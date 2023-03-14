Senator Brown Urges Fed to Tighten Bank Regulations, Pause Rate Hikes

Senator Brown Urges Fed to Tighten Bank Regulations, Pause Rate Hikes
Steven T. Dennis and Laura Litvan
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown said Tuesday that he sees little chance Congress will tighten bank regulations following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and is urging the Federal Reserve to act unilaterally to impose tougher regulations and pause interest rate increases.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Brown, an Ohio Democrat, blamed the bank failures, at least in part, on Republicans and some of his fellow Democrats for rolling back regulations in a 2018 law. He said he has been talking to the Fed about addressing regulation directly.

“I’m less hopeful that Congress will do that because I’ve seen the influence of the bank lobby and Wall Street, and in the end, Ohio workers always pay for this when they get their way,” Brown told Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power.”

The US, Brown said, needs stronger capital and liquidity standards. “We clearly need to strengthen the stress tests,” he added.

Brown, in a later interview, put the blame for inaction on Republicans and said they weren’t interested in strengthening standards.

“Republicans aren’t going to move anything,” he said, pointing out that last week they were pressing Fed Chair Jerome Powell not to increase bank capital requirements in the days before the banks collapsed.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, however, is introducing a bill that would repeal the 2018 weakening of regulations on mid-size banks.

“I don’t understand how any representative or senator can stand up after this past weekend and say that we don’t need to change the banking regulations,” Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, said when asked about Brown’s skepticism about Congress taking action. “Obviously we need to change the regulations and we need to do it fast.”

Brown said he wanted hearings on the bank failures “sooner rather than later” but isn’t sure he wants to hear from the failed bank executives yet. “I really want to get the regulators especially to talk about what their plans are so this doesn’t happen again,” he said.

In a break from Warren, Brown stood by Powell’s investigation of the crisis, but said his committee and others would also be investigating. Warren has called for Powell to recuse himself.

“I’m just going to make sure he does it right,” Brown said.

To address inflation, Brown suggested the Fed keep interest rates where they are, while holding companies accountable for raising prices.

Silicon Valley Bank was supervised by the Fed and its chief executive, Greg Becker, was a member of the San Francisco Fed’s board of directors. He departed from that position Friday.

Vice Chair of Supervision Michael Barr will review the supervision and regulation around SVB. “We need to have humility, and conduct a careful and thorough review of how we supervised and regulated this firm, and what we should learn from this experience,” Barr said in a statement this week. The review will be released May 1.

Earlier on Fox Business, Representative Andy Barr, a Kentucky Republican on the Financial Services Committee, shut down talk of Congress enacting more regulations.

“The fact that regulators over the weekend had the existing legal and regulatory tools to restore some semblance of market confidence demonstrates existing regulations are all we need,” he said.

Barr suggested the problem was in part a failure of supervision, and said hearings would be held on that subject. More regulation, he said, “is not the answer.”

On a private Monday night call with House Republicans, Speaker Kevin McCarthy privately blamed Biden’s fiscal policies, while Financial Services Chairman Patrick McHenry reiterated that social media contributed to a rush on the bank, lawmakers on the call said.

--With assistance from Billy House, Craig Torres and Erik Wasson.

(Updates with Warren interview, in seventh and eighth paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • With prices soaring, Dollar Tree ditches eggs until later this year

    Dollar Tree Inc has stopped selling eggs in its Dollar Tree stores, a spokesperson for the U.S. retailer confirmed late Tuesday, as the staple food has skyrocketed in price by as much as 60% during the fall. The chain, which is increasingly a go-to grocery destination for cash strapped shoppers, has roughly 8,000 Dollar Tree stores across the United States and Canada. Its spokesperson said it does not anticipate being able to bring eggs back into its stores for sale until later this fall.

  • Analysis-U.S. bank loan plan provides Fed rate hike path amid SVB fallout

    A U.S. lending program to stem deposit outflows in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse gives the Federal Reserve scope to continue raising interest rates if needed to slow inflation without exacerbating losses on bonds held by banks. That said, Tuesday's U.S. inflation news should not force the Fed's hand on aggressive hikes, as was expected before the regional bank crisis unfolded in recent days. Under the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), aimed at shoring up liquidity in the sector, the Fed will provide banks with one-year loans at the rate of a one-year overnight index swap (OIS) plus 10 basis points (bps).

  • US Stocks Shake Off Market Jitters; Bonds Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks rallied into the close as traders wagered the worst of the banking turmoil has passed. Treasuries fell.Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black Sea‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutThe S&P 500 recovered much of its lost gains

  • Goldman’s Rubner ‘Shocked’ by Big Market Moves, Blames Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- As banking stress sparked turmoil on Wall Street last week, a familiar bogeyman is being blamed for making things worse: Thin liquidity. Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black Sea‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutGoldman Sachs Group

  • ‘There’s some darker days ahead’ for Silicon Valley banking landscape: Dan Ives

    Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the greater ripple effects of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse on the tech sector, the Fed's interest rate hike outlook, and the impact on startup valuations.

