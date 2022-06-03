Senator: Chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting

ACACIA CORONADO and JAY REEVES
·3 min read

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The state agency investigating the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde has determined that the commander facing criticism for the slow police response was not carrying a radio as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Friday.

Sen. Roland Gutierrez told The Associated Press in a brief telephone interview that a Texas Department of Public Safety official told him school district police Chief Pete Arredondo was without a radio during the May 24 attack by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Seventeen more people were injured.

Authorities have not said how Arredondo was communicating with other law enforcement officials at the scene, including the more than a dozen officers who were at one point waiting outside the classroom where the gunman was holed up. Arredondo heads the district’s small department and was in charge of the multi-agency response to the shooting.

He has not responded to multiple interview requests from AP since the attack, including a telephone message left with the school district police Friday.

Focus has turned to the chief in recent days after Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Arredondo believed the active shooting had turned into a hostage situation, and that he made the “wrong decision” to not order officers to breach the classroom more quickly to confront the gunman.

Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, complained Thursday that Arredondo was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside a classroom where the gunman had holed up. The Democrat called it a “system failure.”

Police radios are a crucial source of real-time communication during an emergency and, according to experts, often how information from 911 calls is relayed to officers on the ground. It’s unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls. Uvalde police did not respond to questions about the calls Thursday.

The news emerged amid tensions between state and local authorities over how police handled the shooting and communicated what happened to the public.

The gunman in Uvalde, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, spent roughly 80 minutes inside the school, and more than an hour passed from when the first officers followed him into the building and when he was killed by law enforcement, according to an official timeline.

Ramos slipped through an unlocked door into adjoining fourth-grade classrooms at Robb Elementary at 11:33, authorities said. He rapidly fired off more than 100 rounds.

Officers entered minutes later, exchanging fire Ramos, and by 12:03 there were as many as 19 officers in the hallway outside the classroom, McCraw said. Authorities have not said where Arredondo was during this period.

A U.S. Border Patrol tactical team used a school employee’s key to unlock the classroom door and kill the gunman around 12:50 p.m., McCraw said.

Since the shooting, law enforcement and state officials have struggled to present an accurate timeline and details of the event and how police responded, sometimes providing conflicting information or withdrawing statements hours later. State police have said some accounts were preliminary and may change as more witnesses are interviewed.

Gutierrez said Friday that a Texas Department of Public Safety official told him that the Uvalde-area district attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee, had directed the agency to not release more information about the shooting investigation to the senator or the public.

The Department of Public Safety on Friday referred all questions about the shooting investigation to Busbee, who did not immediately return telephone and text messages seeking comment.

Gutierrez said Thursday that many people should shoulder some blame in the Uvalde shooting, including the Texas governor.

“There was error at every level, including the legislative level. Greg Abbott has plenty of blame in all of this,” he said.

___

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

___

Coronado reported from Austin, Texas. Associated Press writers Jake Bleiberg in Dallas and Jim Vertuno in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas senator: School police chief didn't know of 911 calls

    The commander overseeing police during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside and it's unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday. Sen. Roland Gutierrez said it was a “system failure” that school district police Chief Pete Arredondo received no word of the pleas for help from people inside Robb Elementary Schoo l on May 24. “I want to know specifically who was receiving the 911 calls,” Gutierrez said during a news conference.

  • Tropical storm warning issued for parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas

    Tropical storm warnings were issued early Friday for much of the Florida peninsula, Cuba and the Bahamas. The system was known as Agatha when it hit Mexico, and will now be known as Alex as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico.

  • 100 days of war: Where Ukraine stands in its fight against Russia

    Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its 100th day on Friday, a bloody milestone that serves as a testament to the resilience of the Ukrainian forces against a vastly larger foe. An unprecedented diplomatic campaign in the lead up to Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24 failed to prevent war. But the weeks of meetings, led by…

  • Uvalde Teacher asks for investigation into GA gunmaker that made AR-15 used in school shooting

    The pre-suit petition does not accuse the gun manufacturer of any wrongdoing but seeks to investigate whether the teacher has any basis to file a claim against Daniel Defense.

  • Buffalo, Uvalde survivor, families to testify before Congress

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Relatives of victims killed in recent mass shootings in New York state and Texas as well as a fourth grader who survived last week's attack will speak before two congressional panels next week as U.S. lawmakers weigh new measures to curb gun violence. The mother of one of the 10 people killed at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, will join the parents of one of the 19 children gunned down at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school at the House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee's hearing on June 8, the panel said on Friday. Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at the school, will also appear.

  • Slain Uvalde teacher called her officer husband during the Texas school shooting, a county judge said. The husband rushed over, but wasn't allowed to go inside

    "She's in the classroom and he's outside. It's terrifying," Uvalde County judge, Bill Mitchell, told The New York Times.

  • National Gun Violence Awareness Day

    National Gun Violence Awareness Day across the nation.

