Senator Dianne Feinstein's body returns to San Francisco
Senator Dianne Feinstein is back in her hometown of San Francisco tonight after a military jet carrying her body landed at SFO on Saturday.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a trailblazing California Democrat and oldest-sitting U.S. senator, died Thursday night at the age of 90.
The late Democrat broke gender barriers again and again. But it was how she used her power that mattered most.
Black, who won an Oscar for the film, explains to Yahoo Entertainment the challenge of writing the key scene: "No one's going to play Dianne better than Dianne."
Yahoo News takes a look back at the senior California senator’s celebrated life.
The death of senior U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, at the age of 90 leaves open one of the most high-profile seats in the upper congressional chamber.
Congress keeps getting older, even as Americans clamor for younger leaders.
Saturday, Sept. 30, is when $24 billion in pandemic-era stimulus funding for child care runs out. This would incite a so-called child care cliff that would bring a ripple of consequences to the American people.
