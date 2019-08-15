Senator Corey Lewandowski? Donald Trump likes the idea; many Republicans don't

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump returns to New Hampshire on Thursday while touting the aspirations of a controversial ex-campaign aide whose prospective Senate candidacy in the Granite State is already splitting state Republicans.

Corey Lewandowski, the first manager of Trump's renegade 2016 presidential campaign, is now considering a challenge to incumbent Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, though he would first face a primary among Republicans who have feuded with him for years.

"I'm going to get a lot of support if I run," Lewandowski told USA TODAY in an interview.

But some New Hampshire Republicans predicted that many party stalwarts would work against Lewandowski, an aggressive anti-establishment conservative and longtime Trump ally who has clashed for years with the state GOP establishment.

The possible result, they said: A divisive primary that produces a weakened nominee against Shaheen in a state Trump himself may need to carry if he is to win re-election.

"It certainly has long-term Republicans shaking their heads," said Fergus Cullen, a former state chairman of the New Hampshire Republicans.

Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, watches as Trump disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Aug. 1. More

Trump: Lewandowski would be 'great'

Lewandowski has yet to announce his candidacy, but Trump – who narrowly lost New Hampshire to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election – has signaled support for the idea of his former aide's possible Senate bid. If he won, Lewandowski would be a key ally for Trump's administration in a GOP-led chamber that has sometimes spurned it.

"If he ran and won he would be a great senator," Trump said on the radio program "New Hampshire Today with Jack Heath."

Lewandowski will join Trump at a campaign rally Thursday in Manchester, Trump's first return to the Granite State since moving into the White House in 2017.

In previewing his rally, Trump tweeted a poll showing his former campaign manager leading a potential Republican primary field in the state. Trump has used his Twitter bully pulpit to retweet Lewandowski's posts at least four times this summer.

Trump actually fired Lewandowski as his campaign manager in 2016 after other advisers – including his children – raised questions with Trump about Lewandowski's aggressive style. But the two men remain friendly. Lewandowski co-wrote a book last year that heaped praise on the president, and he is often seen in Trump's orbit.

Now a lobbyist and president of his own strategic advisory firm, Lewandowski has traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One several times. He said he discussed New Hampshire with the president during an Aug. 1 trip to a rally in Cincinnati.

"We talked about the race a little bit," Lewandowski said. "And we'll continue to talk about it."

Corey Lewandowski, with President Donald Trump at his side, speaks during a campaign rally in Washington Township, Mich., in April. More

Bad blood?

Some of the bad blood between Lewandowski and other New Hampshire Republicans stems from his 2002 stint running the re-election campaign of then-Sen. Bob Smith. Smith had left the GOP at one point to run a failed third-party presidential bid in 2000, but decided to mount a Senate re-election bid in 2002.

Smith lost a hard-fought Republican primary to John E. Sununu, a race in which Lewandowki was one of the most aggressive fighters. Sununu's brother, Chris, is now governor of New Hampshire, and is reportedly raising objections to the prospect of a Lewandowski Senate bid.