  • 2 monkeypox strains in US suggest possible undetected spread

    Genetic analysis of recent monkeypox cases suggests there are two distinct strains in the U.S., health officials said Friday, raising the possibility that the virus has been circulating undetected for some time. Many of the U.S. cases were caused by the same strain as recent cases in Europe, but a few samples show a different strain, federal health officials said. Each strain had been seen in U.S. cases last year, before the recent international outbreak was identified.

  • US moves to rename Army bases honoring Confederate generals who fought to defend slavery

    Named after Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg, Fort Bragg, outside Fayetteville, N.C., is one of the U.S. bases under consideration for a name change. Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty ImagesFor decades, nine U.S. Army bases have carried the names of men who fought against the U.S. Army – in a war waged to defend and perpetuate the slavery of people of African descent. These military installations, all in Southern states, were named to honor such figures as Gen. Robert E. Lee, who commanded the Confederate

  • What did police know as the Uvalde school shooting unfolded?

    As investigators dig deeper into the law enforcement response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a host of disturbing questions remain about what officers on the scene knew as the deadly attack was unfolding. Did any of them know children were trapped in a classroom with the gunman? Authorities have not released audio of the 911 calls or radio communications but have confirmed dispatchers received panicked 911 calls from students trapped in the locked classroom with the gunman while officers waited in a hallway outside.

  • There were 200 kidnappings in Haiti in May, United Nations agency says

    Exactly one year after warring gangs shut down transportation links to the southern regions of Haiti, armed groups continue to restrict access to vulnerable communities in Port-au-Prince, forcing thousands of others from their homes on the eastern outskirts of the capital and creating travel problems in the north of the country, the United Nations said Friday.

  • Japan’s Top Steelmaker Delays Restart of Furnace on Weak Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Nippon Steel Corp. will postpone restarting a blast furnace at its plant in central Japan amid a slowdown in demand due to supply-chain snarls and China’s virus lockdowns, it said in a statement. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Le

  • Sky high: Carbon dioxide levels in air spike past milestone

    The amount of heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has shot past a key milestone -- more than 50% higher than pre-industrial times -- and is at levels not seen since millions of years ago when Earth was a hothouse ocean-inundated planet, federal scientists announced Friday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said its long-time monitoring station at Mauna Loa, Hawaii, averaged 421 parts per million of carbon dioxide for the month of May, which is when the crucial greenhouse gas hits its yearly high. Before the industrial revolution in the late 19th century carbon dioxide levels were at 280 parts per million, scientists said, so humans have significantly changed the atmosphere.

  • Great Queer Games Bundle Nets You 500+ Games For $60

    Huge bundles of games on the itch.io store are frequently used as a means of raising money for charitable causes. Typically, they let you set your own price (above an extremely reasonable minimum), and the proceeds go to various charities and organizations. The new Queer Games Bundle is a little different. Each purchase costs $60, and the money goes directly to the LGBTQ developers who made the more than 500 games that are included. As of this writing, the bundle has made over $17,000. Whether y

  • Biden expects more modest hiring after 'excellent' jobs report

    STORY: But Biden said Americans can tackle the "real" problem of inflation from a position of strength and that they should feel confident about the economy.U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases, signs of labor market strength that will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive monetary policy tightening path to cool demand.The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday also showed the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.6% for a third straight month, even as more people entered the labor force. It sketched a picture of an economy that continues to expand, although at a moderate pace. The U.S. central bank's interest rate hike campaign and tightening financial conditions have left investors fearful of a recession next year.

  • Uvalde and Buffalo families, survivor to testify before House Oversight panel

    Family members of victims of the Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., mass shootings — as well as a survivor of one of the massacres — are set to testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee next week. The hearing, slated for Wednesday, comes less than a month after a gunman fatally shot 10 Black…

  • Police confirm multiple guns used in Racine funeral shooting, but no suspects are in custody

    Racine police confirmed multiple guns were used during a shooting at the funeral of a man killed in a police shooting, but no arrests have been made.

  • Study says melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids

    Researchers are warning about a rise in poisonings in children involving melatonin, a hormone that helps control the body's sleep cycle. According to a new study, there was a big jump in cases during the pandemic.

  • U.S. Capitol riot probe to kick off with prime-time hearing

    The congressional inquiry into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by then-President Donald Trump's supporters enters a new phase next week, kicking off a series of public hearings with a prime-time presentation aimed at focusing attention on that day's violence. The House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the attacks announced on Thursday that the first hearings will be held on June 9 starting at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT June 10). The committee, with seven Democrats and two Republicans, has spent much of the past year investigating the events preceding and driving the attack by thousands of Trump supporters, who stormed the building in a failed bid to prevent Congress from formally certifying his 2020 election loss to now-President Joe Biden.

  • Column: Live with a gun owner? Researchers say that makes you less safe

    "Living with a handgun owner is associated with substantially elevated risk for dying by homicide," concludes a Stanford University study of nearly 18 million Californian adults over a 12-year period.