  • What the Biden budget framework and McCarthy’s reticence to reveal a counterproposal say about dueling partisan priorities

    Republicans intend to use the budget process to challenge the president with values of their own — slashing the social safety net, trimming support for Ukraine and ending so-called woke policies.

  • Norfolk Southern Sued by Ohio Over Toxic Train Derailment

    (Bloomberg) -- Ohio sued rail operator Norfolk Southern Corp. over what the state described as the “entirely avoidable” train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals last month in the town of East Palestine.Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black Sea‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBillionaire Charles Schwab’

  • Oil Sinks to Three-Month Low in End-of-Day Stampede to Exits

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil nosedived late in the session as ample crude supply balances and growing unease over the US economy’s trajectory sent bulls fleeing. Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black Sea‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBoth Brent and West

  • US options traders bet on near-term recovery as bank stocks rebound

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Traders in the U.S. equity options market on Tuesday were betting on a near-term rebound in the battered shares of U.S. banks after the high-profile collapse of Silicon Valley Bank triggered a sector-wide selloff. Options traders were buying up short-term call options on a variety of names, including the SPDR S&P regional banking ETF and regional banks such as First Republic Bank and Western Alliance Bancorp. U.S. bank stocks jumped on Tuesday, recovering some ground after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank triggered heavy selling by investors who were already anxious about the impact of rising interest rates on lenders.

  • After Ron Desantis got testy over a reporter’s question about Ukraine, he told Tucker Carlson the war should not be a US priority, moving closer to Trump’s position

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine a "territorial dispute" and said it's not of "vital national interest" to US.

  • Putin tells aircraft factory workers in Buryatia how he was tricked

    Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, visited an aircraft factory in Ulan-Ude and once again told the workers that the West had deceived him, which led to the start of the war against Ukraine.

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom failed to publicly disclose his SVB ties while lobbying for a bailout

    Reports link Newsom to the failed SVB through personal accounts, three Newsom-owned wineries, and his wife's charity.

  • In Iraq, Saddam's ageing superyachts a legacy of excess, war

    Frozen in time for 20 years, two superyachts lie at the confluence of Iraq's Tigris and Euphrates rivers, bearing witness to the false glories of former dictator Saddam Hussein.The interior of the vessel is like a time capsule, bearing all the gilded trimmings typical of the late strongman's vast collection of properties.

  • Lauren Boebert's New Tweet Slamming Joe Biden Is Pure Projection, Say Critics

    The Colorado Republican's post about "personal responsibility" went awry.

  • Tucker Carlson isn't making an effort to patch things up with Trump, mocking him for failing to build the Mexico border wall

    Carlson's comments come days after a series of his private texts were made public. In a text from 2021, Carlson said he hates Trump "passionately."

  • Donald Trump looks set to shock the world again

    If Donald Trump was not already beyond the pale, his behaviour on 6 January 2021 made sure that he became so. He will not and cannot return for a second term. For goodness sake, even his former vice president, Mike Pence, has denounced him, telling an audience of political journalists: “What happened that day was a disgrace, and it mocks decency to portray it in any other way.”

  • Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Decision to Skip This Family Gathering Could Speak Volumes

    Over the weekend, Donald Trump arrived at a private home in Jupiter, Florida to attend Donald Trump Jr.‘s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle’s 54th birthday party. Noticeably absent from the celebrations, however, was Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, members of the family who have taken recent strides to seemingly distance themselves from the rest of […]

  • Gay Instagrammer: Tennessee Lt. Gov. Has Been in Touch for Three Years

    Franklin McClure says Lt. Gov. Randy McNally has been liking and commenting on his posts since McClure was 17 but never requested anything inappropriate.

  • Bling and beamers: Pakistan politicians' gift trove revealed

    Pakistan politicians and government officials received a treasure trove of gifts from foreign dignitaries over the past two decades including more than 150 Rolex watches, bullet-proof BMW cars and a 21-karat gold crown, newly released records show.The 21-karat gold crown, worth around $500, was bought by former prime minister Shaukat Aziz in 2005 for around a tenth of its value.

  • Bloodshed in Bakhmut: Russia Suffers Potentially Deadliest Day Yet in Ukraine

    Serhii Nuzhnenko/Radio Liberty via ReutersBoth sides fighting over the desolate ruins of the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine have reported inflicting huge numbers of deaths on each other as the bitter bloodshed appears to have escalated to previously unseen levels.On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that over 1,100 Russian fighters had been killed in the city in less than a week. He claimed that Moscow had sustained a further 1,500 “sanitary losses”—meaning casualties injured ba