weeks refusing to recognize the president's 2020 victory

    US President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, "will discuss cooperation on migration," according to the White House.

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • WATCH: Messi bags terrific assist, goal to push Barcelona second

    Messi found Ousmane Dembele with a sensational through ball before keeping hold of a bounding ball on a mazy dribble to salt away the points for Barcelona.

  • Rick Scott: GOP is ‘voters' party,’ not Trump's

    He said Republicans are not under Donald Trump's control.

  • ‘When Calls The Heart’ Season 8 Premiere Averages 3 Million Total Viewers For Hallmark Channel

    Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart kicked off its eighth season Sunday night with a bang. The Season 8 premiere averaged three million Total Viewers and 397,000 Women 25-54 in Live+3, making it the most-watched original scripted series on ad-supported cable in the year-to-date among Total Viewers and Women 18+, accoording to Nielsen. The Season […]

  • Xpeng To Release New P7 Sedan With Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery March 3: Report

    Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE: XPEV) will likely launch a new version of its P7 sedan as soon as next week. What Happened: Xpeng's new P7 with lithium iron phosphate battery will be released on March 3, according to a report in a China-based media outlet that quoted company insiders. P7 is Xpeng's super-long-range smart sedan and has a post-subsidy base price of 229,900 yuan (roughly $35,500). This new version will have a range of 480 kilometers, the report said, while the current version has a maximum NEDC range of 706 kilometers. Why It Matters: Most EV makers are now shifting to lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries given the supply constraints plaguing the widely-used nickel. LFPs are cheaper but usually result in lower range. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) uses LFP batteries for its Model 3 cars manufactured at its Giga Shanghai factory. Xpeng focuses on the low- to mid-end of the market. A move toward LFP batteries is likely to improve the price competitiveness of its cars. A Xpeng spokesperson declined to comment on the report when contacted by Benzinga. Price Action: Xpeng shares closed the week down 14% at $34.11. Photo courtesy Xpeng. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChinese EV Maker Li Clocks Q4 Profit On Strong Vehicle Sales, Issues Upbeat Q1 GuidanceEV Stock Slide: Why Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Shares Are Lower Tuesday© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden’s COVID relief package passes House

    The president is now urging the Senate to act fast as millions await relief.